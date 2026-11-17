K Raheja Corp has signed a development agreement (DA) for a 165-acre land parcel spread across four villages in Panvel, near Mumbai, to develop a mixed-use township with a development potential of approximately 1.24 crore sq ft. The transaction is valued at ₹956.05 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate: K Raheja Corp has signed a development agreement (DA) for a 165-acre land parcel spread across four villages in Panvel, near Mumbai, to develop a mixed-use township with a development potential of approximately 1.24 crore sq ft. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The developer acquired the land from six members of a family, and paid a security deposit of ₹185 crore. The transaction was registered on November 4, 2026, the documents showed.

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The land parcel, measuring 165 acres, is spread across the four villages of Shedung, Kasalkhand, Khanawale and Ashte in Panvel. The property abuts National Highway 48 (the old Mumbai–Pune Highway), giving the proposed development connectivity to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune corridor.

The land is owned by six members of the family, each holding an equal one-sixth beneficial share in the property, the document showed.

Under the development agreement, K Raheja Corp will undertake and fund 100% of the construction and development expenditure. In return, the developer will be entitled to 76% of the project's net realisations, while the landowners will retain the remaining 24% under an area-and-revenue-sharing arrangement, the documents show.

Plans for a mixed-use township

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{{^usCountry}} According to the property registration documents, the proposed township is planned as a mixed-use development, combining residential, commercial, hospitality and social infrastructure. The residential component could include open plots for bungalows, with development potential of up to eight lakh sq ft, alongside bungalows, villas, row houses and apartments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the property registration documents, the proposed township is planned as a mixed-use development, combining residential, commercial, hospitality and social infrastructure. The residential component could include open plots for bungalows, with development potential of up to eight lakh sq ft, alongside bungalows, villas, row houses and apartments. {{/usCountry}}

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The commercial and other components could comprise offices, shops, retail spaces, hospitality establishments and food and beverage outlets. The plan also envisages social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and dispensaries, according to the documents.

The development potential has been capped at 11.5 lakh sq m of floor space index (FSI). The project is proposed for implementation in two parts. Part A, covering approximately 152–156 acres, is expected to accommodate a minimum of 80 lakh sq ft of FSI for mixed-use development, based on a tentative master plan that indicates a development potential of approximately 7.43 lakh sq m, the documents show.

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Part B, covering up to 10 acres, will accommodate the remaining development potential, ranging from approximately 44,515 sq m to 4.06 lakh sq m, and is earmarked for group or mass housing as the project's final phase.

The master planning exercise is expected to be completed within six months. The overall development is scheduled to be executed over 12 years from the receipt of the initial environmental clearances, with an additional grace period of 24 months available in case of documented delays, according to the documents.

An email query has been sent to K Raheja Corp. The story will be updated if a response is received. The family could not be reached for comment.