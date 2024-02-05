Mahindra Lifespaces green home contest. Here are all the details

Listed real estate firm Mahindra Lifespaces has launched a green home contest for its upcoming project in Kandivali in Mumbai's suburbs to raise awareness about factors contributing to climate change. Going green: 5 simple ways to create sustainable beauty in your home (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash)

Anand Mahindra announced the #WinAGreenHome contest via X (formerly Twitter) to inspire collective action against climate change.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Ever wondered about your family’s carbon footprint? Now’s the time to find out. Calculate, post it, tag 3 friends and one of you could #WinAGreenHome worth ₹1 crore at #mahindraVista, Kandivali, Mumbai. It’s not just about the lowest score; it’s about the change we create together!," the group's chairperson had tweeted.

This contest is for a housing unit in the company’s yet-to-be launched housing project Mahindra Vista that is touted to be the country’s first net zero waste and energy home.

The deadline for this contest is February 15. There will be only one winner for this prize. The winner will be liable to pay stamp duty and registration charges on the agreement to sale.

The second prize is to do with the winner getting a green discount of 2% in the sale consideration on the purchase of any apartments in the green homes projects as declared by the company. This is valid for bookings done on or before May 31, 2024. As many as 100 lucky draw winners will be eligible for the prize.

Also Read: Share of green office leasing touches 16% in 2022-2023; Global Capability Centres account for 76% of overall leases

Mahindra Lifespaces on February 2 announced an initiative to raise awareness about factors contributing to climate change by highlighting the impact of individual carbon footprint. For instance, one hour of scrolling on social media adds ~70g of carbon to one’s footprint, while a ten-minute longer hot shower contributes about 2kg, the company said in a statement.

For this the Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, has introduced a Carbon Calculator, the company said in a statement.

Designed for user-friendly interaction, the Carbon Calculator allows individuals to assess their carbon footprint based on factors like food, transport, and power consumption. With a process taking less than 5 minutes, users receive a clear and accessible graph illustrating their carbon impact. This initiative marks MLDL's commitment to empower individuals with the knowledge needed to drive change towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Also Read CREDAI pledges 1,000 green buildings by 2025

Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, "At Mahindra Lifespaces, we recognize the significance of every individual’s contribution in the battle against climate change. Our goal is to highlight the environmental impact of everyday actions and instigate positive changes in daily habits for a sustainable future. This competition presents an exciting opportunity for participants to win a green home while encouraging actions that contribute to a greener future."