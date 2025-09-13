NAREDCO says PM's birthday should be observed as ‘Right to Housing Day’

NAREDCO, a body of real estate developers, has written to prime minister Narendra Modi urging that his birthday on September 17 be observed as ‘Right to Housing Day’. NAREDCO, a body of real estate developers, has written to Narendra Modi urging that his birthday on September 17 be observed as ‘Right to Housing Day’.DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

The prime minister's birthday falls on September 17.

"It is truly the nation's fortune that under your vision, the dream of Housing for All has advanced from aspiration to reality," NAREDCO chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said in the letter to the PM.

“Through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 4 crore homes have been built, offering dignity, security, and hope to millions of families, particularly women and marginalized communities. The launch of PMAY-U 2.0 and allied initiatives ensures the continued creation of lakhs of homes with modern amenities, transforming the social and economic fabric of both urban and rural India,” the letter said.

“In recognition of this monumental contribution, it is the earnest wish of NAREDCO to commemorate your birthday, 17th September, as “Right to Housing Day”—a fitting tribute to your vision of a developed, inclusive, and empowered India,” the letter said.

NAREDCO also pledged to promote 'Housing for All' and make efforts to ensure that every Indian has access to adequate and dignified housing.

Naredco welcomes rationalisation of GST rates The recent rationalisation of GST rates and simplification of processes represent landmark steps in fortifying the foundations of our economy. “These measures will deliver far-reaching benefits to all sections of society—especially the common man, farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, women, and youth—by making our tax system more transparent, fair, and growth-oriented,” the letter said.

"Under your extraordinary leadership, India's real estate sector has undergone a historic transformation. The implementation of RERA and GST has brought in an era of transparency, accountability, and customer-centric professionalism," Hiranandani said.