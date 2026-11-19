In a relief to approximately 4,500 homebuyers of a stalled residential project in Bengaluru, the Supreme Court directed Nov 19 that there shall be no coercive action against them till the possession of their homes is given as they have already paid 95 per cent of the sale consideration to the real-estate firm that is now facing insolvency proceedings.

The Supreme Court on Nov 19 directed that there shall be no coercive action against a group of Bengaluru homebuyers till the possession of their homes is given as they have already paid 95 per cent of the sale consideration to the real-estate firm that is now facing insolvency proceedings. (File HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Sanjay M Nuli, who appeared in the court for Vikas Singh Bhadoriya and other homebuyers, and said in the meanwhile, they can approach either the Karnataka High Court or the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, with their grievances.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Bhadoriya and 25 others, in a petition filed through lawyer Govind Jee, had sought judicial intervention to safeguard their investments, facilitate the completion of unfinished apartments and provide temporary relief from bank loan instalments during the insolvency proceedings against developer Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Private Limited, which is facing insolvency proceedings before the NCLT.

The senior lawyer said nearly 4,500 homebuyers have paid almost 95 per cent of the sale consideration and the possession of their residential flats was to be given latest by January 2022, including the grace period.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "It was a case of a construction-linked payment plan," the lawyer said, adding that now, homebuyers may face cases from banks and financial institutions and moreover, they are yet to get their homes as the developer is facing insolvency proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was a case of a construction-linked payment plan," the lawyer said, adding that now, homebuyers may face cases from banks and financial institutions and moreover, they are yet to get their homes as the developer is facing insolvency proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The bench asked as to why the homebuyers have directly moved the top court and said they should approach the high court or the NCLT.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench said as a substantial amount of the sale consideration has been paid by the homebuyers, there shall be no coercive measures against them till the possession of their flats is given.

The bench said it will be prudent to approach either the high court or the NCLT in Bengaluru as the homebuyers, the banks and the developer are in Karnataka itself. It then disposed of the petition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The petition concerned the GM Infinite Global Techies Town project in Bengaluru, developed by Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Private Limited. The petitioners had claimed that approximately 4,500 homebuyers were affected by the developer's insolvency, leaving thousands of families uncertain about the fate of their homes despite having made substantial payments towards their purchases.

According to the petition, GM Infinite Global Techies Town is an integrated residential project comprising three towers, A, B and C, supported by common infrastructure and shared amenities.

While Tower C has reportedly received an occupancy certificate (OC) and possession has been handed over to some allottees, Towers A and B remain incomplete and have not been delivered to the affected purchasers.

The plea said the integrated nature of the development makes it essential that any revival or resolution plan addresses the entire project, including the common facilities, infrastructure and amenities, rather than treating individual towers in isolation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several homebuyers have allegedly been bearing the financial burden of servicing housing loans, while simultaneously paying rent or incurring expenses for alternative accommodation because the promised apartments have not been handed over, it said.

The petition also referred to tripartite agreements and special pre-EMI or loan-disbursement arrangements involving the homebuyers, the banks and the developer.

The petitioners had raised concerns over the continuation of loan repayments despite the delay in the delivery of their homes.