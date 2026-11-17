Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects is planning residential and other project launches with a combined gross development value (GDV) of more than ₹45,000 crore across six markets over the next two years, as it looks to strengthen its presence beyond its traditional Bengaluru market. The company's launch pipeline will span Bengaluru, Mumbai, the National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai, Goa and Hyderabad, said Zayd Noaman of Prestige Estates during its Q2 FY27 investor conference call.

Prestige Estates Projects is planning residential and other project launches with a combined gross development value (GDV) of more than ₹45,000 crore across six markets over the next two years, as it looks to strengthen its presence beyond its traditional Bengaluru market. (HT File Photo )

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The upcoming launches include Falcon City in Thane, Prestige Bougainvillea Gardens in Sector 150, Noida, Prestige Avon and Prestige Springwood in Bengaluru, and Prestige Sea Scapes in Goa. The company is also planning larger developments, including Chambers 51, Falcon City Reserve, and Prestige Meadows, in addition to projects in Chennai and Hyderabad.

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The five projects identified for the immediate launch calendar had already received approvals; the company is awaiting RERA registrations. Irfan Razack, CMD of Prestige Estates said the launches could happen during the quarter, subject to regulatory clearances.

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Bengaluru and Hyderabad contribute 73% of housing sales

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{{^usCountry}} Prestige's geographical diversification figures underline the importance of its southern markets to its residential business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prestige's geographical diversification figures underline the importance of its southern markets to its residential business. {{/usCountry}}

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During the first half of FY27, Bengaluru accounted for 41% of the company's residential sales, followed by Hyderabad at 32%, Mumbai at 12%, and Chennai at 8%. Other markets accounted for the remaining 7%, the company informed during the call. However, these figures represent the geographical distribution of residential sales, not the allocation of the ₹45,000 crore launch pipeline planned for over the next two to three years.

Prestige reported residential sales of ₹13,804 crore during the first half of FY27, with sales volume of 11.88 million sq ft and 7,247 units sold. Bengaluru and Hyderabad together accounted for nearly three-fourths of the residential sales.

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Cautious about market conditions and expansion

Commenting on the demand environment, Razack said a residential project's performance depends on several factors, including its location, product size, ticket size and pricing.

"Certain micro markets are a little oversupplied. Certain micro markets, there is demand," he said, referring to the Hyderabad market.

Razack cited the company's Prestige Golden Grove project in Hyderabad as an example of how positioning and pricing could influence demand. Razack said Hyderabad remained a strong market but cautioned that the state's free FSI policy could lead to additional inventory entering the market.

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On the company's expansion strategy in NCR, Razack said Prestige had received a strong response to its first launch, but the company wants to assess the response to three upcoming projects before committing to further expansion in the region.

"Based on that, there are many opportunities that are knocking on the door, but we really do not want to take too much of a risk. Land is the raw material for us. As and when we extinguish our raw material, we have to make sure that we get more and more new one," Razack said, adding that the company would look to manage cash flows without stretching itself excessively.

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Sales guidance set at ₹ 36000 crore for FY27

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Prestige Estate has set its residential sales guidance of ₹36,000 crore for FY27. Razack said the company did not want to overpromise, particularly because launches depended on regulatory approvals and RERA registrations. "We do not want to overpromise, underdeliver," he said, adding that the company would stick to its guidance for now.

Prestige reported revenue from operations of ₹2,222 crore and net profit of ₹256 crore in Q2 FY27. Its first-half operating cash flow stood at ₹4,168 crore. The company said its focus would remain on timely launches, construction execution and maintaining discipline in cash flows and capital allocation.