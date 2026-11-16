MahaRERA allows Raymond Realty to seek cancellation of three homebuyers’ agreements over payment defaults in Thane project

Several developers, including Lodha Developers and Pune-based Gera Developments, have approached MahaRERA in recent years, seeking termination of registered agreements for sale due to alleged payment defaults by homebuyers.

Raymond Realty sought intervention over outstanding dues of approximately ₹1.23 crore, ₹57.97 lakh and ₹1.03 crore from three homebuyers for its Thane project near Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

In the latest case, Raymond Realty sought intervention over outstanding dues of approximately ₹1.23 crore, ₹57.97 lakh and ₹1.03 crore from three homebuyers for its Thane project near Mumbai.

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The developer told MahaRERA that the project had received its Occupation Certificate (OC) on March 25, 2026, and possession had been offered to the buyers.

The developer argued that despite repeated reminders, demand notices and opportunities to clear outstanding dues, some homebuyers have failed to honour their contractual commitments. This has prompted it to seek regulatory intervention to have the agreements cancelled and the flats recovered.

In its latest order, dated November 13, MahaRERA allowed Raymond Realty Limited to seek termination of registered agreements for sale with three homebuyers in its Thane project near Mumbai over alleged payment defaults.

The three homebuyers had booked flats in May 2024 and paid substantial amounts but subsequently allegedly failed to clear instalments as per the construction-linked payment schedules, despite repeated reminders, demands, and legal notices from the developer.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Raymond Realty, the outstanding dues stood at approximately ₹1.23 crore, ₹57.97 lakh and ₹1.03 crore, respectively. The developer also informed MahaRERA that the project had received its Occupation Certificate (OC) on March 25, 2026, and possession had been offered to the homebuyers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Raymond Realty, the outstanding dues stood at approximately ₹1.23 crore, ₹57.97 lakh and ₹1.03 crore, respectively. The developer also informed MahaRERA that the project had received its Occupation Certificate (OC) on March 25, 2026, and possession had been offered to the homebuyers. {{/usCountry}}

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MahaRERA, noting that the homebuyers had failed to justify the non-payment of dues, held that they had violated their payment obligations under Section 19(6) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

However, granting them a final opportunity to regularise their payments, the authority directed the homebuyers to clear their outstanding dues, along with applicable interest at SBI MCLR plus 2%, within 15 days.

If they fail to do so, Raymond Realty will be entitled to terminate the agreements in accordance with their terms and Section 11(5) of RERA. The homebuyers will also be required to execute registered cancellation deeds within 15 days of being called upon to do so, MahaRERA said in its order.

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Also Read: MahaRERA rejects Pune homebuyer's parking claim, cites registered agreement stating no parking was sought

Other cases

In earlier instances, Pune-based Gera Developments and Lodha Developers have also approached MahaRERA with similar complaints against homebuyers over payment defaults.

For instance, MahaRERA directed nine homebuyers in Pune to execute cancellation deeds after Gera Developments complained that they had failed to make payments as stipulated in their registered agreements for sale. The buyers had paid only 10-20% of the flat's cost and had blocked the apartments since 2019. MahaRERA held that they had violated Section 19(6) of the RERA Act and directed them to execute cancellation deeds within 30 days.

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In another case involving the Lodha Platino project in Thane, MahaRERA directed a homebuyer to clear outstanding dues along with interest within three weeks, failing which the developer could cancel the allotment. Lodha Developers had alleged that the buyer had paid only 0.9% of the ₹1.33 crore flat cost in 2021, subsequently stopped responding to reminders, and failed to take possession despite the project having received its Occupation Certificate (OC).

Also Read: MahaRERA says homebuyer cannot claim additional compensation after accepting developer’s settlement without protest

What does the RERA law say?

Under Sections 19(6) and 19(7) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, homebuyers are legally obligated to make payments to developers within the time and in the manner specified in the registered agreement for sale.

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Section 19(6) states that every allottee who has entered into an agreement for sale of an apartment, plot or building under Section 13 is responsible for making payments as specified in the agreement. This includes the buyer's share of registration charges, municipal taxes, water and electricity charges, maintenance charges, ground rent and other applicable charges.

Section 19(7) further provides that homebuyers are liable to pay interest at the prescribed rate for any delay in making payments of amounts or charges payable under Section 19(6).

An email query has been sent to Raymond Realty. The story will be updated if a response is received. The homebuyers could not be reached for comment.