Home / Real Estate / Two Hong Kong mansions sold at $25 million discount as property market slumps

Two Hong Kong mansions sold at $25 million discount as property market slumps

Bloomberg | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 12, 2023 05:47 PM IST

While the asking price was about HK$380 million a block, it was reduced by almost HK$100 million for each.

Two Hong Kong mansions located at the Peak have been sold for a combined HK$560 million ($71.5 million), about HK$200 million less than the asking price, according to a local newspaper.

Hong Kong’s luxury properties haven’t been spared from the city’s real estate downturn. (Representative image)
Hong Kong’s luxury properties haven’t been spared from the city’s real estate downturn. (Representative image)

The homes are on 11 and 13 Watford Road, Sing Tao reported, citing unidentified people. Ownership of both properties is linked to the wife of Wong Kwan, the former chairman of Pearl Oriental Oil Ltd., the report said.

Also Read: Apartments sales at 15-yr high in top seven Indian cities during January-June: Survey

Each house is 4,016 square feet (373 square meters) in area and has a large garden and swimming pool. While the asking price was about HK$380 million a block, it was reduced by almost HK$100 million for each, the report said.

Hong Kong’s luxury properties haven’t been spared from the city’s real estate downturn. Rising interest rates and a lack of new expats moving to the city have slowed transactions. Earlier this month, the government relaxed some mortgage rules to help the market, although analysts see little impact from the move.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out