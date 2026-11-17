Gurugram-based Signature Global announced on Nov 17 that a consortium led by its wholly owned subsidiary Maa Vaishno Net-Tech Limited, has emerged as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad, Maharashtra, a part of MMR, with a bid valued at ₹194.19 crore.

Gurugram-based Signature Global's successful bid gives the company access to strategically located land parcels in one of Maharashtra’s emerging growth corridors (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the arrangement between consortium partners, 35% of the total equity in Maa Vaishno Net Tech Limited will be diluted post necessary approvals, with other consortium members acquiring the said stake. Signatureglobal (India) Limited will continue to retain a 65% majority shareholding, the company said in a regulatory filing.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The land parcels are strategically located across Raigad district including in talukas of Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, and adjoining areas, benefiting from the region's evolving infrastructure landscape. The broader catchment is supported by major connectivity developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the upcoming Panvel–Karjat suburban railway corridor, the company said.

The bid was won through an online e-auction under the asset monetisation process of PACL limited, overseen by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee; a body constituted by SEBI pursuant to the orders of Supreme Court of India, it said.

The successful bid gives the company access to strategically located land parcels in MMR

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The successful bid gives the company access to strategically located land parcels in one of Maharashtra’s emerging growth corridors. The company is currently evaluating the right product opportunity for the acquired land parcels, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The successful bid gives the company access to strategically located land parcels in one of Maharashtra’s emerging growth corridors. The company is currently evaluating the right product opportunity for the acquired land parcels, it said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We are pleased to have emerged as the successful bidder for Raigad in MMR area. Over the years, we have built a strong and trusted name in Gurugram and the wider NCR, and this bid reflects our confidence in our business model, our execution capabilities and the people behind them. Securing this land through an auction is a meaningful step, and we have approached it with the same discipline that has always guided us: acquiring well and planning thoughtfully,” said Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Limited.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: MMR leads Q3 housing sales as top 7 cities clock over 1 lakh units; NCR tops price growth at 12%

“Growth for us has never been only about adding land; it is about building a pipeline that creates lasting value for our homebuyers, our investors and the communities we serve. Even as we continue to deepen our presence in Gurugram, including our recent entry into Gurugram West i.e. Farrukhnagar, this bid widens our options and strengthens the long-term visibility of our growth. We see real potential in MMR, and we will take a measured approach as we evaluate the way forward,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Land deals fall 56% in 9M 2026 as developers turn selective and partnership-led models gain traction

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has delivered 19.9 million sq ft of real estate since inception.

The company sold properties worth ₹8,250 crore during the last fiscal and has set a target of ₹10,000 crore for 2026-27 financial year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}