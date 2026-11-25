Optum Health and Technology India Private Limited and Optum Global Solutions India Private Limited, entities associated with United Health Group, have leased a combined 4.34 lakh sq ft of office space in Pallavaram, Chennai for five years at a total rent of ₹162 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Optum Health and Technology India Private Limited and Optum Global Solutions India Private Limited, entities associated with United Health Group, have leased a combined 4.34 lakh sq ft of office space in Pallavaram, Chennai for five years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more less

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The lease was signed with ESNP Property Builders and Developers Private Limited of Embassy REIT for its space at Embassy Splendid Tech Zone in Pallavaram, the documents show.

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According to the property registration documents, the fresh lease covers 4.34 lakh sq ft of chargeable area across the ground floor and floors one to nine of Block 10 at Embassy Splendid Tech Zone. The lease commenced on December 10, 2025, while the rent commencement date is June 2026.

The companies will pay a starting monthly rent of approximately ₹3.02 crore for the office space, translating into a rental rate of ₹69.75 per sq ft per month, according to Propstack.

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{{^usCountry}} The agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹18.16 crore. The lease provides for a rental escalation of 15% every three years, according to the registration documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹18.16 crore. The lease provides for a rental escalation of 15% every three years, according to the registration documents. {{/usCountry}}

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Embassy Splendid Tech Zone, located in Pallavaram, is an office campus in Chennai's southern commercial corridor.

An email query was sent to Embassy REIT, Optum Health and Technology India Private Limited and Optum Global Solutions India Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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About the company

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Optum, part of United Health Group, headquartered in the US provides healthcare technology, services and solutions. Its India operations support the group's global healthcare businesses through technology, data analytics and operational services, including claims administration, pharmacy benefit management, revenue cycle management, clinical solutions and payment integrity.