Huma Qureshi to pair up with Ajith in Valimai: reports

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:24 IST

Huma Qureshi has reportedly been roped in to star opposite Ajith in his upcoming Tamil film, Valimai. She made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Kaala, in which she played his former lover and a social activist.

Huma has reportedly started shooting for the project in Chennai. She had tweeted a couple of days ago, “Really wanted to be part of the #UmangPoliceShow tonight but had to be in Chennai for a shoot.” She seems to be shooting for Valimai in Chennai, second Tamil production venture of Boney Kapoor.

The film is being directed by H Vinoth, who had recently helmed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. It is said to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film.

Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style moustache and his pictures immediately went viral. It is rumoured to be his look for the film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

In a recent award ceremony, Boney revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Boney Kapoor made his southern debut with Nerkonda Paarvai. The film starred Ajith, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project was materialized to honour Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

