e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Regional Movies / Huma Qureshi to pair up with Ajith in Valimai: reports

Huma Qureshi to pair up with Ajith in Valimai: reports

Huma Qureshi, who made her South debut opposite Rajinikanth in Kaala, will reportedly star opposite Ajith in Valimai.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:24 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Huma Qureshi during film Chhapaak special screening at PVR Juhu in Mumbai.
Huma Qureshi during film Chhapaak special screening at PVR Juhu in Mumbai.(ANI)
         

Huma Qureshi has reportedly been roped in to star opposite Ajith in his upcoming Tamil film, Valimai. She made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Kaala, in which she played his former lover and a social activist.

Huma has reportedly started shooting for the project in Chennai. She had tweeted a couple of days ago, “Really wanted to be part of the #UmangPoliceShow tonight but had to be in Chennai for a shoot.” She seems to be shooting for Valimai in Chennai, second Tamil production venture of Boney Kapoor.

The film is being directed by H Vinoth, who had recently helmed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. It is said to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film.

Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style moustache and his pictures immediately went viral. It is rumoured to be his look for the film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Also read: Mahesh Babu jets off on a US holiday with family, see pics

In a recent award ceremony, Boney revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Boney Kapoor made his southern debut with Nerkonda Paarvai. The film starred Ajith, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project was materialized to honour Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies