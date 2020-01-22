Mahesh Babu jets off on a US holiday with family, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:32 IST

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is basking in the phenomenal success of his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru, is off on a holiday to the US with his family. Sharing one of the pictures from the trip on his Twitter page, Mahesh wrote: “From NYC. With love.”

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a couple of more pictures from the airport. She wrote: “And we are off! Happy holidays. A well deserved one.” Upon his return from holiday, Mahesh will begin shooting for his next project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will reunite after Maharshi, which was a runaway success and minted over Rs 200 crore during its box-office run.

Mahesh Babu with children, Gautham and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Reports have already emerged that Mahesh will be seen playing a spy in Vamshi film, which is expected to go on the floors from next month. Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi, has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and is still running to packed houses all over.

Pictures from the airport.

After the fabulous response for his film, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to thank audience for the “blockbuster response”. In the film, Mahesh Babu plays a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Gautham Ghattamaneni at the airport.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who has returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj plays the antagonist. Vijayashanti, who was last on screen in 2006 film, Nayudamma, was seen playing a professor in the movie. Director Anil Ravipudi had said that even after being out action for over a decade, he found Vijayashanti to be extremely disciplined.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s brother slams Sidharth Shukla after fight in the house, says he ‘can only shout and disrespect people’

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled film will go on the floors from second half of this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more