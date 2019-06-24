I am incomplete without Supriya: Sachin Pilgaonkar

They are one of the most favourite couples, on and off screen in the Marathi film industry. Married on December 21, 1984, senior director-actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and actor Supriya Pilgaonkar have celebrated three decades of togetherness and love. Recalling the first time he saw Supriya, Sachin says, “She was performing on stage and I found her cute.”

The story after that is popular and everyone knows how the power couple came into being. Married for 34 years now, Sachin shares that Supriya has contributed immensely in his life. “She never did anything with an intention of making it a professional or personal move. Her aim was never about telling me or advising me professionally. It was always steps and initiatives she took on a personal level.”

Superstar Sachin Pilgaonkar with wife Supriya Pilgaonkar on their wedding day

Coming from a joint and simple Maharashtrian family, he feels it was her upbringing, culture and simplicity that has continued to make his life complete. “The biggest gift that she has given me till date is Shriya (daughter, actor). I observed Supriya very closely since the time she conceived, every month she would develop a new strength in her. And, she has put all her teachings and learnings into our daughter. Of course, this also means that she has two people to quarrel with now (laughs).”

The Ashi Hi Aashiqui director adds that Supriya has brought a balance in his life with her spontaneity, transparency and bubbly nature. “Though she is inhibited and can be a child at times. When there is a calamity or problem, I don’t know from where she gathers the strength and maturity to deal with it. She stands by me and balances my life. I am incomplete without her.”

He adds that they do have their differences, but the key is to not acknowledge it beyond the event. They follow the mode of denial method once an argument is over. They do not bring it up no matter what. They only concentrate on the positives in life.

So, is there anything he would like to change about her? “Why should anyone change anything about anyone. If I think of changing her, that means I am contradicting my own choice. When two people are together, the left and the right goes in sync, it can never be the same hand,” says Sachin with a smile.

To summarise the journey that this couple has had, the senior actor advises, “Marriage is an institution. You should not think of it as an experiment. You have to work around it. It is not a button that you can switch off and switch on. It can’t keep happening by itself, effort has to be made from both sides. If you are ready for the effort, only then take it up, otherwise don’t.”

Sachin Pilgaonkar, an actor poses for a picture in Pune ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

What makes you a power couple and a crowd favourite?

The fact that we don’t agree each other. We are open about our differences. She criticises me when she wants to. And, despite all this, people know we are with each other for keepsakes. It is never a pretence or show. We are what we are in real and reel. Our trust, honesty and belief for each other makes us a power couple.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 16:09 IST