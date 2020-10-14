Soumitra Chatterjee’s ICU pics leaked, daughter says ‘extremely upset, heartbroken’

regional-movies

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter has objected to the circulation of pictures, taken without their permission at the hospital where he is being treated for the coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Poulami Bose said that the family is ‘extremely upset’ about the incident.

The actor, who has been under observation since last week, is ‘critical’, according to the latest hospital bulletin. He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

In her post, Poulami Bose wrote, “Amidst this time of huge anxiety over the health of my Covid-afflicted father, Soumitra Chatterjee, we are extremely upset, sad and heartbroken to find unauthorised pictures of him from the ICU and his medical bulletin being shared widely on social media. Please give him the privacy and respect that he so richly deserves. Kindly do not share such images/information and do not heed or indulge in rumour mongering. This is the urgent appeal of my family. Your prayers and good wishes are always very welcome. Thank you.”

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Mr Chatterjee is not keeping very well. He is still in a drowsy, confusional state. His neurological condition has shown no change in the last two days. We are planning to put him on invasive ventilation,” his doctor had said in an October 13 statement, according to PTI.

