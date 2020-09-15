e-paper
Tamil actor Florent Pereira dies due to Covid-19

Actor Florent Pereira, who appeared in character roles in Tamil films, passed away in Chennai on Monday. He had tested positive to coronavirus two weeks ago.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:03 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Florent Pereira was known for playing character roles.
Florent Pereira was known for playing character roles.(Twitter)
         

Tamil actor Florent Pereira, who was known for playing character roles, died due to Covid-19 on Monday night in a Chennai hospital. After testing positive for the coronavirus, Florent was hospitalized two weeks ago. His health deteriorated last week.

Filmmaker Seenu Ramaswamy broke the news on his Twitter page. He wrote: “I can’t believe this. Film actor, Kalaignar TV Ex GM, good hearted, soulful Mr Florent Pereira you are in the midst of us. RIP Father. My deepest condolences to his family & friends (sic).”

 

Also read: Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan’s comments about film industry: ‘It is a shame’

Having starred in over 50 Tamil films, Florent made his acting debut with Vijay’s Tamil romantic drama Puthiya Geethai. In recent years, he was seen in films such as Kayal, Kumki, Thodari, VIP 2 and Taramani. He was mostly popular for playing father in films.

