Polar vortex weakening earlier than ever recorded. How it can impact winters?

The Arctic polar vortex, a ring of strong winds that normally keeps extremely cold air trapped over the North Pole, is weakening unusually early this year, meteorologists said. While this does not guarantee a severe winter, the disruption could increase the risk of colder, drier conditions across parts of the Northern Hemisphere later this season.

What is the polar vortex?

Polar vortex above the Arctic has shown its earliest breakdown on record, potentially impacting the weather in North America. (REUTERS/File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The polar vortex can refer to two different weather systems: the stratospheric polar vortex and the tropospheric polar vortex.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Of current interest is the stratospheric one, a ring of strong west-to-east winds that circles and helps trap extremely cold air above the Arctic, around 10 to 50 km above the Earth's surface.

Its strength can influence weather patterns much lower down in the atmosphere and potentially bring colder weather to parts of Europe and North America during winter.

How does it affect weather?

The polar vortex usually remains strong over the Arctic, keeping the cold air contained and having little impact on weather. However, it can weaken or become disturbed in some winters, rather like a spinning top being knocked off balance, said atmospheric scientist Jennifer Francis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When that happens, severe winter weather in Eurasia and North America often follows because the cold polar air is displaced southward, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When that happens, severe winter weather in Eurasia and North America often follows because the cold polar air is displaced southward, she added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One of the main causes is a phenomenon known as sudden stratospheric warming, when temperatures high above the Arctic rise rapidly.

Although this happens high in the atmosphere, a weakened polar vortex can affect winds closer to the ground, sometimes a week or two later. This can allow cold air from the east to move into Europe, disrupting the usual mild, moist westerly winds from the Atlantic and increasing the risk of freezing temperatures, frost and snow.

Such disruptions are more common in January and February, but this year's came unusually early.

Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at Britain's Met Office weather forecaster, said there have been polar vortex collapses in November, but never this early in the month.

Why is it so early this year?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An unusually early weakening of the polar vortex means the conditions that disrupt it have developed earlier in the winter than normal, the UK's National Centre for Atmospheric Science said.

Scientists are still investigating the causes, but the disruption may be linked to a combination of atmospheric disturbances and unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Arctic.

One possible factor is the exceptionally strong El Niño developing this year. El Niño changes rainfall patterns over the Pacific, triggering large atmospheric waves that can travel towards the North Pole and push against the polar vortex, weakening its winds. However, this influence is generally strongest later in winter, making it less likely to explain the unusually early disruption on its own.

Another possible factor is unusually warm ocean water north of Scandinavia and western Russia. Recent research suggests that declining sea ice in this region allows the ocean to release more heat into the atmosphere, potentially disturbing the polar vortex.

Does a weak polar vortex always mean a cold winter?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No. A weakened vortex increases the probability of colder conditions but is not a reliable forecast on its own. Other atmospheric patterns can reinforce or counteract the effect. Research suggests that roughly two-thirds of sudden stratospheric warming events are followed by colder- and drier-than-normal conditions across northern and northwestern Europe.

Has climate change altered the polar vortex?

There is no clear evidence yet that climate change has caused a long-term strengthening or weakening trend in the vortex.

Instead, the system experiences large natural variations from year to year and from one decade to another. Periods of persistently weak vortexes, such as in the early 1960s, coincided with some of Europe's coldest winters. Stronger vortex periods, such as in the 1990s, were associated with milder and wetter winters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Researchers say more observations will be needed before any robust connection to climate change can be established.