Ever since the naturalist Henry Bates described the concept in 1862, it has been found everywhere. There are flies that look like wasps, birds that look like toxic caterpillars and harmless caterpillars that look like snakes. New work led by Tom Sherratt, an entomologist at

FOR A SMALL animal in a world full of predators, looking good enough to eat is a fatal mistake. Looking like something disgusting or dangerous, though, is a valuable skill. It is called Batesian mimicry.

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FOR A SMALL animal in a world full of predators, looking good enough to eat is a fatal mistake. Looking like something disgusting or dangerous, though, is a valuable skill. It is called Batesian mimicry.

PREMIUM Charles J. Sharp, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Ever since the naturalist Henry Bates described the concept in 1862, it has been found everywhere. There are flies that look like wasps, birds that look like toxic caterpillars and harmless caterpillars that look like snakes. New work led by Tom Sherratt, an entomologist at Carleton University in Ottawa, is revealing evidence of a rare form of Batesian mimicry: the Carolina grasshopper (Dissosteira carolina) makes potential predators believe that pursuit would be a waste of energy.

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Dr Sherratt’s interest in the grasshopper began when he moved to Canada from Britain and was told that the butterflies he kept seeing were actually grasshoppers. He discovered that collectors often nab grasshoppers by mistake when trying to capture the butterfly known as the mourning cloak (Nymphalis antiopa), which is common in North America.

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Dr Sherratt suspected Batesian mimicry. The imitation was clear: both animals share black-and-yellow wings. The benefit was harder to pin down. The butterfly is not unpalatable, poisonous or venomous. Why mimic it?

Dr Sherratt and his team compared the colours of the insects as well as the “lazy flaps” of the Carolina grasshopper’s wings, a feature which often fooled butterfly collectors. The researchers also took high-speed videos of the bugs in the lab and in the field, and of other grasshoppers from the same region.

The team’s analysis revealed modest similarities in colour between the two animals, but not the close match often seen in other Batesian mimics. The yellow of the grasshopper wings was not quite the same hue of yellow as found on the butterflies. The grasshopper wings also lacked distinctive blue spots.

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A wing and a prayer

In motion, however, the similarities become remarkable. Dr Sherratt and his team report in Evolutionary Ecology, a journal, that the Carolina grasshopper beat its wings at least 26% more slowly than any of the other local grasshopper species. This brought its wingbeat frequency down from 40-50 hertz to around 20 hertz; not far off the mourning cloak butterfly’s average frequency of 10 hertz.

The researchers also noticed that the grasshoppers spent much more time gliding around with wings outstretched than their peers did, thereby behaving almost identically to the mourning cloak. The grasshopper’s deceptive movement probably compensates for its feebler colour match, notes Dr Sherratt.

There are two reasons, suspects Dr Sherratt, why the grasshopper has been driven by evolution to adapt in these ways. First, the mourning cloak is notoriously difficult to catch. It is evasive in the air and birds often ignore it because the meal is not worth the pursuit. Given that grasshoppers are a staple of many bird diets, the Carolina variety benefits from its disguise.

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Second, the grasshopper’s in-flight resemblance to a yellow butterfly brings another (non-Batesian) benefit. When it lands, it abruptly folds away its wings to reveal a dirt-coloured body. Dr Sherratt suspects that the sudden change may trick a bird into thinking it has lost its prey and calling off the hunt.

Further work is needed to confirm Dr Sherratt’s hypothesis. If he is right, it would prove what many theatrical impresarios already know: that lacklustre costuming can be saved by sufficiently spectacular choreography.