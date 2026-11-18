The failure is as monumental as it was avoidable. For years, widespread misinformation had led to a steady decline in vaccination rates in America. The covid-19 pandemic made things worse by disrupting routine vaccinations and deepening Americans’ distrust of jabs. At the start of his second term, Donald Trump appointed Robert Kennedy junior, a famous vaccine sceptic, as the country’s top health official. Mr Kennedy’s contributions since then have included urging West Virginia to offer religious exemptions to schools’ vaccine

Chart 1

Measles is highly contagious, an airborne pathogen that takes up residence in a patient’s nose and throat before symptoms appear. In most cases those symptoms include a fever, not unlike a bad case of the flu, and a rash. But one in six children under five with measles are hospitalised with complications such as brain inflammation or pneumonia; the rate for adults is almost as high. Even mild cases cast a long shadow. Measles causes “immune amnesia”, a loss of antibodies developed against common viruses, which can lead to more frequent episodes of illness for several years. One in 600 children infected before their first birthday will eventually develop a fatal brain condition.

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After a vaccine was developed in the 1960s, vaccination efforts proceeded fitfully until the early 1990s, when Congress created a permanent federal programme for free jabs in childhood. By the end of the century measles was no longer spreading and occasional outbreaks were easily contained.

That era is over. Two-thirds of counties in Pennsylvania and nearly a third of counties in Wisconsin have reported measles cases this year. Chains of transmission in Utah and Arizona have been traced to an outbreak in Texas that began more than a year ago.

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Stopping this will be harder than it was the first time around, says Joseph Kanter of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, a non-profit group in Virginia. In the 1990s vaccines could focus on children, because most adults had either contracted the disease in childhood or been vaccinated in a previous drive. Now adults comprise about 40% of cases.

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Muddled health policy will make the task more difficult, too. Since August the White House has directed an additional $100m to fight measles and vaccine-preventable diseases, but that may not be enough. To contain an outbreak, public-health workers must trace the contacts of infected people, ask them to isolate if they are not immune and organise vaccination drives, often going door-to-door to make the case for the jab. That makes containment costly—an average of $43,000 per measles case—and complicated, even when the health system is trusted and fully staffed. It isn’t.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lost 30% of its staff since March 2025, according to the American Federation of Government Employees, a federal workers’ union, so is less equipped to help local efforts. “Everybody is trying to pick up the pieces” of what the CDC normally does, says Jeanne Marrazzo from the Infectious Diseases Society of America. State health departments are issuing their own guidelines on treating measles, as most doctors have never seen a child with measles, let alone an adult. Professional societies are running webinars featuring doctors from outbreak hotspots, a practice that emerged in the early days of covid-19. On November 17th Mr Kennedy posted on X that he recommended MMR vaccination and that America would “work to regain U.S. measles elimination status”. The country may eventually succeed. But think of the time, treasure and lives wasted.

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