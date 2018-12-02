I don’t have a type: Pop star Rita Ora

Pop star Rita Ora, who has been romantically linked to actor Andrew Garfield, says she doesn’t have a type. “I never know what I’m looking for. I don’t actually (have a type), at all,” Ora told people.com. The singer, who has previously dated personalities like Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian, has just released the single “Let you love me”, which touches on the struggles of committing to a relationship.

The British beauty says she no longer has any trouble letting romantic love interests into her life. “I don’t have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight,” she said.

Ora said that her past relationship experiences are similar to those of most other people. She said: “‘Let You Love Me’ wasn’t that deep.

“It was just kind of like a moment in time for me that I felt like everyone kind of goes through when they’re not mentally ready to commit to something, so it was more about running away from something that you didn’t feel like you could handle at that moment. It was more of a sense of relief.”

