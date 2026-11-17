Frizzy hair and I have a complicated relationship. No matter how carefully I comb my hair or style it, those stubborn flyaways somehow find their way back. Dryness and humidity make it even harder, which is why I am always interested in hair care products that promise smoother, shinier, more manageable locks.

I tried these three products from Streax and my hair are smoother now (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

While I don't expect a single product to transform my hair overnight, I do appreciate formulas that make everyday hair care easier. It was then that I explored three Streax products that target different hair concerns, from frizz and dryness to heat damage. The interesting part is that all these products cater to different hair care needs.

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To cut it down, I tried a hair mask, a hair serum, and a heat protectant spray. Here's what stands out to me about each one and where I think there is room for improvement.

1. Streax Hair Serum: For smoother, shinier-looking hair

When my hair starts looking rough and frizzy, a hair serum is one of the first products I reach for. I like something that smooths the lengths, tames flyaways, and gives my hair a more polished appearance without making it look greasy.

The Streax Hair Serum, enriched with walnut oil and Vitamin E, is designed to smooth dry and frizzy hair while adding shine. What appeals to me is its lightweight, non-greasy formulation. I prefer hair products that don't leave behind a heavy or sticky feeling, particularly when I want to keep my hair open throughout the day.

What I like about it:

Frizz management: I like that the serum is designed to smooth unruly strands and make frizzy hair look more manageable.

Shine boost: Walnut oil and Vitamin E make this an appealing option for hair that looks dull and lacks lustre.

Easy application: A serum is convenient to incorporate into my routine. I can apply a small amount to damp or dry hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends.

Non-greasy finish: Its lightweight positioning is particularly appealing because I don't want my hair to look oily after applying a finishing product.

What could have been better:

I would have liked the serum to offer more intensive hydration for particularly dry hair. While adding shine and smoothing the strands are important, frizzy hair also needs consistent conditioning. I would also appreciate a more detailed explanation of how long its frizz-control benefits last, especially in humid weather.

Overall, this is the kind of everyday styling product I would consider when I want to give my hair a smoother, more polished appearance without following an elaborate routine.

2. Streax Serum Shine Hair Masque: For dry, dull and frizzy hair

A hair mask is an important part of my hair care routine because regular conditioners don't always feel sufficient when my hair is particularly dry. I like products that offer a more intensive conditioning step and help make my hair feel softer and easier to detangle.

The Streax Serum Shine Hair Mask is formulated for dull, dry and frizzy hair. Enriched with shea butter, it is designed to provide conditioning and nourishment while improving the appearance and feel of the hair.

What I particularly like is that it addresses more than just surface-level shine. Shea butter is a conditioning ingredient that makes the formula appealing for hair that needs additional softness and manageability.

What I like about it:

Conditioning benefits: I like that the mask is designed to provide deeper conditioning than a regular rinse-off conditioner.

Shea butter enrichment: Shea butter is a welcome addition for dry hair because of its emollient properties, which help improve softness.

Focus on frizz: Since my biggest hair concern is frizz, I appreciate that the mask is specifically positioned for dry and frizzy hair.

An additional care step: I like having a weekly hair mask in my routine, particularly when my lengths feel rough or difficult to manage.

What could have been better:

I would have liked the formula to offer more targeted nourishment for extremely dry and damaged lengths. Frizz often comes with tangles and rough texture, so stronger detangling benefits would have made this product even more appealing.

I would also appreciate clearer guidance on how frequently to use the mask depending on hair texture and dryness. This would help people choose the right routine without over-conditioning their hair.

Nevertheless, it looks like a useful addition to a hair care routine when the aim is to improve softness, smoothness and shine.

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3. Streax Heat Protectant Spray: A styling essential for heat protection

I enjoy experimenting with different hairstyles, but frequent heat styling can leave my hair feeling dry and looking frizzy. That's why I consider a heat protectant an important step before reaching for a straightener, curling iron or blow dryer.

The Streax Heat Protectant Spray is an aqua-based formula designed to protect hair from heat up to 250°C. It is enriched with jojoba oil and wheat germ oil, which make its formulation particularly interesting for someone dealing with dryness and frizz.

I also like that it is designed to reduce hair breakage by 2X, according to the brand's claims. For me, a heat protectant should ideally do more than just prepare hair for styling; it should also help maintain a smoother-looking finish.

What I like about it:

High-temperature protection: Protection up to 250°C is a notable feature, especially for people who regularly use heated styling tools.

Jojoba and wheat germ oils: I like the inclusion of these ingredients because they add a nourishing element to the formulation.

Frizz management: The product is positioned to help retain a frizz-free appearance, which is a major consideration for my hair type.

Convenient spray format: I prefer spray-based heat protectants because they can be distributed across different sections of the hair before styling.

What could have been better:

I would have liked the spray to provide more detailed instructions about the quantity required for different hair lengths and textures. Even distribution is important when using heat protectants, and clearer application guidance would make the experience easier.

I would also appreciate more information about how the formula performs on particularly thick, coarse or very frizzy hair. A heat protectant should offer reliable coverage without leaving the strands feeling stiff or weighed down.

Still, the spray seems like a practical product to consider if heat styling is a regular part of your routine.

My final take: Which Streax product would I consider for frizzy hair?

All three products serve different purposes, which is what makes them interesting additions to a hair care routine. The Streax Hair Serum focuses on smoothing and shine, the Serum Shine Hair Mask addresses dryness and conditioning, while the Heat Protectant Spray is designed for protection before heat styling.

For my frizzy hair, I would look at the hair mask as a conditioning step, the serum as an everyday finishing product and the heat protectant as an essential before using styling tools.

One thing I have learnt about managing frizzy hair is that consistency matters. A good routine should combine cleansing, conditioning, leave-in care and heat protection rather than relying on one product to do everything. These three Streax products offer different ways to approach that routine, depending on what my hair needs on a particular day.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.