The changing weather is usually the first sign that my skincare routine needs an update. As the temperature drops and cooler days set in, my skin starts feeling drier, especially around my elbows, knees and legs. My regular body lotion, which works perfectly well during warmer months, sometimes struggles to provide the nourishment my skin needs. And since I have sensitive skin, finding a moisturiser that offers lasting hydration without causing discomfort is equally important.

I swapped my lotions with these 5 body butters and my skin feel soft (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



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This is when I like switching to richer body butters and creams. Their thicker textures and nourishing formulations can help replenish moisture and leave dry skin feeling softer and smoother. However, not every rich moisturiser works equally well for sensitive skin. Fragrance, individual ingredients and the overall formulation are things I pay attention to before making a product part of my routine.

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I explored five body butters and moisturisers from The Body Shop, Plum, Shankara, Nat Habit and Palmer's. Here's what stood out about each, including the things I liked and the aspects I would consider before buying them again.

What I like: The first thing that caught my attention about The Body Shop British Rose Body Butter is its beautiful floral fragrance. If you enjoy rose-scented skincare, this is an indulgent addition to a post-shower routine. Its rich, creamy texture makes it particularly appealing when my skin needs extra nourishment. The formula features shea butter, cocoa butter and rose extract, ingredients associated with moisturising and conditioning the skin. I also like that it is designed to leave skin feeling soft and smooth without an excessively greasy finish.

What I dislike: The fragrance may not be everyone's cup of tea, particularly if you prefer fragrance-free skincare. Since I have sensitive skin, I would be cautious about using a fragranced formula on days when my skin feels particularly reactive. It is also positioned for normal skin, so those with extremely dry skin might want something richer.

My take: A lovely option for anyone who enjoys floral fragrances and wants a pampering moisturising experience.

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What I like: I have a soft spot for warm, dessert-inspired fragrances, and Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Caramello Body Butter certainly makes body care feel more indulgent. The combination of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio-inspired fragrance notes gives it a comforting appeal. Its formula includes shea butter and Brazil nut oil, which help condition dry skin. I also like that the brand describes its texture as rich yet lightweight, making it an interesting option for those who dislike the heavy feeling sometimes associated with body butters.

What I dislike: The sweet fragrance might feel overpowering if you prefer subtle or fragrance-free moisturisers. I would also recommend checking the ingredient list if you have sensitivities to fragrance or nut-derived ingredients. While the formula is designed to feel non-greasy, people who prefer very lightweight lotions may still find a body butter too rich for everyday use.

My take: This is an appealing pick for anyone who wants moisturised skin and a delicious vanilla-caramel fragrance as part of their winter body-care routine.

What I like: Shankara Gheesutrā Parijat Body Butter stands out because of its Ayurvedic-inspired formulation. It features Shata Dhauta Ghrita, traditionally prepared by washing ghee multiple times, along with kokum butter, aloe vera and Parijat flower extract. I find this ingredient combination particularly interesting for a season when skin needs additional nourishment. The product is designed to provide deep moisturisation and support the skin's moisture barrier. Its Parijat-inspired fragrance also gives it a distinctive appeal compared with conventional floral and gourmand body butters.

What I dislike: The premium positioning and price point may make it a less accessible everyday option for some people. Its ingredient-rich formulation may also require extra consideration if you have sensitive or reactive skin. I would recommend patch testing before applying it all over the body, particularly if you are unfamiliar with Ayurvedic skincare ingredients.

My take: An interesting choice for those who enjoy traditional skincare ingredients and prefer a more indulgent body moisturiser.

What I like: Nat Habit Multi-Nut Omega 3 Moisturiser takes a different approach to winter moisturisation with its malai-inspired texture and blend of nourishing ingredients. The formulation features raw milk, shea butter, coconut, walnut, almond and clove. I like the idea of a rich, creamy moisturiser that focuses on conditioning dry skin. Its multi-nut formulation also makes it an interesting option for those looking beyond conventional shea and cocoa butter products. The brand positions it as a deeply moisturising formula with up to 48-hour hydration.

What I dislike: The rich texture may not appeal to everyone, especially if you prefer moisturisers that disappear into the skin quickly. Another consideration is the presence of clove and multiple nut-derived ingredients. Nat Habit itself recommends patch testing, and people with nut allergies or fragrance sensitivities should carefully review the complete ingredient list before use. I would also prefer a clearer understanding of how the product feels on particularly reactive skin.

My take: A distinctive option for those who enjoy rich, malai-like moisturisers, although sensitive skin calls for a little extra caution.

What I like: Palmer's is known for its cocoa butter-based body-care products, and this Tahitian Vanilla variant brings a comforting fragrance to the experience. The formula combines cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin E, making it an appealing choice when my skin needs extra conditioning during cooler weather. I particularly like the idea of a creamy moisturiser with a warm vanilla fragrance. It is also positioned to provide up to 72 hours of moisture, making it worth considering for those who experience seasonal dryness.

What I dislike: If you are sensitive to fragrances, the vanilla and caramelised-sugar-inspired scent may not be ideal. The rich formulation may also feel a little too much for those who prefer lightweight body lotions, particularly during warmer afternoons. I would recommend using a smaller quantity initially to see how your skin responds.

My take: A comforting option for anyone who enjoys cocoa butter-based moisturisers and warm, sweet fragrances.

Final verdict: Which body butter should you consider?

Changing weather means paying closer attention to my skin's hydration needs. These five products offer different approaches to body moisturisation, from floral and gourmand fragrances to Ayurvedic-inspired and multi-nut formulations.

The Body Shop British Rose is worth considering if you enjoy floral body care, while Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Caramello makes an appealing choice for dessert-inspired fragrance lovers. Shankara Gheesutrā offers a traditional ingredient-led approach, Nat Habit focuses on a multi-nut moisturising blend, and Palmer's brings together cocoa butter and Tahitian vanilla.

However, having sensitive skin means I would never choose a body butter based on fragrance or texture alone. I would always check the ingredient list, introduce one new product at a time and perform a patch test before regular use. If your skin is persistently irritated, consulting a dermatologist is a better approach than experimenting with multiple new products.

Ultimately, the best body butter is one that keeps your skin comfortable, nourished and moisturised without making your skincare routine feel like a chore.

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