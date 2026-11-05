I tried the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter hair care range for frizzy hair. Does it add volume without weighing it down?

My hair-care routine has always required a little extra effort, especially because I regularly struggle with frizz, dryness, and unruly strands. From overnight oiling and conditioning to using hair masks every week, I have tried several ways to make my hair look smoother and more manageable.

Tried and tested Loreal Paris Collagen lifter shampoo, conditioner and hair serum: My review (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

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This is what made me curious about the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter range. Enriched with collagen peptides, the hair care range is designed to give fine and flat hair a fuller, thicker-looking appearance while adding volume. It includes a volumising shampoo, a densifying conditioner and a hair-thickening serum. The brand claims that the complete routine can deliver up to 72 hours of visible volume.

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But how suitable is a volume-focused range for someone who also wants to manage frizz? Here is a closer look at what each product offers, along with the potential improvements to consider.

L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter Volumizing Shampoo

A good hair wash is the foundation of my routine, and I prefer shampoos that cleanse my scalp without leaving my lengths feeling excessively dry. The Collagen Lifter Volumizing Shampoo is designed to remove oil and product buildup while giving flat-looking hair a lift. Its lightweight volumising approach is particularly appealing because I do not like my hair feeling weighed down after washing. What I particularly like about this shampoo is its fragrance. The light, floral fragrance is an absolute delight for me, and I love when my hair smells good.

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{{^usCountry}} However, this shampoo makes more sense for someone dealing with flat roots and limp hair than someone whose biggest concern is dryness and frizz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, this shampoo makes more sense for someone dealing with flat roots and limp hair than someone whose biggest concern is dryness and frizz. {{/usCountry}}

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What I like about it:

Helps remove excess oil and product buildup from the scalp.

Designed to give fine and flat hair a fuller-looking appearance.

Its volumising formula aims to maintain bounce and movement rather than leave hair feeling heavy.

Mild fragrance that lingers on for some time.

What could have been improved:

Its primary focus is volume rather than deep nourishment or frizz control.

The formula contains sodium laureth sulfate and sodium lauryl sulfate, which may feel too cleansing for particularly dry or sensitive scalps.

If your hair is already dry or rough, you may need a more nourishing conditioner or hair mask alongside it.

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L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter Densifying Conditioner

Conditioner is non-negotiable for me because my hair tends to become frizzy and difficult to manage after shampooing. I look for something that can soften the lengths, make detangling easier and reduce that rough feeling without making my hair look flat.

The Collagen Lifter Densifying Conditioner is formulated to complement the volumising shampoo. Its conditioning ingredients, including glycerin and plant-derived oils, help provide softness and improve manageability. Again, the fragrance is worth using the conditioner for. It is designed to give hair a fuller-looking finish while keeping it conditioned. The conditioner actually helps me soften and nourish my hair strands while keeping them buttery soft for at least two days.

Of the three products, this is the one I would pay particular attention to because conditioning is essential when managing frizz. However, I would rely on my weekly hair mask for more nourishment.

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What I like about it:

Helps soften hair and make detangling easier.

Conditioning ingredients can help improve the feel and manageability of dry lengths.

Supports the range's fuller-looking, voluminous finish.

What could have been improved:

It may not provide enough intensive nourishment for extremely dry, damaged or coarse hair.

Those who prefer rich, buttery conditioners may find a lightweight volumising conditioner less satisfying.

It is designed to improve the appearance of density, not repair split ends or reverse hair damage.

L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter Hair Thickening Serum

Hair serum is usually the finishing step in my routine, particularly when I want to make my frizzy strands look more polished. However, I am quite particular about the texture because I dislike products that leave a greasy residue or make my hair look weighed down.

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The Collagen Lifter Hair Thickening Serum is designed to be applied to damp hair, from the lengths to the ends, before styling. It complements the shampoo and conditioner by helping create a fuller-looking finish. The brand recommends blow-drying or styling after application to enhance volume.

This serum is worth considering if fuller-looking hair is your priority. However, if you are looking for a serum specifically to tame flyaways, add shine and provide lasting frizz control, you may need an additional smoothing product.

What I like about it:

A leave-in product that completes the volumising routine.

Helps create the appearance of fuller, thicker-looking strands.

Can be applied before blow-drying and styling.

Its lightweight, volume-focused positioning is appealing for people who dislike heavy hair products.

What could have been improved:

It is primarily a thickening and volumising serum, not a dedicated anti-frizz or heat-protection treatment.

It may not provide the level of smoothing and nourishment that very dry or coarse hair needs.

Using too much leave-in product can make the lengths feel coated, so careful application is important.

It does not actually increase the number of hair strands or treat hair loss.

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Overall verdict: Is the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter range worth trying?

After looking at the three products together, I would describe the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter range as a volume-focused hair-care routine rather than a dedicated frizz-control solution. Its biggest appeal is that it aims to make flat, fine-looking hair appear fuller and bouncier without relying on heavy formulations.

For someone like me, who struggles with frizz but also wants smooth, manageable hair with some natural volume, the conditioner and serum are particularly interesting. However, I would not expect the range to replace a deeply nourishing hair mask or a dedicated anti-frizz serum.

My final take: If your hair is fine, flat and lacks volume, the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter range is worth considering. However, if dryness and frizz are your biggest concerns, I would approach it as a volume-enhancing addition to your hair-care routine rather than a complete solution. Combining it with regular deep conditioning and a dedicated smoothing treatment would make more sense.

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Editorial note: This is a first-person-style review draft based on the product formulations and brand claims, not independently verified hands-on testing. Before publishing it as a personal trial, replace the experience-led observations with your actual results after using each product. That will make the likes and dislikes more credible.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.