Monday, Mar 20, 2023
10 budget friendly 27-inch monitors: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 20, 2023 14:17 IST
Summary:

27-inch monitors come packed with many features. This article lists them all to help decide better. Read on to know more.

product info
A 27-inch monitor is ideal for avid and professional gamers.

The 27-inch monitor is a go-to choice for users due to its size and features as the huge monitor takes up a lot of space on the desk. Additionally, individuals who wish to utilize the display for leisure and gaming will benefit from its size.

In this post, we analyze the best 27-inch monitor as well as factors you should consider before purchasing one. Based on the requirement of office or gaming you can pick from the list below. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list.

Product list

1. BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Led 1920 x 1080 Pixels Fhd Eye-Care, IPS Monitor, Ultra-Slim Bezel, 60 Hz, Brightness Intelligence, 2Wx2 Speakers, HdmiHDMIa, DisplayPort, Cable Management (Black)

This 27-inch monitor is stylish and a recommended addition to your home or workplace. It comes with an excellent 1080p resolution with an IPS display. This monitor is perfect for any workstation because it has built-in speakers, cable management, and is wall mountable.

Specifications

Brand: BenQ

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Product Dimensions: 7.09 x 24.02 x 18.23 cm; 4.85 Kilograms

Special Feature: Frameless Design

ProsCons
Built-in speakersNot suitable for Gaming
cellpic 24% off
BenQ GW2780 27 inch (68 cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence, Speakers, Low Blue Light, HDMI, DP, VESA Wall Mountable (Black)
4.4 (18,765)
4.4 (18,765)
24% off
12,899 16,990
Buy now

2. Acer Nitro Vg270 S 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Monitor with LED Backlight Full Hd IPS Gaming I 0.5 Ms. Response Time I 165Hz Refresh Rate I HDR 10 I AMD Radeon Freesync I (Black)

This 27-inch ultra slim monitor comes with VRB technology and Radeon FreeSync due to which screen tearing is eliminated and an incredibly smooth gaming experience is provided by synchronizing the framerate of the display and graphics card. An IPS panel without compromising on color quality allows you to see your display properly from angles up to 178°.

Specifications

Brand: Acer

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Product Dimensions: 24 x 61.4 x 45.1 cm; 5.61 Kilograms

Special Feature: Blue light filter

ProsCons
Frameless DesignPicture quality can be improved
cellpic 45% off
Acer Nitro Vg270 S 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Monitor with LED Backlight Full Hd IPS Gaming I 0.5 Ms Response Time I 165Hz Refresh Rate I HDR 10 I AMD Radeon Free Sync I (Black)
4.4 (2,885)
4.4 (2,885)
45% off
14,888 26,999
Buy now

3. HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Freesync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver

This ultra-slim 27-inch monitor comes with a 75Hz refresh rate with an aspect ratio of 16:9. In addition the product also has a blue light filter that is constantly on and has no effect on color accuracy while keeping your eyes comfy. The plastic enclosures were created with sustainability in mind and contain recycled and recovered ocean-bound plastic materials.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: 60.8 x 18.8 x 43.7 cm; 3.2 Kilograms

Special Feature: Flicker Free

ProsCons
Slim designNo adjustable height stand
Lightweight 
cellpic 12% off
HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver
4.4 (2,968)
4.4 (2,968)
12% off
19,250 21,989
Buy now

4. LG Qhd 2K - 27Qn600, 2560 X 1440 Pixels 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) IPS Display 3 Side Borderless - HDR 10, Srgb 99%, AMD Free Sync - Dual HDMI, DisplayPort (Black)

This 27-inch IPS monitor allows users to view the screen from multiple angles. The monitor comes with the HDR 10 dynamic range color that provides a certain level of color and brightness to completely fulfill the content creator's vision. The product is extremely suitable for streaming movies or sports.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Resolution: 2560x1440

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: 20.9 x 61.4 x 48.4 cm; 5.72 Kilograms

Special Feature: Anti-Glare screen

ProsCons
Wall mountableHeight is not adjustable
Tilt adjustment 
cellpic 34% off
LG Qhd 2K - 27Qn600, 2560 X 1440 Pixels 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) IPS Display 3 Side Borderless - HDR 10, Srgb 99%, AMD Free Sync - Dual Hdmi, Display Port (Black)
4.4 (2,433)
4.4 (2,433)
34% off
20,999 31,600
Buy now

5. LG 68.58 cm (27 inch) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR 10 Monitor (Gaming & Design) with IPS Panel, HDMI x 2, DisplayPort, AMD Freesync - 27UL500 (Silver Stand with White Body)

This 27-inch monitor boasts exceptional color accuracy. Additionally, it has a broader viewing angle, making it much simpler to view genuine images. The screen is color calibrated to assist and stop subtle shifts. Users can modify and select between FPS and RTS modes while gaming. Also, most of the settings can be optimized for any type of game.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Resolution: 3840x2160

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Product Dimensions: 20.83 x 62.23 x 45.97 cm; 5.1 Kilograms

Special Feature: Wall mountable

ProsCons
Suitable for gamingThe price is relatively high
cellpic 48% off
LG 68.58 cm (27 inch) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR 10 Monitor (Gaming & Design) with IPS Panel, HDMI x 2, Display Port, AMD Freesync  - 27UL500 (Silver Stand with White Body)
4.3 (3,017)
4.3 (3,017)
48% off
25,999 50,000
Buy now

6. LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Displayport, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small

This 27-inch LCD monitor is suitable for gaming as well as for the workplace. It comes with the height, tilt and wall mountable stand that makes it convenient to place anywhere. The product has broad viewing angles and vibrant color display. The high refresh rate gives a competitive edge to gamers.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Product Dimensions: ‎27.4 x 61.5 x 57.5 cm; 6.4 Kilograms

Special Feature: Height adjustment

ProsCons
Compatible for gamingBuild quality can be improved
cellpic 43% off
LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small
4.5 (5,532)
4.5 (5,532)
43% off
18,199 32,000
Buy now

7. Acer HA270 27 Inch (68.58 cm) Full HD IPS LCD Monitor with LED Backlight technology I Ultra Slim, 6.6mm Thick Frameless Design AMD Free Sync Monitor with Eye Care Features and Stereo Speakers (White)

This 27-inch slim monitor has a zero frame design and comes with a flickerless, blue shield and comfy view technology that helps to protect the eyes. The in-built speakers give a good listening experience. The product also supports 15-degree tilt that provides a better viewing angle.

Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: ‎ 18.6 x 62.1 x 45.4 cm; 3.6 Kilograms

Special Feature: Ultra-Slim

ProsCons
Built-in stereo type speakersCustomer support is not good

8. Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black)

This 27-inch monitor is suitable for gaming and comes with a high contrast ratio. The display reduces potentially dangerous blue light emissions and provides excellent color accuracy, enhancing eye comfort. The product has ultra-wide viewing angles and displays perfect color combinations.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Product Dimensions: ‎ 19.01 x 60.99 x 53.4 cm; 6.71 Kilograms

Special Feature: Height adjustment

ProsCons
Anti-glareImage quality is not good
cellpic 10% off
Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black)
4.2 (265)
4.2 (265)
10% off
22,499 25,000
Buy now

9. Lenovo L-Series 68.58 cm (27 inch) FHD IPS Ultra Slim Monitor |16.7 Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery - L27e-30

This 27-inch slim monitor gives ultra-wide viewing angles. The AMD technology helps to have a lag free gaming experience. The Lenovo artery lets you adjust the brightness, control, and volume control with the single click of a mouse. Users can also split screen for multitasking.

Specifications:

Brand: Lenovo

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎4.3 x 36.8 x 61.2 cm; 3.6 Kilograms

Special Feature: Flicker Free

ProsCons
Brightness is very goodBuild quality can be improved
cellpic 45% off
Lenovo L-Series 68.58 cm (27 inch) FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor |16.7 Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery - L27e-30
4.4 (252)
4.4 (252)
45% off
11,699 21,390
Buy now

10. Acer Nitro QG271 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED BackLight Technology I VA Panel I 1 MS Response I 75 Hz Refresh I 300 Nits I 1 x VGA 2 x HDMI I Black

This 27-inch LCD monitor comes with a flickerless technology. The monitor has a quick response time of 1 millisecond, which minimizes motion blur in fast-paced games. The black design of the monitor is sleek and will complement any gaming setup.

Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (Full HD)

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: 24 x 61.4 x 45.4 cm; 5.1 Kilograms

Special Feature: Blue light filter

ProsCons
Wall mountablePicture quality can be improved
cellpic 50% off
Acer Nitro QG271 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Back Light Technology I VA Panel I 1 MS Response I 75 Hz Refresh I 300 Nits I 1 x VGA 2 x HDMI I Black
4.2 (831)
4.2 (831)
50% off
10,499 20,800
Buy now

Best overall product

To choose the best product from the exhaustive list is very complex. All the 27-inch monitors in the list provide users with the best viewing and gaming experience. To select the overall best product BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch is winner in the category. The device is ultra-slim and provides a wide viewing angle simultaneously eliminating eye strain.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of 10899, the Acer Nitro QG271 27-inch monitor is the best value product. With a brightness of 300 nits, this monitor provides good visibility even in brightly lit environments. It uses LED backlight technology and an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, which provides accurate and consistent color reproduction.

How to find the perfect 27-inch monitor?

The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each 27-inch monitor that is available in the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching videos on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.

Product Price
BenQ GW2780 27 inch (68 cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence, Speakers, Low Blue Light, HDMI, DP, VESA Wall Mountable (Black) ₹ 12,899
Acer Nitro Vg270 S 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Monitor with LED Backlight Full Hd IPS Gaming I 0.5 Ms Response Time I 165Hz Refresh Rate I HDR 10 I AMD Radeon Free Sync I (Black) ₹ 14,888
HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver ₹ 19,250
LG Qhd 2K - 27Qn600, 2560 X 1440 Pixels 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) IPS Display 3 Side Borderless - HDR 10, Srgb 99%, AMD Free Sync - Dual Hdmi, Display Port (Black) ₹ 20,999
LG 68.58 cm (27 inch) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR 10 Monitor (Gaming & Design) with IPS Panel, HDMI x 2, Display Port, AMD Freesync  - 27UL500 (Silver Stand with White Body) ₹ 25,999
LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small ₹ 18,199
Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black) ₹ 22,499
Lenovo L-Series 68.58 cm (27 inch) FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor |16.7 Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery - L27e-30 ₹ 11,699
Acer Nitro QG271 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Back Light Technology I VA Panel I 1 MS Response I 75 Hz Refresh I 300 Nits I 1 x VGA 2 x HDMI I Black ₹ 10,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Gadgets Computer Accessories
Gadgets Computer Accessories
Budget friendly 27-inch monitors

How good is a 27-inch monitor for office work?

How to choose a good 27-inch monitor

What is the difference between curved and flat monitors?

Which monitor is used by designers?

