A comprehensive guide to the best Apple smartwatches

Apple smartwatches do much more than just show time.

Whether you are a fitness freak or a work addict, smartwatches are in fashion and for everybody. Nowadays watches are not for time, it is to track your daily steps, answer important calls, and even monitor your heart rate. If you are using an apple phone, the chances are it will be best connected with an apple smart watch. Here’s a list of some of the top smartwatches by Apple for your daily use purposes. 1. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular Beautiful and elegant apple smart watch which comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The watch comes in three attractive colours and has a performance of 20% faster than the previous SE watch. Now you can do enhanced workouts with different ways to train yourself. Replying to calls or texts has become quite easy with the Apple SE 2nd gen smartwatch. You will forget to use your phone after buying this smartwatch. The watch features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. SE (2nd gen) has been introduced with extra workout and training options. You can easily track your daily workout regime and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Specification: · Connector type: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 · Includes Rechargeable Battery: Yes · Special Features: GPS · Operating System: iPhone · Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Pros Cons Seamless integration with the phone. No Oxygen or ECG monitoring Multiple workout options Scratch free glass

2. Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular One of the best apple smartwatches to buy. Comes with new tai chi and pilates workout options for health freaks. You can anytime to listen to music or podcasts with just a click and you don’t need your phone for doing any of these. With its emergency function, you can quickly contact your family member when in need. You can now try the newly added workout features along with Yoga, running, HIIT and much more. It also gives the option to customize the metrics for each workout separately. You can now talk to friends, reply to texts, and use Siri every time, without the need of picking up your phone. Create your bedtime schedule with the in-built sleep app and track your routine so that you don’t miss on the sleep goals. Specification: · Case Size: 40mm, 44mm · Display: Retina display, 30% larger than series 3. · Compatible devices: iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later · Speaker: 50% louder than series 3 · Capacity: 32GB · Bluetooth: BT 5.0

Pros Cons Water resistance Blood Oxygen and ECG app Apple Music International Emergency calling

3. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular Apple watch series 8 has some advanced health and safety features such as ECG monitoring, heart rate and blood oxygen. If you are a female user you can also keep a track of your menstrual cycle with its temperature-tracking feature. Now it is easy to stay connected even without a phone. Series 8 watch has features better than other apple smartwatches. It can easily monitor your ECG and blood oxygen with its inbuilt app. Now you won’t have to connect it with a normal cable, the 8 series watch has a USZB c-magnetic charging cable for easy usage. In case of an accidental fall or crash, the watch detects and checks if any SOS services are needed. Specification: · Special Feature: GPS, Heart rate monitor · Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.0 · Compatible Devices: Smartphone · Case Size: 41mm,45mm

Pros Cons USB C-Magnetic Charging cable Drains battery very quickly Music, podcasts and audiobooks ECG monitoring app

4. Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) - Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular With retina display of more than 20% makes the screen looks bigger than the series 6. The smartwatch is IP6X rated which is dust and swim-proof with the most crack-resistant front crystals. You can even personalize the watch with a strap of your preference. This watch comes with a bigger screen with nearly 20% more screen area and 40% thinner borders than series 6. The watch has in-built ECG and blood oxygen monitoring apps which means no more need to worry about your health. You can easily call and text with available cellular, get directions with maps, use a wallet for your boarding apps and much more apps. Specification: · Case Size: 41mm,45mm · Connectivity: LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 · Power: up to 18 hours of battery life · Compatible Device: iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later

Pros Cons Digital Crown Drains battery quickly Third-generation optical heart sensor 50% louder than series 3

5. Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) - Blue Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – Regular IP6X-rated Apple series 7 GPS watch is dust resistant and swim-proof. With 20% larger display and more screen area make everything easier to see and use. Comes in multiple colors which you can use as per your preference. The Apple 7 series is also available in stainless steel body for people who love the heavy chain look. With additional workout options, now you can even do Pilates and tai chi by listening to some of the best music on your smartwatch. Easily monitor your blood oxygen and ECG at any time without the need of booking a doctor’s appointment. The watch is dust and waterproof with an extra hard more crack-resistant display screen. Specification: · Case size: 45mm,41mm · Display: Retina 20% more than series 6. · Capacity: 32GB · Power: up to 18 hours · Compatible Device: iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later.

Pros Cons Built-in GPS Average battery life Water resistant – 50 meters Digital crown

Price of Apple smartwatches at a glance:

Product Price Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular Rs.28,405 Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular Rs.25,500 Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular Rs.50900 Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) - Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular Rs.47,990 Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) - Blue Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular Rs.41,900

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oxygen & ECG monitoring Swimproof up to 50 meter Finish Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) No No Aluminium Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) No Yes Aluminium Apple Watch Series 8 Yes Yes Aluminium, stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 Yes Yes Aluminium Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) Yes Yes Aluminium

Best budget If you are someone who is looking for a smartwatch with call, text and workout features then go for Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular which has everything a smartwatch needs. It comes for Rs.27, 100 and will be easily connected with an iPhone 6s or above. Best overall Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) - Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular tops the chart in the best overall category. Apart from the calling and fitness features, this watch is also built to perform ECG and check blood oxygen levels when in need. It has the SOS feature which sends emergency SOS in case of fall detection and crash. With the display retina 20% more than series 6, you can see everything more clearly. How to find the best apple smartwatch? Buying an apple smart watch can be a costly affair as the minimum range starts from 25000. So, ensure to keep a few things in mind before opting for one. 1. Make a list of the specifications you need in your apple watch. 2. Check the purpose of the watch. 3. Check the compatibility feature as most Apple watches need iOS 15 or above. 4. Check for prices along with any offers or discounts. 5. Happily make your purchase.