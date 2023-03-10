Best mobile stands for your smartphone: Our top 5 picks

Mobile phone holders are a safe place to keep your phone.

How many times has this happened that you are watching content on your phone at night, and it falls straight on your face? Have you experienced your hand getting tired while holding the phone for too long? Well, mobile phone stands are a cheap and simple solution for all of these problems. Mobile phone stands and holders are usually used in cars to see navigation, but it has multiple other functions and uses as well. You can keep a mobile phone stand near your regular charging point at home, or you can keep it on your desk at work. It will stay at the eye level, and you will not have to look away from your work screen to check notifications. We will look at the best and affordable mobile phone stands for you. You can see which one you like and go for it to keep at home or in the office. 1. Nbox aluminium desktop stand This Nbox mobile holder is ideal for people who have multiple devices like smartphones and tablets. The mobile stand has an adjustable holder that can adjusted according to your eye level. You can place any smartphone on this holder, and it will fit. You can also place tablets on the holder while taking important video calls or watching content.

Pros Cons Sturdy build Limited colour options Supports all smartphones and tablets

2. Nbox mobile holder This Nbox mobile holder is a good option for people who drive around a lot as it fits in the inside of a car well. You can place the mobile holder at your eye level while navigating maps or doing anything else on your phone. The padded cushions provide a good grip and keep the phone safe during jerks and speed breakers.

Pros Cons Padded cushions for safety Installation can be tedious

3. Nbox wall mount mobile holder The Nbox wall mount mobile holder is a good option for influencers and content creators. If you are starting your social media journey and want a substitute for a tripod. You can mount this mobile holder on the wall or in the corner of a mirror to shoot content. You can also mount it on the wall next to your charger, making it the designated charging station. The mobile holder is compatible with all smartphones, and comes with strong adhesive strips and charger holder.

Pros Cons Comes with charger holder Not portable

4. NBOX small adjustable phone stand This Nbox phone stand is small, making it more portable. You can carry this phone stand along with you and use it anywhere. It is made with strong materials and compatible with any smartphone. You can keep it on any work desk or setting. The adjustable holder keeps your phone at the eye level, making it easier to use.

Pros Cons Portable Build quality can be better

5. Nbox universal mobile phone holder As the name suggests, this is a universal mobile holder that can manage to fit any smartphone as well as tablet out there in the market. You can even use it with older smartphones. The inbuilt cable organizer keeps your charging cables and earphones in one place, and you can use them every time you want to consume content while placing the phone on the mobile phone holder.

Pros Cons In-built cable organizer Build quality not the best

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nbox aluminium desktop stand Lightweight Compatible with all smartphones Adjustable holder Nbox mobile holder Padded cushions Lightweight Compatible with all smartphones Nbox wall mount mobile holder Wall mounting Charger holder Multipurpose Nbox small adjustable mobile holder Portable Lightweight Compatible with all smartphones Nbox universal mobile phone stand Inbuilt cable organizer Compatible with all smartphones and tablets Lightweight