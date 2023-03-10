Best mobile stands for your smartphone: Our top 5 picks

Are mobile phone holders useful?
Yes, mobile phone holders are useful as they work as designated place for you to keep your mobile phone at home or at work.
How many times has this happened that you are watching content on your phone at night, and it falls straight on your face? Have you experienced your hand getting tired while holding the phone for too long? Well, mobile phone stands are a cheap and simple solution for all of these problems. Mobile phone stands and holders are usually used in cars to see navigation, but it has multiple other functions and uses as well.
You can keep a mobile phone stand near your regular charging point at home, or you can keep it on your desk at work. It will stay at the eye level, and you will not have to look away from your work screen to check notifications. We will look at the best and affordable mobile phone stands for you. You can see which one you like and go for it to keep at home or in the office.
1. Nbox aluminium desktop stand
This Nbox mobile holder is ideal for people who have multiple devices like smartphones and tablets. The mobile stand has an adjustable holder that can adjusted according to your eye level. You can place any smartphone on this holder, and it will fit. You can also place tablets on the holder while taking important video calls or watching content.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy build
|Limited colour options
|Supports all smartphones and tablets
2. Nbox mobile holder
This Nbox mobile holder is a good option for people who drive around a lot as it fits in the inside of a car well. You can place the mobile holder at your eye level while navigating maps or doing anything else on your phone. The padded cushions provide a good grip and keep the phone safe during jerks and speed breakers.
|Pros
|Cons
|Padded cushions for safety
|Installation can be tedious
3. Nbox wall mount mobile holder
The Nbox wall mount mobile holder is a good option for influencers and content creators. If you are starting your social media journey and want a substitute for a tripod. You can mount this mobile holder on the wall or in the corner of a mirror to shoot content. You can also mount it on the wall next to your charger, making it the designated charging station. The mobile holder is compatible with all smartphones, and comes with strong adhesive strips and charger holder.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with charger holder
|Not portable
4. NBOX small adjustable phone stand
This Nbox phone stand is small, making it more portable. You can carry this phone stand along with you and use it anywhere. It is made with strong materials and compatible with any smartphone. You can keep it on any work desk or setting. The adjustable holder keeps your phone at the eye level, making it easier to use.
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable
|Build quality can be better
5. Nbox universal mobile phone holder
As the name suggests, this is a universal mobile holder that can manage to fit any smartphone as well as tablet out there in the market. You can even use it with older smartphones. The inbuilt cable organizer keeps your charging cables and earphones in one place, and you can use them every time you want to consume content while placing the phone on the mobile phone holder.
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built cable organizer
|Build quality not the best
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nbox aluminium desktop stand
|Lightweight
|Compatible with all smartphones
|Adjustable holder
|Nbox mobile holder
|Padded cushions
|Lightweight
|Compatible with all smartphones
|Nbox wall mount mobile holder
|Wall mounting
|Charger holder
|Multipurpose
|Nbox small adjustable mobile holder
|Portable
|Lightweight
|Compatible with all smartphones
|Nbox universal mobile phone stand
|Inbuilt cable organizer
|Compatible with all smartphones and tablets
|Lightweight
Best value for money
The best value for money product is the Nbox wall mount mobile holder. It comes with a multipurpose holder that can hold your phone and your charger. You can use it as a wall mounted tripod as well.
Best overall
The best overall mobile holder is the Nbox universal mobile phone stand. You can place any mobile phone, smartphone or tablet on this stand. You can watch content by placing your device on this holder. It also has an inbuilt cable organizer.
|Product
|Price
|Nbox Aluminum Desktop Stand Compatible With All Mobile Phones - Black (small Size)
|₹ 248
|Nbox - Mobile Holder
|₹ 598
|Nbox Wall Mount Mobile Holder, Stand For All Smartphones With Strong Adhesive Strips, Charging Holder (single Pc.) Mobile Holder
|₹ 139
|Nbox Small Adjustable Aluminium Foldable Phone Stand, Desktop Phone Stand - Black
|₹ 248
|Nbox Universal Mobile Phone Stand Holder Mount With Inbuilt Cable Organiser For Phones And Tablet (upto 17.78 Cm (7 Inch) - Black (earphone Not
|₹ 149
Mobile phone holders are usually made of plastic, rubber or aluminium depending on the manufacturer.
Yes, some mobile phone holders are portable, while others might not be. One should check and confirm before purchasing.