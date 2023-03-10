Story Saved
Best mobile stands for your smartphone: Our top 5 picks

  By Boudhaditya Sanyal
  Published on Mar 10, 2023 20:28 IST
Summary:

Mobile stands are a good and safe option to place your phone while you are charging it or watch content. Check out our top picks for mobile stands online.

Mobile phone holders are a safe place to keep your phone.

How many times has this happened that you are watching content on your phone at night, and it falls straight on your face? Have you experienced your hand getting tired while holding the phone for too long? Well, mobile phone stands are a cheap and simple solution for all of these problems. Mobile phone stands and holders are usually used in cars to see navigation, but it has multiple other functions and uses as well.

You can keep a mobile phone stand near your regular charging point at home, or you can keep it on your desk at work. It will stay at the eye level, and you will not have to look away from your work screen to check notifications. We will look at the best and affordable mobile phone stands for you. You can see which one you like and go for it to keep at home or in the office.

1. Nbox aluminium desktop stand

This Nbox mobile holder is ideal for people who have multiple devices like smartphones and tablets. The mobile stand has an adjustable holder that can adjusted according to your eye level. You can place any smartphone on this holder, and it will fit. You can also place tablets on the holder while taking important video calls or watching content.

ProsCons
Sturdy buildLimited colour options
Supports all smartphones and tablets 
cellpic 35% off
Nbox Aluminum Desktop Stand Compatible With All Mobile Phones - Black (small Size)
35% off
248 699
Buy now

2. Nbox mobile holder

This Nbox mobile holder is a good option for people who drive around a lot as it fits in the inside of a car well. You can place the mobile holder at your eye level while navigating maps or doing anything else on your phone. The padded cushions provide a good grip and keep the phone safe during jerks and speed breakers.

ProsCons
Padded cushions for safetyInstallation can be tedious
cellpic 60% off
Nbox - Mobile Holder
60% off
598 999
Buy now

3. Nbox wall mount mobile holder

The Nbox wall mount mobile holder is a good option for influencers and content creators. If you are starting your social media journey and want a substitute for a tripod. You can mount this mobile holder on the wall or in the corner of a mirror to shoot content. You can also mount it on the wall next to your charger, making it the designated charging station. The mobile holder is compatible with all smartphones, and comes with strong adhesive strips and charger holder.

ProsCons
Comes with charger holderNot portable
cellpic 46% off
Nbox Wall Mount Mobile Holder, Stand For All Smartphones With Strong Adhesive Strips, Charging Holder (single Pc.) Mobile Holder
46% off
139 299
Buy now

4. NBOX small adjustable phone stand

This Nbox phone stand is small, making it more portable. You can carry this phone stand along with you and use it anywhere. It is made with strong materials and compatible with any smartphone. You can keep it on any work desk or setting. The adjustable holder keeps your phone at the eye level, making it easier to use.

ProsCons
PortableBuild quality can be better
cellpic 31% off
Nbox Small Adjustable Aluminium Foldable Phone Stand, Desktop Phone Stand - Black
31% off
248 799
Buy now

5. Nbox universal mobile phone holder

As the name suggests, this is a universal mobile holder that can manage to fit any smartphone as well as tablet out there in the market. You can even use it with older smartphones. The inbuilt cable organizer keeps your charging cables and earphones in one place, and you can use them every time you want to consume content while placing the phone on the mobile phone holder.

ProsCons
In-built cable organizerBuild quality not the best
cellpic 33% off
Nbox Universal Mobile Phone Stand Holder Mount With Inbuilt Cable Organiser For Phones And Tablet (upto 17.78 Cm (7 Inch) - Black (earphone Not
33% off
149 449
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1 Feature 2Feature 3
Nbox aluminium desktop standLightweightCompatible with all smartphonesAdjustable holder
Nbox mobile holderPadded cushionsLightweightCompatible with all smartphones
Nbox wall mount mobile holderWall mounting Charger holderMultipurpose
Nbox small adjustable mobile holderPortableLightweightCompatible with all smartphones
Nbox universal mobile phone standInbuilt cable organizerCompatible with all smartphones and tabletsLightweight

Best value for money

The best value for money product is the Nbox wall mount mobile holder. It comes with a multipurpose holder that can hold your phone and your charger. You can use it as a wall mounted tripod as well.

Best overall

The best overall mobile holder is the Nbox universal mobile phone stand. You can place any mobile phone, smartphone or tablet on this stand. You can watch content by placing your device on this holder. It also has an inbuilt cable organizer.

Product Price
Nbox Aluminum Desktop Stand Compatible With All Mobile Phones - Black (small Size) ₹ 248
Nbox - Mobile Holder ₹ 598
Nbox Wall Mount Mobile Holder, Stand For All Smartphones With Strong Adhesive Strips, Charging Holder (single Pc.) Mobile Holder ₹ 139
Nbox Small Adjustable Aluminium Foldable Phone Stand, Desktop Phone Stand - Black ₹ 248
Nbox Universal Mobile Phone Stand Holder Mount With Inbuilt Cable Organiser For Phones And Tablet (upto 17.78 Cm (7 Inch) - Black (earphone Not ₹ 149

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
