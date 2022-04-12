Mobile phones under 12,000: Expect decent specs and user-friendly experience

Smartphones is a gadget that one is prone to change after every two years. One somehow gets tired of using the same phone, and thus looks for new specifications from time to time. It is advisable to invest in smartphones that do not cost more than ₹ 12,000, as they are easy on the pocket and pack in decent specifications. From a large internal memory storage capacity, a fast speed, a number of colour variants, a powerful battery and an advanced processor, you can get it all in mobile phones that come under this price point.



Smartphones under ₹ 12,000 at a glance:

Mobile phones Price in India Maplin MAP.2 Pro ₹ 9,989.00 OPPO A15s ₹ 11,990.00 Nokia G10 ₹ 11,499.00 Redmi 9 Activ ₹ 11,499.00

A number of devices are available online. To help make selection easy for you, we have curated a list below for your perusal. The mobile phones come with robust body and sleek design. They are lightweight to carry too and have a large enough HD display that allow one to enjoy streaming and gaming experience.

Keen on taking a look at our picks? Then scroll through the list below and read about the features of the mobile phones in detail.



Maplin MAP.2 Pro (6 GB / 128 GB) with 6.26 Inch Touchscreen and 5000 mAh Smartphone (Royal Silver)

This smartphone has a distinct and stylish look. It comes in royal silver colour and packs in a host of decent features. Its back is made of gloss and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a support of BD OS based on Android at 64 Bit Octa.

Other features:

1) Memory storage capacity: 128 GB and MicroSD card support up to 256 GB

2) RAM: 6 GB

3) Display: 6.26" notch touchscreen display with Gorilla-3 glass

4) Processor: A53 2.5Ghz Octa-Core processor

5) Camera: 16MP + 4MP dual rear camera and 16MP front dual lens camera

6) Battery: 5000 mAh battery



B09RQ41CM8

OPPO A15s (Dynamic Black, 4GB, 128GB Storage) AI Triple Camera | 6.52" HD+ Screen | 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor

This OPPO smartphone come in a slew of colour variants and two internal memory storage variants - 64 GB and 128 GB. It has a sleek body and is lightweight to carry too. You can take great pictures from this smartphone and also enjoy fast speed and a user-friendly experience. It has a fingerprint sensor at its rear and AI face unlock feature too. This phone also supports a feature with which you can filter the blue light to reduce damage caused to eyes.

Other features:

1) Camera: 13MP main camera + 2MP depth camera + 2MP macro lens | 8MP front camera

2) Display: 6.52 inches HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixel resolution

3) Battery: 4230 mAh lithium-polymer battery

4) RAM: 4GB

5) Operating system: Color OS 7.2 based on Android Version 10

6) Processor: 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor



B08LRCMWKD

Nokia G10, 6.5" HD+ Screen, 5050 mAh Battery, Triple Camera, 4 + 64GB Memory (Dark Blue)

This Nokia smartphone is available in two colours - dark blue and purple. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. With a sturdy body and sleek design, you will enjoy using this smartphone as it look attractive and works at a fast speed.

Other features:

1) Display: 6.5 inches HD+ screen

2) Camera: 13MP triple rear camera | 8MP front camera

3) 4GB RAM | 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB

4) Battery: 5050 mAh battery

5) Operating System: Android 11 with 2 years of OS & 3 years of monthly security updates

6) Processor: MTK Helio G25 Octa-core 8x A53 2.0GHz with HyperEngine technology



B09FLZH6R4

Redmi 9 Activ (Metallic Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This Redmi smartphone is available in two variants - 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage capacity and 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage capacity. It has a sleek body and is lightweight.

Other features:

1) Processor: Octa-core Helio G35 processor with up to 2.3GHz clock speed

2) Camera: 13+2 MP dual rear camera with AI portrait | 5 MP front camera

3) Display: 6.53 inches HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio

4) Battery: 5000 mAH large battery with 10W wired charger in-box

B09GFMHKX2

