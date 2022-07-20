Best Vivo phones under 15,000: Buying guide

Vivo Y21G is an amazing Vivo phone under 15000 that has impressive features and does not burn a hole in your pocket. It comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery and crystal clear display.

In the post-pandemic era, most work has shifted online or to a hybrid model, where one has the luxury of working from home. And for that, you need a smartphone or a device with a camera that can help you attend online classes or meetings. In this article, we have made a list of the top 10 Vivo phones under 15000 that you can check out.

If you're looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 that has some great features like a triple rear camera and a great processor, you should check Vivo U20 out.

If you're looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 that can help you do online classes and will not disappoint you in the long run, check Vivo Y15s out! It has some amazing features, such as a great processor that makes playing games easy.

If you are looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 with some rich specifications such as a 20 MP selfie camera and a smooth touchscreen, take a look at Vivo Y95.

With an AI dual rear camera to the perfect Helia core Octa processor that can make any work easy, Vivo Y93 1814 is an excellent Vivo phone under 15000.

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is the new steal deal on the market that has all the features you wish for in a smartphone, that too at a really great price. It boasts of a 5000 mAh battery and also comes with fast charging.

Vivo Y20 boasts of an HD screen display and has a great front and rear camera.

Want a Vivo smartphone for under 15000 that not only has fast charging but also has a superior display and a fast processor? You have come to the right place! Check out Vivo Y21!

Vivo Y20 series is a great line launched by Vivo phones under 15000. It has simple yet powerful features that will help you use it without a worry. To read more about its specifications, read below!

People often say old is gold. Vivo V7 is one such Vivo phone under 15000 that will never go out of style! From classic features to a fast processor, this phone will always be a cult favourite. Check out more here-

Price of Vivo phones under ₹ 15,000 at a glance:

Best 3 important features for consumers

If you are looking for the best Vivo phones under 15000, there are certain features that customers typically want their mobile phones to have. Let us look at the top 3 features.

High-resolution camera: Everyone wants a good phone with an amazing camera that will not click pixelated photographs. Therefore, a mobile phone with many megapixels is a must. Models such as Vivo U20 and Vivo iQOO Z6 5G have this feature.

High-speed RAM: Right from our office work to watching Netflix, everything is done on the phone. Therefore a mobile phone with the RAM capacity to do this is very important. Models such as Vivo Y21G and Vivo Y95 do provide this feature.

Long-lasting battery: We carry our mobile phones all day with us, so they must have a long-lasting battery. Models such as Vivo Y20A have this feature.

Best value for money

If you have read the article here, you have a fair idea about the best Vivo phones under 15000 in the market. But according to our experts, the Vivo U20 gives the best value for money. With the rich features that will help you carry out your daily activities, as well as use it for leisure, it is definitely worth the price.

Best overall

From the above-mentioned 10 products, our experts have opined that Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is the best Vivo phone under 15000. From its rich specifications and the long-lasting features that help you use it for meetings, gaming, creating videos and other purposes, it is definitely worth the money. Also, Vivo is slowly becoming one of the greatest smartphone brands with features packed into one at an unimaginable price. This is one of the best Vivo phones under 15000 that one can buy.

How to find the best vivo phones under 15000?

If you are looking for Vivo phones under 15000, you need some tips to find the perfect one for your daily usage!

Read customer reviews, they are brutally honest!

Always check the warranty period of the product.

Do look for features such as a long-lasting battery, high-resolution camera and good RAM and ROM.

The product has to be comfortable for you to carry around; therefore, check the weight and the material it is made of, and only then make the purchase.

Always look for alternatives and the popularity of a product before buying!

These are the tips you need to keep in mind before finding the best Vivo phones under 15000.

FAQs

1. What is the best Vivo phone under 15000 available in the market right now?

The best Vivo phone under 15000 is the Vivo U20 which comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery, a great camera and a fast processor that can help you play games and attend meetings like nothing else!

2. What are the best features that one should look for in a smartphone?

The main features that one should look for in a smartphone are good RAM and ROM, a good camera and a long-lasting battery. These features will ensure that your phone is durable and gives you a good experience.

3. What is the difference between Vivo U20 and Vivo iQOO Z6 5G?

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G lite has a better display resolution, faster CPU clock speed, is slimmer and is also future-proof as it supports 5G. Whereas Vivo U20 has a better front camera, the specs of iQOO are much better.

4. Is Vivo Y95 a good phone?

Vivo Y95 is a great phone by Vivo. It has amazing specs and a good screen size. It is tremendously fast, and there are no lagging issues that take place on the mobile. Overall this is a good Vivo phone under 15000.

5. Which Vivo phone has the highest battery capacity?

Vivo Y21G has a battery capacity of 5000mAh and has a fast-charging option as well. It is definitely a good Vivo phone under 15000.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.