Check out these 10 best HUL pureit water purifiers

The 10 Best HUL Pureit Water Purifiers

Given that it can purify water to a level of 1800, the HUL Pureit water purifier range is among the most popular. Additionally, they have a sedimentation filter and are relatively small, so they can be fitted in even the smallest spaces in the house. When you consider the HUL Pureit water purifiers from the standpoint of energy consumption, they are excellent. They have cutting-edge RO+UV purification technology, which is known to clean drinking water while also adding minerals to improve the water's flavour. So, surely you can select the best HUL Pureit water purifier for your home. 10 Best HUL Pureit Water Purifiers 1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Installing a water purifier from Pureit in your home means you will drink purified and fresh water all day. With a tank capacity of 10 L, this purifier can provide clean drinking water to large families. Provided with Eco Recovery Technology, this appliance purifies and conserves water during the process. It cleans out pollutants through seven stages, removing harmful viruses, bacteria, and chemicals to make the water drinkable and safe. You can consider this as the best HUL Pureit water purifier. Specifications • Capacity: ‎10 litres • Purification capacity: up to 24 L/hr • Weight: 10.5 Kg • Dimensions: 36 x 29.4 x 48.8 CM

Pros Cons Visually appealing The size looks a little bulky Reduces water wastage by over 100% Very high purification capacity

2. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV This cutting-edge multi-stage purifier delivers RO water that is 100% safe while supplying it with calcium and magnesium, two vital minerals that make water healthier. Thanks to Advanced 6 Stage RO+UV Purification in this best HUL Pureit water purifier, your drinking water will be safe and remarkably sweet tasting without any dangerous bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, or chemicals. Hydrates and re-mineralizes water with essential Calcium and Magnesium minerals. Even during power outages, you'll always have access to safe and sweet water with a 7-litre water tank. Specifications • Capacity: ‎7 litres • Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr • Weight: 7 Kg • Dimensions: 30 x 22.2 x 36 CM

Pros Cons 6-stage purification Not so pure taste of water Advance Alert System Provide 100% clean

3. HUL Pureit Advanced RO Get the HUL Pureit Advanced Max (RO+UV+MF+MP) water purifier for your home and enjoy drinking 100% pure water that is 7-stage purified. The ReliSlim Water Distiller is not just any ordinary distiller; it also contains a built-in cartridge that infuses essential minerals into the water. Other advantages include an extended filter life, water-level indicator, and double purity locks. This best HUL Pureit water purifier comes along with a smart feature called Smart Auto-Shut Off that turns it off post the filter's lifespan, making sure you're getting only pure water from that point on. Specifications • Capacity: ‎7 litres • Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr • Weight: 7 Kg • Dimensions: 30 x 22.2 x 36 CM

Pros Cons Easy installation The drain pipe is always on Good storage capacity Less maintenance

4. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF When you want a filtered water system for your family, think of Pureit's Copper Charge Technology, which provides your family with water containing natural copper minerals believed in providing health benefits. A seven-stage RO+UV purification system eliminates harmful substances to produce clean water, while a storage capacity of up to 8 L provides enough purified water for small to large families. Specifications • Capacity: ‎8 litres • Purification capacity: up to 30 L/hr • Weight: 9.5 Kg • Dimensions: 36.1 x 35 x 44.7 CM

Pros Cons Soft-touch buttons No dispensing without electricity High-End Design 8-litres Storage Tank

5. HUL Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MF The HUL Pureit Ultima Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier offers advanced 7-stage purification and includes a mineral cartridge that enhances the taste of water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. The advanced alert and a shut-off system in this best HUL Pureit water purifier ensure you never get impure water with the Digital Purity Indicator on the water purifier. A TDS metre is needed to measure the TDS of your water source before purchasing a water purifier, as it can be used for TDS up to 2000 ppm. Specifications • Capacity: ‎10 litres • Purification capacity: up to 28 L/hr • Weight: 9.5 Kg • Dimensions: 19.1 x 14.2 x 12.2 CM

Pros Cons Storage Capacity of 10 Litres The tap Doesn't Work without Electricity Purity Indicator Digital Advance Alert System

6. HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier With Pureit's Classic UV+ G2 water purifier, you'll never run out of purified water again. Meet the 'Microbiologically Safe As Safe As Boiled WaterTM' system, which follows strict safety standards approved by USEPA of the United States. The first stage is a Sediment Filter that removes dust, pollen, and bacteria from the water. This stage is followed by an Activated Carbon filter that removes remaining dirt, chlorine, and organic impurities such as harmful pesticides. Additionally, it absorbs organic compounds that cause odours and colour. Water enters through a mesh filter and then travels to a UV chamber, where it's given an intense burst of UV rays before being released as clean drinking water in this best HUL Pureit water purifier. Specifications • Capacity: ‎2 litres • Purification capacity: up to 60 L/hr • Weight: 4 Kg • Dimensions: 22.5 x 36 x 20 CM

Pros Cons Clean and Compact Design Water Leakage Issues Good Filter Life 6 Stage RO+UV Purification

7. HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral The Pureit Vital water purifier eliminates toxins and provides clean drinking water using FiltraPower Technology. Smartsense Indicators alert you 15 days before the filter needs to be replaced. You can also have safe, palatable water with a six-stage filtration system and a Mineral Enhancer Cartridge, which adds calcium and magnesium to the water. Due to the Eco-recovery Technology, you can save up to 80 glasses of water every day. Additionally, the slick, elegant, and contemporary design of this best HUL Pureit water purifier is sure to upgrade the look of your kitchen. Specifications • Capacity: ‎7 litres • Purification capacity: up to 60 L/hr • Weight: 7.1 Kg • Dimensions: 30.6 x 30 x 36.6 CM

Pros Cons Mineral balance technology Wastes water Storage Capacity of 10 Litres High-speed water purification of up to 24L per hour

8. HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV With its high intensity and powerful 11-watt UV lamp, the HUL Pureit Marvella UV water purifier enhances the safety of your water. With the advanced alert system in this best HUL Pureit water purifier, you'll get a notification twelve days before your purifier stops working. At the same time, auto shut-off shuts the water flow when the Germ Kill Kit expires. You can use this water purifier for water with a TDS of less than 2ppm. Before purchasing a water purifier, please check the TDS of your source water. Specifications • Capacity: ‎4 litres • Purification capacity: up to 60 L/hr • Weight: 4.5 Kg • Dimensions: 32.1 x 47.2 x 26 CM

Pros Cons Zero water wastage Not Suitable for High TDS Water Good water taste UV lamp for the purification process

9. HUL Pureit Advanced Plus 5 L RO + UV + Minerals Water Purifier Pureit Water Purifier provides pure RO water that contains all the essential minerals for good bone and tooth health, cardiovascular health, and more. With its energy-saving mode, it will automatically go on standby when the tank is full, ensuring efficient energy consumption. Its storage tank can hold up to 5 litres of water, so you will always have water. Specifications • Capacity: 6 litres • Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr • Weight: 6 Kg • Dimensions: 17 x 42.2 x 38 CM

Pros Cons works in extreme conditions No water level indicator Low budget product Does not make much noise

10. HUL Pureit Classic G2 Mineral RO + UV Classic G2 Mineral RO + UV water purifier includes a 6-stage purification that includes mineral additives for minerals like magnesium and calcium. With an impressive 6000-litre filter life, it lasts twice as long as the average filter and has low maintenance, meaning a mere 50 paise/litre. A UV-reverse osmosis purification method is used. It comes with the Components like a Pre-sediment filter, water purifier and a Manufacturer's warranty of 1 year from the date of purchase. Specifications • Capacity: ‎6 litres • Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr • Weight: 7.3 Kg • Dimensions: 43.5 x 19.9 x 29.7 CM

Pros Cons saves water up to 35 % Motor makes sound Good water flavour Easy to use

Best 3 features of the best HUL pureit water purifier

Products Features 1 Features 2 Features 1 HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Visually appealing Reduces water wastage by over 100% Very high purification capacity HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6-stage purification Advance Alert System Provides 100% clean water HUL Pureit Advanced RO easy installation Good storage capacity less maintenance HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF Soft-touch buttons High-End Design 8-litres Storage Tank HUL Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MF Storage Capacity of 10 Litres Purity Indicator Digital Advance Alert System HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier Clean and Compact Design Good Filter Life 6 Stage RO+UV Purification HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral mineral balance technology Storage Capacity of 10 Litres high-speed water purification of up to 24L per hour HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV Zero water wastage Good water taste UV lamp for the purification process HUL Pureit Advanced Plus 5 L RO + UV + Minerals Water Purifier works in extreme conditions Low budget product Does not make much noise HUL Pureit Classic G2 Mineral RO + UV saves water up to 35 % Good water flavour Easy to use

Best value for money HUL classic Pureit G2 UV + water purifier in white colour comes as the best value-for-money product. It meets stringent criteria for the environmental protection agency. It can be regarded as the best HUL Pureit water purifier as it can remove 1 crore viruses and 10 crore bacteria in every litre of water. Don’t miss the chance to grab this deal if you want the best HUL Pureit water purifier for your home to ensure pure drinking water. Best overall Pureit has been in the market for many years, but the best to consider even today is the HUL Pureit Eco water saver mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall-mounted 10L water purifier. It comes with an easy installation process. The body is made with plastic for a more consistent look in your kitchen area. HUL Pureit water purifier is the highest water-saving RO with a recovery of up to 60%. Don’t waste time looking for other water purifiers in this range in the market, as this is the best HUL Pureit water purifier available. How to find the perfect HUL pureit water purifier? Installing the best HUL Pureit water purifier in your home means you will drink purified and fresh water all day. One should look for an HUL Pureit water purifier that must be provided with Eco Recovery Technology; the appliance purifies and conserves water during the process. It should clean out pollutants by passing through seven stages and removing harmful viruses, bacteria, and chemicals to make the water drinkable and safe. With some technology like the Advanced 6 Stage RO+UV Purification, your drinking water will be absolutely safe and remarkably sweet tasting without the presence of any dangerous bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, or chemicals. Looking for such features is a necessity for any customer. Product price list of the best HUL pureit water purifier