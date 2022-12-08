Story Saved
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Check out these 10 best HUL pureit water purifiers

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 08, 2022 13:07 IST
Summary:

A Pureit water purifier is one item that has moved from being a luxury to being a need. Of all the other things, drinking and consuming unpurified water increases our risk of being sick and contracting diseases, some of which can be fatal. If you are looking for a water purifier for your home, then the best HUL Pureit Water Purifier must be on your list.

product info
The 10 Best HUL Pureit Water Purifiers

Given that it can purify water to a level of 1800, the HUL Pureit water purifier range is among the most popular. Additionally, they have a sedimentation filter and are relatively small, so they can be fitted in even the smallest spaces in the house.

When you consider the HUL Pureit water purifiers from the standpoint of energy consumption, they are excellent. They have cutting-edge RO+UV purification technology, which is known to clean drinking water while also adding minerals to improve the water's flavour. So, surely you can select the best HUL Pureit water purifier for your home.

10 Best HUL Pureit Water Purifiers

1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

Installing a water purifier from Pureit in your home means you will drink purified and fresh water all day. With a tank capacity of 10 L, this purifier can provide clean drinking water to large families. Provided with Eco Recovery Technology, this appliance purifies and conserves water during the process. It cleans out pollutants through seven stages, removing harmful viruses, bacteria, and chemicals to make the water drinkable and safe. You can consider this as the best HUL Pureit water purifier.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎10 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 24 L/hr

• Weight: 10.5 Kg

• Dimensions: 36 x 29.4 x 48.8 CM

ProsCons
Visually appealingThe size looks a little bulky
Reduces water wastage by over 100% 
Very high purification capacity 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
44% off 13,999 24,850
Buy now

2. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV

This cutting-edge multi-stage purifier delivers RO water that is 100% safe while supplying it with calcium and magnesium, two vital minerals that make water healthier. Thanks to Advanced 6 Stage RO+UV Purification in this best HUL Pureit water purifier, your drinking water will be safe and remarkably sweet tasting without any dangerous bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, or chemicals. Hydrates and re-mineralizes water with essential Calcium and Magnesium minerals. Even during power outages, you'll always have access to safe and sweet water with a 7-litre water tank.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎7 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr

• Weight: 7 Kg

• Dimensions: 30 x 22.2 x 36 CM

ProsCons
6-stage purificationNot so pure taste of water
Advance Alert System 
Provide 100% clean 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage wall mounted counter top black 7L Water Purifier
38% off 9,990 16,000
Buy now

3. HUL Pureit Advanced RO

Get the HUL Pureit Advanced Max (RO+UV+MF+MP) water purifier for your home and enjoy drinking 100% pure water that is 7-stage purified. The ReliSlim Water Distiller is not just any ordinary distiller; it also contains a built-in cartridge that infuses essential minerals into the water. Other advantages include an extended filter life, water-level indicator, and double purity locks. This best HUL Pureit water purifier comes along with a smart feature called Smart Auto-Shut Off that turns it off post the filter's lifespan, making sure you're getting only pure water from that point on.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎7 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr

• Weight: 7 Kg

• Dimensions: 30 x 22.2 x 36 CM

ProsCons
Easy installationThe drain pipe is always on
Good storage capacity 
Less maintenance 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage, 7 Litre Storage,Wall mounted/Counter top Water Purifier, Black, FreeSize (WCRO500)
28% off 7,799 10,800
Buy now

4. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF

When you want a filtered water system for your family, think of Pureit's Copper Charge Technology, which provides your family with water containing natural copper minerals believed in providing health benefits. A seven-stage RO+UV purification system eliminates harmful substances to produce clean water, while a storage capacity of up to 8 L provides enough purified water for small to large families.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎8 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 30 L/hr

• Weight: 9.5 Kg

• Dimensions: 36.1 x 35 x 44.7 CM

ProsCons
Soft-touch buttonsNo dispensing without electricity
High-End Design 
8-litres Storage Tank 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black & Copper 8 litres Water Purifier
28% off 21,299 29,390
Buy now

5. HUL Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MF

The HUL Pureit Ultima Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier offers advanced 7-stage purification and includes a mineral cartridge that enhances the taste of water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. The advanced alert and a shut-off system in this best HUL Pureit water purifier ensure you never get impure water with the Digital Purity Indicator on the water purifier. A TDS metre is needed to measure the TDS of your water source before purchasing a water purifier, as it can be used for TDS up to 2000 ppm.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎10 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 28 L/hr

• Weight: 9.5 Kg

• Dimensions: 19.1 x 14.2 x 12.2 CM

ProsCons
Storage Capacity of 10 LitresThe tap Doesn't Work without Electricity
Purity Indicator 
Digital Advance Alert System 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / wall mountable Black 10 litres Water Purifier
21% off 18,490 23,500
Buy now

6. HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier

With Pureit's Classic UV+ G2 water purifier, you'll never run out of purified water again. Meet the 'Microbiologically Safe As Safe As Boiled WaterTM' system, which follows strict safety standards approved by USEPA of the United States. The first stage is a Sediment Filter that removes dust, pollen, and bacteria from the water. This stage is followed by an Activated Carbon filter that removes remaining dirt, chlorine, and organic impurities such as harmful pesticides. Additionally, it absorbs organic compounds that cause odours and colour. Water enters through a mesh filter and then travels to a UV chamber, where it's given an intense burst of UV rays before being released as clean drinking water in this best HUL Pureit water purifier.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎2 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 60 L/hr

• Weight: 4 Kg

• Dimensions: 22.5 x 36 x 20 CM

ProsCons
Clean and Compact DesignWater Leakage Issues
Good Filter Life 
6 Stage RO+UV Purification 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - 2L (White)
27% off 6,775 9,250
Buy now

7. HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral

The Pureit Vital water purifier eliminates toxins and provides clean drinking water using FiltraPower Technology. Smartsense Indicators alert you 15 days before the filter needs to be replaced. You can also have safe, palatable water with a six-stage filtration system and a Mineral Enhancer Cartridge, which adds calcium and magnesium to the water. Due to the Eco-recovery Technology, you can save up to 80 glasses of water every day. Additionally, the slick, elegant, and contemporary design of this best HUL Pureit water purifier is sure to upgrade the look of your kitchen.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎7 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 60 L/hr

• Weight: 7.1 Kg

• Dimensions: 30.6 x 30 x 36.6 CM

ProsCons
Mineral balance technologyWastes water
Storage Capacity of 10 Litres 
High-speed water purification of up to 24L per hour 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black)
32% off 14,499 21,199
Buy now

8. HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV

With its high intensity and powerful 11-watt UV lamp, the HUL Pureit Marvella UV water purifier enhances the safety of your water. With the advanced alert system in this best HUL Pureit water purifier, you'll get a notification twelve days before your purifier stops working. At the same time, auto shut-off shuts the water flow when the Germ Kill Kit expires. You can use this water purifier for water with a TDS of less than 2ppm. Before purchasing a water purifier, please check the TDS of your source water.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎4 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 60 L/hr

• Weight: 4.5 Kg

• Dimensions: 32.1 x 47.2 x 26 CM

ProsCons
Zero water wastageNot Suitable for High TDS Water
Good water taste 
UV lamp for the purification process 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier
16% off 8,377.27 9,999
Buy now

9. HUL Pureit Advanced Plus 5 L RO + UV + Minerals Water Purifier

Pureit Water Purifier provides pure RO water that contains all the essential minerals for good bone and tooth health, cardiovascular health, and more. With its energy-saving mode, it will automatically go on standby when the tank is full, ensuring efficient energy consumption. Its storage tank can hold up to 5 litres of water, so you will always have water.

Specifications

• Capacity: 6 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr

• Weight: 6 Kg

• Dimensions: 17 x 42.2 x 38 CM

ProsCons
works in extreme conditionsNo water level indicator 
Low budget product 
Does not make much noise 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Advanced Plus 5 L RO + UV + Minerals Water Purifier with Minerals (Black), 422.6 mm*380 mm*165.6 mm*, (WCRU400)
36% off 8,899 14,000
Buy now

10. HUL Pureit Classic G2 Mineral RO + UV

Classic G2 Mineral RO + UV water purifier includes a 6-stage purification that includes mineral additives for minerals like magnesium and calcium. With an impressive 6000-litre filter life, it lasts twice as long as the average filter and has low maintenance, meaning a mere 50 paise/litre. A UV-reverse osmosis purification method is used. It comes with the Components like a Pre-sediment filter, water purifier and a Manufacturer's warranty of 1 year from the date of purchase.

Specifications

• Capacity: ‎6 litres

• Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr

• Weight: 7.3 Kg

• Dimensions: 43.5 x 19.9 x 29.7 CM

ProsCons
saves water up to 35 %Motor makes sound
Good water flavour 
Easy to use 
cellpic
HUL Pureit Classic G2 Mineral RO + UV 6 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable White & Blue 6 litres Water Purifier
28% off 12,745 17,649
Buy now

Best 3 features of the best HUL pureit water purifier

ProductsFeatures 1Features 2Features 1
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MFVisually appealingReduces water wastage by over 100%Very high purification capacity
HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV6-stage purificationAdvance Alert SystemProvides 100% clean water
HUL Pureit Advanced ROeasy installationGood storage capacityless maintenance
HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MFSoft-touch buttonsHigh-End Design8-litres Storage Tank
HUL Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MFStorage Capacity of 10 LitresPurity IndicatorDigital Advance Alert System
HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier Clean and Compact DesignGood Filter Life6 Stage RO+UV Purification
HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineralmineral balance technologyStorage Capacity of 10 Litreshigh-speed water purification of up to 24L per hour
HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UVZero water wastageGood water tasteUV lamp for the purification process
HUL Pureit Advanced Plus 5 L RO + UV + Minerals Water Purifierworks in extreme conditionsLow budget productDoes not make much noise
HUL Pureit Classic G2 Mineral RO + UVsaves water up to 35 %Good water flavourEasy to use

Best value for money

HUL classic Pureit G2 UV + water purifier in white colour comes as the best value-for-money product. It meets stringent criteria for the environmental protection agency. It can be regarded as the best HUL Pureit water purifier as it can remove 1 crore viruses and 10 crore bacteria in every litre of water. Don’t miss the chance to grab this deal if you want the best HUL Pureit water purifier for your home to ensure pure drinking water.

Best overall

Pureit has been in the market for many years, but the best to consider even today is the HUL Pureit Eco water saver mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall-mounted 10L water purifier. It comes with an easy installation process. The body is made with plastic for a more consistent look in your kitchen area. HUL Pureit water purifier is the highest water-saving RO with a recovery of up to 60%. Don’t waste time looking for other water purifiers in this range in the market, as this is the best HUL Pureit water purifier available.

How to find the perfect HUL pureit water purifier?

Installing the best HUL Pureit water purifier in your home means you will drink purified and fresh water all day. One should look for an HUL Pureit water purifier that must be provided with Eco Recovery Technology; the appliance purifies and conserves water during the process. It should clean out pollutants by passing through seven stages and removing harmful viruses, bacteria, and chemicals to make the water drinkable and safe. With some technology like the Advanced 6 Stage RO+UV Purification, your drinking water will be absolutely safe and remarkably sweet tasting without the presence of any dangerous bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, or chemicals. Looking for such features is a necessity for any customer.

Product price list of the best HUL pureit water purifier

Best HUL pureit water purifierPrice
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MFRs. 13,999
HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UVRs. 9,699
HUL Pureit Advanced RORs. 7,799
HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MFRs. 22,490
HUL Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MFRs. 18,490
HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier Rs. 6,684
HUL Pureit Vital Plus MineralRs. 14,499
HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UVRs. 8,235
HUL Pureit Advanced Plus 5 L RO + UV + Minerals Water PurifierRs. 8,899
HUL Pureit Classic G2 Mineral RO + UVRs. 13,799
