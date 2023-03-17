Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Enjoy TV viewing experience with top 10 LG TV of 32 inches: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 17, 2023 17:04 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

LG is one of the leading brands of high-quality and reliable televisions. If you're in the market for a 32-inch LG TV, you have plenty of options. Read on.

product info
LG 32-inch TVs promise a great viewing experience.

When buying a new TV, LG is a brand that stands out for its high-quality and reliable products. If you're in the market for a 32-inch LG TV, there are plenty of options, each with unique features and benefits. In this buying guide, we'll look at the top 10 LG TV 32 models available and what makes each one stand out. Whether you're looking for a basic TV for watching your favourite shows or a smart TV with all the latest features, we've got you covered. So, let's dive in and find the perfect LG TV 32 inches for you.

1. SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS (Black)

The SKYWALL 32SW-VS is an 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV that provides a captivating viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, the visuals are sharp and clear. The TV is equipped with Android OS, granting access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Additionally, it has 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, ensuring seamless connectivity with external devices.

Specification

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Skywall

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLiv

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p

ProsCons
The HD Ready resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate provide sharp and clear visuals.The TV does not offer Full HD or 4K resolution, limiting its visual capabilities.
The Android operating system allows easy access to popular streaming apps. 
cellpic
SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS (Black)
3 (58)
3 (58)
Get Price

2. LG 81.28 cm (32 inches) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black)

The LG 32LQ636BPSA is a 32-inch HD Smart LED TV that offers a captivating viewing experience. It boasts a 1366x768 pixel resolution and a 50 Hz refresh rate, ensuring high-quality and distinct visuals. Additionally, the TV is equipped with the webOS operating system, granting access to widely-used streaming applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this TV provides effortless connectivity with external devices.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 6D x 187W x 35H Centimeters

ProsCons
The HD Ready resolution and 50 Hz refresh rate provide sharp and clear visuals.User may need to purchase additional speakers.
The webOS operating system allows easy access to popular streaming apps and features. 
cellpic 39% off
LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black)
3.9 (25)
3.9 (25)
39% off
18,599 30,490
Buy now

3. LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA

The LG 32LQ570BPSA is a 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience. The TV delivers sharp and clear visuals with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 50 Hz. The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and webOS, allowing you to access popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It also features 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for easy connectivity to external devices. Its sleek design and black finish make it a stylish and feature-rich Smart TV.

Specifications

Screen size: 81.28 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Display type: LED

ProsCons
The HD Ready resolution and 50 Hz refresh rate provides sharp and clear visuals.The TV's sound output may not be sufficient for some users.
The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and webOS. 
cellpic 26% off
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA (Black) (2022 Model)
3.6 (10)
3.6 (10)
26% off
16,290 21,990
Buy now

4. LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC)

The LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC) is a sleek and stylish Smart TV that delivers an immersive viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 50 Hz, the TV provides clear and sharp visuals. It also features built-in Wi-Fi and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port for easy connectivity to external devices. Its black finish and slim design make it a stylish addition to any home.

Specifications

Screen size: 80cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Display type: LED

Operating system: WebOS

ProsCons
The HD Ready resolution and 50 Hz refresh rate provide clear and sharp visuals.The TV's sound output of 10 W may not be sufficient for some users.
Allowing easy access to popular streaming apps and features. 
cellpic 20% off
LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC) (32) - Black
3.4 (6)
3.4 (6)
20% off
17,490 21,990
Buy now

5. LG 81.28 cm (32 inches) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black)

The LG 32LQ636BPSA is a 32-inch WebOS Smart LED HD TV that offers an immersive viewing experience. The TV delivers clear and detailed visuals with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 50 Hz. It also features built-in Wi-Fi and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port for easy connectivity to external devices. Its sleek black finish and slim design make it a stylish addition to any home.

Specifications

Screen size: 81.28 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Display type: LED

Operating system: WebOS

ProsCons
The HD Ready resolution and 50 Hz refresh rate provide clear and detailed visuals.User may need to purchase additional speakers.
The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and WebOS, allowing easy access to popular streaming apps and features. 
cellpic 39% off
LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black)
3.9 (25)
3.9 (25)
39% off
18,599 30,490
Buy now

6. LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model)

The LG 32LQ570BPSA is an 81.28 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV with a sleek and stylish design. It features a resolution of 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, providing clear and detailed visuals. The TV has built-in Wi-Fi and supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. It also comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port for easy connectivity to external devices. The TV's dark black finish and slim bezels make it an attractive addition to any home.

Specifications

Screen size: 81.28 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: 1080 768 pixels

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Display type: LED

ProsCons
The HD Ready resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate provide clear and detailed visuals.The TV only has one USB port, which may limit connectivity options for some users.
The TV features an IPS panel, which provides good colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. 
cellpic 17% off
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
5 (5)
5 (5)
17% off
25,990 31,490
Buy now

7. LG 80 cm (32 Inches) LED Smart TV 32LK616BPTB

The LG 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LK616BPTB (Grey) (2018 model) is a feature-packed television that delivers an immersive viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 50 Hz, this produces clear and detailed visuals. It features an IPS panel with good colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. The TV also comes with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing easy access to popular streaming apps and features. Its sleek design and grey finish make it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Supports: Internet Services, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

ProsCons
Good picture quality with accurate colors and wide viewing anglesLimited connectivity options with only 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port
Decent sound quality with support for Dolby Digital and DTS 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VSHD Ready DisplaySmart TV PlatformBuilt-in Alexa
LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV 32LQ636BPSAWebOS Smart TV PlatformFull HD DisplayMagic Remote Control
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSAHD Ready DisplaySmart TV PlatformDynamic Color Enhancer
LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM560BPTCHD Ready DisplayWebOS Smart TV PlatformThinQ AI Technology
LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV 32LJ573DWebOS Smart TV PlatformHD DisplayRegional Language Options
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model)Full HD DisplayWebOS Smart TV PlatformMagic Remote Control
LG 80 cm (32 Inches) LED Smart TV 32LK616BPTBLED DisplaySmart TV PlatformAI ThinQ Technology

Best overall product

The LG 32LQ636BPSA is the best overall product, as it depends on individual needs and preferences. However, it is a great choice for those on a budget, as it offers excellent picture and sound quality, smart TV features, and affordability, making it a popular option among consumers.

Best value for money

The LG 32LQ636BPSA could be considered the best value for money due to its excellent picture and sound quality, smart TV features, and affordable price point. It offers a great viewing experience with a Full HD resolution and a powerful audio output, making it a great choice for those on a budget.

How to find the perfect LG TV 32?

Finding the perfect LG TV requires considering factors like picture quality, smart TV features, and audio quality. Look for a TV with at least 1080p resolution or 4K if you have a larger budget, and ensure that the TV has the apps you need and a user-friendly interface. Consider the TV's audio quality, as well as its connectivity options, such as HDMI and USB ports. Read reviews and compare prices to find the best deal, and make sure to purchase from a reputable retailer with a good return policy in case the TV doesn't meet your expectations.

Product Price
SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS (Black)
LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black) ₹ 18,599
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA (Black) (2022 Model) ₹ 16,290
LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC) (32) - Black ₹ 17,490
LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black) ₹ 18,599
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model) ₹ 25,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Home Appliances
TOPICS
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Old school, new tech: Top 5 Nokia keypad mobile phones of 2023
Buying guide to 10 best touchscreen laptops
Tune in and turn up the fun: Try these 10 best LG LED TVs in 2023
Top 5 7000mAh battery mobiles for business travellers
Top 5 Mi smartwatches for men blend style and efficiency

LG TV 32 Inches

Why should I choose an LG TV over other brands?

What is the significance of a 32-inch TV?

What are some of the features to consider when buying an LG TV 32?

What is the difference between OLED and LED TVs?

Which LG TV 32 model is the best for gaming?

View More
electronics FOR LESS