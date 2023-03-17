Enjoy TV viewing experience with top 10 LG TV of 32 inches: Buyer's guide

Why should I choose an LG TV over other brands?
LG TVs are known for their high-quality displays, user-friendly interfaces, and extensive features that enhance your TV-watching experience.
Summary:
When buying a new TV, LG is a brand that stands out for its high-quality and reliable products. If you're in the market for a 32-inch LG TV, there are plenty of options, each with unique features and benefits. In this buying guide, we'll look at the top 10 LG TV 32 models available and what makes each one stand out. Whether you're looking for a basic TV for watching your favourite shows or a smart TV with all the latest features, we've got you covered. So, let's dive in and find the perfect LG TV 32 inches for you.
1. SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS (Black)
The SKYWALL 32SW-VS is an 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV that provides a captivating viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, the visuals are sharp and clear. The TV is equipped with Android OS, granting access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Additionally, it has 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, ensuring seamless connectivity with external devices.
Specification
Screen Size: 32 Inches
Brand: Skywall
Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLiv
Display Technology: LED
Resolution: 720p
|Pros
|Cons
|The HD Ready resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate provide sharp and clear visuals.
|The TV does not offer Full HD or 4K resolution, limiting its visual capabilities.
|The Android operating system allows easy access to popular streaming apps.
2. LG 81.28 cm (32 inches) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black)
The LG 32LQ636BPSA is a 32-inch HD Smart LED TV that offers a captivating viewing experience. It boasts a 1366x768 pixel resolution and a 50 Hz refresh rate, ensuring high-quality and distinct visuals. Additionally, the TV is equipped with the webOS operating system, granting access to widely-used streaming applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this TV provides effortless connectivity with external devices.
Specifications
Screen Size: 32 Inches
Brand: LG
Display Technology: LED
Product Dimensions: 6D x 187W x 35H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|The HD Ready resolution and 50 Hz refresh rate provide sharp and clear visuals.
|User may need to purchase additional speakers.
|The webOS operating system allows easy access to popular streaming apps and features.
3. LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA
The LG 32LQ570BPSA is a 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience. The TV delivers sharp and clear visuals with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 50 Hz. The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and webOS, allowing you to access popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It also features 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for easy connectivity to external devices. Its sleek design and black finish make it a stylish and feature-rich Smart TV.
Specifications
Screen size: 81.28 cm (32 inches)
Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)
Refresh rate: 50 Hz
Display type: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|The HD Ready resolution and 50 Hz refresh rate provides sharp and clear visuals.
|The TV's sound output may not be sufficient for some users.
|The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and webOS.
4. LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC)
The LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC) is a sleek and stylish Smart TV that delivers an immersive viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 50 Hz, the TV provides clear and sharp visuals. It also features built-in Wi-Fi and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port for easy connectivity to external devices. Its black finish and slim design make it a stylish addition to any home.
Specifications
Screen size: 80cm (32 inches)
Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)
Refresh rate: 50 Hz
Display type: LED
Operating system: WebOS
|Pros
|Cons
|The HD Ready resolution and 50 Hz refresh rate provide clear and sharp visuals.
|The TV's sound output of 10 W may not be sufficient for some users.
|Allowing easy access to popular streaming apps and features.
6. LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
The LG 32LQ570BPSA is an 81.28 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV with a sleek and stylish design. It features a resolution of 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, providing clear and detailed visuals. The TV has built-in Wi-Fi and supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. It also comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port for easy connectivity to external devices. The TV's dark black finish and slim bezels make it an attractive addition to any home.
Specifications
Screen size: 81.28 cm (32 inches)
Resolution: 1080 768 pixels
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Display type: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|The HD Ready resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate provide clear and detailed visuals.
|The TV only has one USB port, which may limit connectivity options for some users.
|The TV features an IPS panel, which provides good colour accuracy and wide viewing angles.
7. LG 80 cm (32 Inches) LED Smart TV 32LK616BPTB
The LG 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LK616BPTB (Grey) (2018 model) is a feature-packed television that delivers an immersive viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 50 Hz, this produces clear and detailed visuals. It features an IPS panel with good colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. The TV also comes with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing easy access to popular streaming apps and features. Its sleek design and grey finish make it a stylish addition to any room.
Specifications
Screen Size: 32 Inches
Brand: LG
Supports: Internet Services, YouTube
Display Technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|Good picture quality with accurate colors and wide viewing angles
|Limited connectivity options with only 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port
|Decent sound quality with support for Dolby Digital and DTS
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS
|HD Ready Display
|Smart TV Platform
|Built-in Alexa
|LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV 32LQ636BPSA
|WebOS Smart TV Platform
|Full HD Display
|Magic Remote Control
|LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA
|HD Ready Display
|Smart TV Platform
|Dynamic Color Enhancer
|LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM560BPTC
|HD Ready Display
|WebOS Smart TV Platform
|ThinQ AI Technology
|LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV 32LJ573D
|WebOS Smart TV Platform
|HD Display
|Regional Language Options
|LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
|Full HD Display
|WebOS Smart TV Platform
|Magic Remote Control
|LG 80 cm (32 Inches) LED Smart TV 32LK616BPTB
|LED Display
|Smart TV Platform
|AI ThinQ Technology
Best overall product
The LG 32LQ636BPSA is the best overall product, as it depends on individual needs and preferences. However, it is a great choice for those on a budget, as it offers excellent picture and sound quality, smart TV features, and affordability, making it a popular option among consumers.
Best value for money
The LG 32LQ636BPSA could be considered the best value for money due to its excellent picture and sound quality, smart TV features, and affordable price point. It offers a great viewing experience with a Full HD resolution and a powerful audio output, making it a great choice for those on a budget.
How to find the perfect LG TV 32?
Finding the perfect LG TV requires considering factors like picture quality, smart TV features, and audio quality. Look for a TV with at least 1080p resolution or 4K if you have a larger budget, and ensure that the TV has the apps you need and a user-friendly interface. Consider the TV's audio quality, as well as its connectivity options, such as HDMI and USB ports. Read reviews and compare prices to find the best deal, and make sure to purchase from a reputable retailer with a good return policy in case the TV doesn't meet your expectations.
|Product
|Price
|SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS (Black)
|LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black)
|₹ 18,599
|LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA (Black) (2022 Model)
|₹ 16,290
|LG All-in-One 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC) (32) - Black
|₹ 17,490
|LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart LED HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black)
|₹ 18,599
|LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
|₹ 25,990
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
A 32-inch TV is perfect for smaller rooms or apartments, providing a comfortable viewing experience from a distance of 5-6 feet.
Some of the essential features to consider when buying an LG TV 32 include display resolution, refresh rate, HDR compatibility, connectivity options, and audio quality.
OLED TVs use organic material that emits light when an electric current is passed through it, while LED TVs use a backlight to illuminate the screen. OLED TVs are known for their superior black levels and colour accuracy, while LED TVs are more affordable.
The LG 32GN650-B is the best LG TV 32 model for gaming because it features a fast 144Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC.