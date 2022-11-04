Story Saved
Here are the best Sony cameras for your photography quest

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 04, 2022 14:06 IST
Summary:

This buying guide will help amateurs, professionals, landscape photographers, and others find the best Sony camera as per their experience level and the required specifications.

product info
The best Sony cameras for You

Regarding cameras, Sony is one of the most trusted brands. It has a massive catalogue of camera models spanning every skill level, discipline, and price range. However, with so many models available right now, selecting the best Sony camera for you can take time and effort. Don't be concerned! We have chopped the list down to the best.

This buying guide will share the ten best Sony cameras, their key specs and their most significant pros and cons, and will also help you learn the most important factors to consider when purchasing a new Sony camera.

Best Sony cameras for you

1. Sony ZV-1

The Sony ZV-1 is one of the best Sony cameras that fit in your pocket and deliver the best results. It is jam-packed with professional features, including a bright lens and a class-leading autofocus system, which make it ideal for vlogging or filming anything in close quarters.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:2.27 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT LCD/ 921,600 dots
  • Video capture resolution:Up to UHD 4K@30/24 fps
  • Sensor type:1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor
  • Number of pixels (effective): 20.1MP (approx)
  • Viewfinder type: Hybrid
  • Battery life:Up to 75 minutes (continuous recording)
  • Weight: 294 g
ProsCons
Compact, lightweight designIt is not weatherproof
Impressive video and image qualityVideo stabilisation is average
Side-flip touch screen 
Best for aspiring content creators 
cellpic
Sony ZV-1 Camera for Content Creators, Vlogging and YouTube with Flip Screen and Microphone, 3 Optical Zoom, Black
25% off 117,048 155,238
Buy now

2. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400

The Sony A6400 is one of the best cameras in Sony's middle A6000-series, with impressive capabilities and features. This camera is an ideal companion for capturing everyday moments and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, thanks to its reliable sensor design, super-fast AF performance, and smart functionality.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type: TFT LCD/ 921,600 dots
  • Video capture resolution: Up to 4K@30fps
  • Sensor type: APS-C type, Exmor® CMOS sensor
  • Number of pixels (effective): 24.2MP (approx)
  • Viewfinder type: Electronic, 2,359,296 dots
  • Battery life:Up to 125 minutes (continuous recording)
  • Weight: 403 g
ProsCons
Excellent specs for the price and featuresExternal controls are limited
High precise subject trackingThere is no built-in image stabilisation
Decent burst shooting speed 
180-degree flip screen 
cellpic
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body (APS-C Sensor, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, 4K Vlogging Camera, Tiltable LCD) - Black
Check Price on Amazon

3. Sony Alpha 7 II

Sony's A7 II mirrorless camera takes its full-frame camera line to the next level. It is a general-purpose, semi-professional camera and one of the best Sony cameras for advanced amateurs, with powerful features at an affordable price.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT drive/ 1,228,800 dots
  • Video capture resolution:FHD(1920 x 1080)@60fps
  • Sensor type:35 mm full-frame Exmor™ CMOS sensor
  • Number of pixels (effective): 24.3MP (approx)
  • Viewfinder type: Electronic, 2,359,296 dots
  • Battery life:Up to 100 minutes (continuous recording)
  • Weight: 556 g
ProsCons
Incredible build qualityOverly sensitive eye sensor
Superb raw dynamic rangeThe focusing system struggles in low light
Excellent image quality at low to moderate ISO settings 
Built-in microphone and headphone jack 
cellpic
Sony Alpha a7II Mirrorless Digital Camera - Body Only, Black
18% off 220,929 270,724
Buy now

4. Sony A7 III

The Sony A7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera that offers many advantages to photographers and videographers. It is Sony's pro-level all-arounder, packed with high-end features and capable of producing excellent images in various lighting conditions. Furthermore, the ability to shoot silently and with better noise control makes it attractive to social and wedding photographers.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT LCD/ 921,600 dots
  • Video capture resolution:4K@30fps & FHD@120fps
  • Sensor type:35 mm full-frame, Exmor R CMOS sensor
  • Number of pixels (effective): 24.2MP (approx)
  • Viewfinder type: Electronic, 2,359,296 dots
  • Battery life:Up to 210 minutes (continuous recording) per charge
  • Weight: 650 g
ProsCons
Compact and portableThere is no built-in flash
Sensor-shift image stabilisationThe touchscreen control is limited
Built-in wireless 
Excellent battery life 
cellpic
Sony a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera (Body), 1x Optical Zoom, Black
5% off 159,990 167,990
Buy now

5. Sony A7R Mark III

If you want the best Sony camera with the highest resolution and the best autofocus system, the A7R III is an obvious choice. It uses a sensor that has already been proven to deliver better clarity and excellent performance. Furthermore, the A7R III's burst shooting and improved battery life make it a much more attractive option for professional use.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT, 921,600 dots
  • Video capture resolution:Up to4K@30fps
  • Sensor type:35 mm full-frame, Exmor R CMOS sensor
  • Number of pixels (effective): 42.4MP (approx)
  • Viewfinder type: Electronic, 3,686,400 dots
  • Battery life:Up to 190 minutes (continuous recording) per charge
  • Weight: 657 g
ProsCons
Capture images at 10fps with trackingOnly one card slot supports UHS-II
Can autofocus in low-light conditionsThe menu system needs to be clarified
There are two SD card slots 
The battery is larger than that of the A7R II 
cellpic
Sony A7R Mark III Body Only (ILCE-7RM3/BC) Camera, 1x Optical Zoom, Black
13% off 194,990 224,990
Buy now

6. Sony Alpha ZV-E10L

The Sony ZV-E10 is an excellent choice for content creators just starting in vlogging and videography. It combines a large APS-C sensor with mirrorless versatility to produce awesome photo and video quality. The most exciting feature of this camera is the support for interchangeable lenses, which provides greater flexibility, and you can get the most out of it.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT, 921,600 dots
  • Video capture resolution:Up to4K@30fps
  • Sensor type:APS-C type, Exmor CMOS sensor
  • Lens type: Sony 16-50 mm E-mount lenses
  • Number of pixels (effective): 24.2MP (approx)
  • Battery life:Up to 125 minutes (continuous recording) per charge
  • Weight: 343 g
ProsCons
Compact and lightweightThere is no viewfinder
Class-leading autofocusThere is no in-body image stabilisation
It functions as a USB webcam 
The in-camera microphone is crystal clear 
cellpic
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators (APS-C Sensor, Advanced Autofocus, Clear Audio, 4K Movie Recording) - Black, Compact
9% off 63,990 69,990
Buy now

7. Sony Alpha A6600

If you want Sony's best all-in-one mirrorless or APS-C camera, the Sony Alpha A6600 is an excellent choice. It has a wide range of features for aspiring videographers, producing high-quality images with a high level of detail.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT, 921,600 dots
  • Video capture resolution:Up to4K@30fps
  • Sensor type:APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor
  • Viewfinder type: Electronic, 2,359,296 dots
  • Number of pixels (effective): 24.2MP (approx)
  • Battery life:Up to 250 minutes (continuous recording) per charge
  • Weight: 503 g
ProsCons
Deliver crisp and clear imagesHigh price in comparison to competitors
Excellent low-light performanceIt lacks an integrated pop-up flash
Fast and precise autofocus system 
Larger battery life 
cellpic
Sony Alpha A6600 Mirrorless Camera, 8 Digital Zoom, Black
20% off 212,728 266,728
Buy now

8. Sony Alpha 7C

If you're looking for the best Sonycamera for travel photography, the Sony Alpha 7C is an excellent option. It is the most miniature full-frame mirrorless camera in the Sony A7 series. Moreover, Sony claims it to be the world's lightest and smallest full-frame camera with a similarly lightest and smallest standard zoom lens.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT, 921,600 dots
  • Video capture resolution:Up to4K@30fps
  • Sensor type:35 mm full-frame, Exmor R CMOS sensor
  • Viewfinder type: Electronic, 2,359,296 dots
  • Number of pixels (effective): 24.2MP (approx)
  • Battery life: best Sony cameraUp to 215 minutes (continuous recording) per charge
  • Weight: 509 g
ProsCons
Lightweight and smallHandling is sub-par
Intense and bright tilting screenComplex and clumsy menu
Excellent sensor and autofocus system 
Long-lasting battery life 
cellpic
Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Compact Mirrorless Camera Kit - Silver (ILCE7CL/S) with Optical Zoom
11% off 174,990 196,990
Buy now

9. Sony RX100M7

The RX100M7 is the best Sony camera for photographers who value portability above everything. Its macro capabilities, large image sensor, and zoom power combine to outperform other cameras. Furthermore, its autofocus system makes it a very appealing camera for photography enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT LCD, 921,600 dots
  • Video capture resolution:Up to4K@30fps
  • Sensor type:1.0-type Exmor® RS CMOS sensor
  • Viewfinder type: Electronic, 2,359,296 dots
  • Number of pixels (effective): 20.1MP (approx)
  • Battery life: Up to 70 minutes (continuous recording)
  • Weight: 302 g
ProsCons
Shooting at breakneck speedsThere is no built-in ND filter
Low noise at moderate ISO settingsTouch functionality is still absent
Adequate zoom rangeBattery life is average
Best pocket camera 
cellpic
Sony RX100M7 Premium Compact Digital Zoom Camera with 1.0-Type Stacked CMOS Sensor (DSC-RX100M7, Black)
5% off 98,316.453 102,990
Buy now

10. Sony Alpha ILCE-7SM3

The Sony Alpha ILCE 7SM3 is the best Sony camera for visual trailblazers, pushing the limits of what a full-frame mirrorless camera can do. Its 12.1MP sensor and updated BIONZ XR image processor provide faster performance, improved noise reduction, a more comprehensive dynamic range, and UHD 4K 120p video.

Specifications:

  • Screen display size:3 Inches
  • Screen type:TFT, 14,40,000 dots
  • Video capture resolution:Up to4K@120fps
  • Sensor type:35 mm full-frame, Exmor R CMOS sensor
  • Viewfinder type: Electronic, 9,437,184 dots
  • Number of pixels (effective): 12.1MP (approx)
  • Battery life: Up to 135 minutes (continuous recording)
  • Weight: 699 g (approx)
ProsCons
Incredible ISO and image stabilisationExpensive than its previous model
Outstanding low-light performanceStills have a low resolution
Smart and stunning autofocus 
Fresh touch user interface 
cellpic
Sony Alpha ILCE-7SM3 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Body (4K 120P, 4:2:2 10 bit, ISO 40-409600, high Dynamic Range, Videographers & Content Creators), 2X Optical Zoom, Black
12% off 294,551 334,990
Buy now

Top three best features of the Sony cameras

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony ZV-1Up to UHD 4K@30/24 fps20.1MP (approx)Up to 75 minutes
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400Up to 4K@30fps24.2MP (approx)Up to 125 minutes
Sony Alpha 7 IIFHD(1920 x 1080)@60fps24.3MP (approx)Up to 100 minutes
Sony A7 III4K@30fps & FHD@120fps24.2MP (approx)Up to 210 minutes
Sony A7R Mark IIIUp to 4K@30fps42.4MP (approx)Up to 190 minutes
Sony Alpha ZV-E10LUp to 4K@30fps24.2MP (approx)Up to 125 minutes
Sony Alpha A6600Up to 4K@30fps24.2MP (approx)Up to 250 minutes
Sony Alpha 7CUp to 4K@30fps24.2MP (approx)Up to 215 minutes
Sony RX100M7Up to 4K@30fps20.1MP (approx)Up to 70 minutes
Sony Alpha ILCE-7SM3Up to 4K@120fps12.1MP (approx)Up to 135 minutes

Best value for money Sony camera

The Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 has all the components to be the ideal compact powerhouse for any photography enthusiast, blogger, independent content creator, or vlogger. It is a well-equipped camera with good image quality and a reasonable price for its specifications, which makes it thebest value-for-money Sony camera.

Best overall Sony camera

The Sony Alpha 7 IISony Alpha 7 II is the best overall Sony camera among those listed above, thanks to its affordable price, excellent image quality, and full-frame image sensor. It's a versatile camera that will appeal to both enthusiast photographers looking for a full-frame body and professionals who have endorsed mirrorless systems.

How to find the perfect Sony camera?

If you ask which of the above-listed models is the best Sony camera for you – the answer will be "it depends".

Finding the ideal camera necessitates weighing which features and options are important to you and will benefit how you shoot.

If you aren't a big video shooter, cameras like Sony's A7R Mark III and A7R IVA are still-optimised models. The A7 III, on the other hand, nails multimedia with its video capabilities.

The A7 III and A7C also have their place as gateways to Sony's full-frame system and simply more convenient options that support many of the features and technology in higher-end models.

Once you have figured out which model meets your custom requirements, go on Amazon and check its ratings before you place the order. It will help you understand the general user sentiments regarding a particular Sony camera.

Price list of the best Sony Cameras

S.noProductPrice
1.Sony ZV-1 110,453
2.Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 72,990
3.Sony Alpha 7 II 229,349
4.Sony A7 III 145,490
5.Sony A7R Mark III 194,990
6.Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 63,800
7.Sony Alpha A6600 212,728
8.Sony Alpha 7C 173,190
9.Sony RX100M7 98,316
10.Sony Alpha ILCE-7SM3 294,551

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Here are the best Sony cameras for your photography quest

1. Why are Sony cameras popular?

2. Which is the best Sony camera for beginners?

3. Which Sony camera is the best for video?

4. Which Sony cameras are weather sealed?

5. Which Sony cameras offer full-frame sensors?

