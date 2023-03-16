Looking for a mobile power bank? Here are the top 9 power banks to buy

Never run out of battery with a mobile power bank.

If you're constantly on the go and need a reliable power source, a power bank is essential. Power banks come in many shapes, sizes, capacities and prices to best suit your needs. From micro USB power banks with LED indicators to Type C power banks with dual input power banks for mobile will surely be an affordable mobile power bank for everyone. To ensure that you choose the one that suits you best, our list below compares each product's specs, such as battery capacity, ports and size. Check it out before it's too late, and make sure you never face a dead battery again. 1. MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Our Mi power bank is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and affordable mobile power bank. With a 20,000 mAh high battery capacity and advanced circuit protection, this dual input power bank for mobile has both type C and micro USB support with 18W fast charging. It has triple port output, smart power management and 12 safety features to protect your device against overcurrent, short circuits, and overheating. Power Banks with LED indicators make it easy to track the remaining charge of your mobile power bank at all times - perfect for all your mobile charging needs. Specifications Connector Type: USB, Micro USB power bank Brand: MI Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliampere Hour (mAh) Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones Colour : Black

Pros Cons Triple port to charge multiple devices Heavy Comes with a Type C port Advanced 12-layer chip protection

2. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank The Ambrane 20000mAh power bank is the perfect solution for someone looking for an affordable option. Featuring a massive Lithium Polymer battery capacity of 20000mAh and 20W fast charging output, it can charge multiple devices at once quickly and easily. Moreover, it also has a dual input port with one Micro USB port and one Type C port that supports a 20W fast charge. LED indicators display the level of charge left in the device, multi-layer protection for safe use and even a Type C cable included in the box. Specifications Connector Type: USB Brand: Ambrane Battery Capacity: 20000 Compatible Phone Models: iphone Colour : Blue

Pros Cons It has an LED battery indication Input charging time is long Multi-layer protection Fast-charging power bank

3. URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank The URBN 10000mAh power bank is an ideal choice for on-the-go mobile device charging. With dual USB output, type C power bank & micro input, this power bank has compatibility with most devices. It also features LED indicator lights to show the status of the charge, ensuring you know how much juice is left before your devices run out. Moreover, it is made of high-quality lithium polymer and comes in a pocket-sized design, making it convenient and portable. Get yours now and take advantage of the one-year warranty. Plus, it's available in a beautiful purple colour. Specifications Connector Type: USB, Micro USB power bank Brand: URBN Battery Capacity: 10000 Compatible Phone Models: Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OPPO F21 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Vivo T1 Pr

Pros Cons It has a dual USB output It doesn’t work with iPhone port C 4-level protection

4. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank manufactured by Xiaomi, which also owns the Redmi brand. It has a capacity of 20000mAh, which is enough to charge a smartphone multiple times. The power bank has dual input ports (Micro-USB and USB Type-C) and dual output ports (USB Type-A) that support 18W fast charging, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. It also has multiple safety features, such as overcharging and short-circuit protection. Additionally, it has a low-power mode for charging low-power devices like Bluetooth headsets and fitness bands. Specifications Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: Redmi Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliampere Hour (mAh) Compatible Phone Models: iphone Colour: Black

Pros Cons It has a fast charging capacity Power protection - low power mode

5. SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah The SYSKA Power Bank 10000mAh is a compact and portable power bank manufactured by the Indian company, SYSKA. It has a capacity of 10000mAh and is equipped with dual USB output ports, which allow you to charge two devices simultaneously. The power bank also features a micro-USB input port for charging its battery. The power bank is compatible with most smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices, and it provides up to 2.1A of output current, which is suitable for fast charging. The SYSKA Power Bank 10000mAh has a sleek design with a durable outer body and is available in two colours, black and white. Specifications Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: SYSKA Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours Colour : Energetic Blue Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons It has 3 output and 2 input that charges 2 devices at one time It doesn’t give 10000mah output Fast charging mode

6. Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank The Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank manufactured by Amazon's brand, Amazon Basics. The power bank has dual USB output ports that support 18W fast charging, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. It also has a micro-USB input port for charging its battery. It is compatible with most smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices and can provide up to 2.4A of output current, which is suitable for fast charging. The power bank features multiple safety mechanisms to protect devices from overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. It also has an LED indicator to show the remaining battery capacity. Specifications Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: Amazon Basics Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours Colour: Black Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Overvoltage and short circuit protection The product is weak and will damage and scratch easily Comes with 6 month’s warranty

7. Anker PowerCore A1109G11 Power Bank The Anker PowerCore A1109G11 is a compact, portable power bank with a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery. Its small and lightweight design can easily fit in your pocket, purse, or backpack. The power bank has a single USB output port that can deliver up to 2.4A output current, which is suitable for fast charging most smartphones. The power bank also has a micro-USB input port for recharging its battery. Anker's proprietary PowerIQ technology ensures your devices receive the optimal charging speed. The power bank also has several safety features, including surge protection, temperature control, and short-circuit protection. It is a reliable and affordable option if you need a small and portable power bank to keep your devices charged on the go. Specifications Connector Type: USB Brand Anker Battery Capacity: 5000 Milliampere Hour (mAh) Compatible Phone Models: iphone Colour : Black

Pros Cons It charges devices fast

8. Callmate 80000mAh Ultra High Capacity Power Bank The Callmate 80000mAh Ultra High Capacity Power Bank is a massive power bank that, as its name suggests, has a total capacity of 80000mAh. This means it can charge most smartphones and tablets multiple times and even laptops and other larger devices with USB charging ports. The power bank has multiple output ports, including two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and a DC output port. The DC output port can deliver up to 20V/3A of output current, suitable for charging laptops and other larger devices. The power bank also has a digital display showing the remaining battery capacity and an LED flashlight that can be useful in emergencies. It is a considerable option if you need a power bank with an enormous capacity to charge multiple devices simultaneously. However, its size and weight make it less portable than other power banks with smaller capacities. Specifications Connector Type: USB, Lightning Brand: Callmate Battery Capacity: 80000 Milliamp Hours Compatible Phone Models: With All Mobiles Phones Colour : Black

Pros Cons It has a four USB outlet, supports 4 devices It doesn’t have a Type C port It is easy to carry and best for travelling

9. Portronics Power Brick II Power Bank The Portronics Power Brick II is a 10000mAh power bank with a sleek and portable design. The power bank supports 10W fast charging and comes with a micro-USB cable. The device has an LED battery indicator that shows the remaining battery capacity. It also has a built-in protection system that prevents overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. It is an excellent option for those who need a compact and reliable power bank to charge their devices on the go. Its 10000mAh capacity is sufficient to charge most smartphones up to three times, and its fast charging capability makes it a convenient choice for those who are always on the move. Specifications Connector Type: USB Type C, Micro USB Brand: Portronics Battery Capacity: 10000 mah Colour: Blue Special Feature: LED Indicator Lights, Fast Charging

Pros Cons It has thunderbolt charging with a 10000mah battery It doesn’t have a power backup The power bank is lightweight

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh 20000mAh - battery capacity Type-C port Triple port output Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank 20w fast charging output Charge multiple devices Fast charging speed URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank Ultra compact power bank Pocket friendly Dual USB output Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank Classic dual port Advanced level protection Universal compatibility SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah 12 layered protection Fast charging with Type C cable Charge multiple devices Amazon Basics 20000mAh Power Bank Over temperature protection LED indicator Triple output port Anker PowerCore A1109G11 Power Bank 18 months warranty Tubular design 5000mAh battery capacity Callmate 80000mAh Ultra High Capacity Power Bank 2.1A fast charging LED digital display 8000mAh battery capacity Portronics Power Brick II Power Bank Android & ios charging LED indicator Lightweight