LUMA Air Fryer review & guide: Is a PureGlass Air Fryer worth it?

Most air fryers on the market use a non-stick-coated basket. LUMA, made by the Indian kitchen appliance brand EDT, replaces that basket entirely with a glass bowl, and builds its entire pitch around removing coatings from the cooking surface rather than improving them. Here is what that actually means in practice, what the specifications say, and whether it is worth the premium over a conventional coated air fryer.

Quick Answers

LUMA glass air fryer review: Features, price and whether it is worth buying (LUMA )

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Question Short Answers What is LUMA? An air fryer oven by EDT with a glass cooking bowl instead of a coated metal basket, sold in 4.5L single-bowl and combo configurations. What is the bowl made of? 6mm double-tempered borosilicate glass, branded by EDT as PureGlass. Does it have any non-stick coating? No. EDT states the bowl, crisper tray and interior are free of PTFE, PFAS and PFOA, and the crisper tray is uncoated SS304 stainless steel. How much does it cook? Up to 4.5L in the single-bowl version, with 6 cooking modes: air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast and reheat. How powerful is it? 1500W, with a temperature range of 60 to 200°C. How loud is it? EDT states 56dB during operation. What is the price? ₹ 8,999 for the single-bowl 4.5L version at time of writing, down from a listed ₹ 12,499. What is the warranty? 1 year, with doorstep service claimed across 19,000+ pincodes and a 7-day replacement policy. Is it dishwasher safe? The glass bowl is dishwasher safe according to the brand; the base unit housing the heating element is not meant to be submerged. View All

What Makes LUMA Different From a Standard Air Fryer

Almost every air fryer on the market, regardless of brand or price, uses the same basic design: a metal basket coated in a non-stick layer, usually a PTFE-based coating (commonly known by the brand name Teflon), sitting inside a plastic or metal housing.

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{{^usCountry}} LUMA replaces that basket with a 6mm double-tempered borosilicate glass bowl, EDT's PureGlass construction. There is no non-stick coating anywhere in the cooking chamber. The crisper tray inside the bowl is uncoated SS304 stainless steel rather than a coated metal tray. EDT markets this as "zero coating," and the underlying claim, no PTFE, PFAS or PFOA on the cooking surface, is a real and verifiable design choice, not just a marketing phrase. Whether that matters to you depends on how you weigh the health and safety questions around non-stick coatings, which we cover in full in are air fryer coatings safe: PFAS, PTFE and PFOA explained. Full Specifications {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LUMA replaces that basket with a 6mm double-tempered borosilicate glass bowl, EDT's PureGlass construction. There is no non-stick coating anywhere in the cooking chamber. The crisper tray inside the bowl is uncoated SS304 stainless steel rather than a coated metal tray. EDT markets this as "zero coating," and the underlying claim, no PTFE, PFAS or PFOA on the cooking surface, is a real and verifiable design choice, not just a marketing phrase. Whether that matters to you depends on how you weigh the health and safety questions around non-stick coatings, which we cover in full in are air fryer coatings safe: PFAS, PTFE and PFOA explained. Full Specifications {{/usCountry}}

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Category Detail Product type Air fryer oven Bowl material 6mm double-tempered borosilicate glass (PureGlass) Bowl capacity 4.5L Crisper tray Uncoated SS304 stainless steel Coatings PFAS-free and PTFE-free throughout Operating noise 56 dB Cooking modes Air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, reheat Custom mode Chef Mode, full manual control over temperature and time Power 1500W Heat distribution 360° isothermal heat, brand-stated In the box Heating base unit, 4.5L glass bowl, 2 crisper trays, food-safe bowl lid Warranty 1 year, with doorstep service Replacement policy 7 Days Country of origin China Imported and marketed by EDTLife Technology Pvt. Ltd. Auto pause/resume Yes (branded "NeuroKeep") Temperature range 60 to 200°C View All

Real-World Cooking Range

Because LUMA functions as a small oven rather than a basket-only fryer, its six modes cover more ground than a typical single-purpose air fryer:

Air fry: crisping fries, pakoras, samosas, fried chicken, or fish

Bake: cakes, cookies, brownies, small pizzas

Roast: roasted nuts, makhana, stuffed mushrooms, paneer, tandoori-style chicken

Grill: kebabs, skewers, grilled sandwiches

Toast and reheat: everyday reheating, with a stated default of 165°C for 7 minutes

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This range is closer to a compact countertop oven than a basket air fryer, which is worth knowing if you were expecting a simple fries-and-nuggets appliance. For people who already own a coated air fryer and are deciding whether a switch is worth it, glass vs ceramic vs non-stick air fryers: which is actually safest lays out the practical differences beyond the coating question.

Claimed Technologies, and How to Read Them

EDT names several proprietary technologies on the LUMA's spec sheet. It is worth separating what is independently verifiable from what is a brand claim you should treat as marketing until tested yourself:

NutriRetain (heat calibration): EDT states this preserves more nutrients during cooking, citing a specific figure (41.4% more vitamin retention in vegetables) in its own marketing. This is a brand-reported claim, not an independently verified, third-party test result, so treat the exact percentage with appropriate scepticism even if the underlying principle, that gentler, more even heat distribution can reduce nutrient loss compared to harsher direct heat, is generally plausible.

NeuroKeep (auto pause/resume): A genuinely useful, verifiable convenience feature: opening the bowl mid-cook pauses the appliance, and closing it resumes from where you left off, rather than restarting the cycle.

360° isothermal heat: A description of even heat distribution around the bowl rather than heat concentrated from one direction. This is a real design goal of oven-style air fryers generally, not unique to LUMA, though the specific execution varies by brand.

Noise, Cleaning and Everyday Use

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EDT states an operating noise level of 56dB, which the brand positions as quieter than typical coated air fryers (which often run louder due to fan and motor design). A glass bowl also has a straightforward cleaning advantage over a coated metal basket: food residue does not cling to microscopic scratches or worn coating patches the way it can on an ageing non-stick surface, and the brand states the bowl is dishwasher safe. We go through the full cleaning process, including what to do about the crisper tray and base unit, in how to clean an air fryer, and why glass bowls make it easier.

Price and What You Are Actually Paying For

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At ₹8,999 (against a stated ₹12,499 list price at the time of writing), LUMA sits above many entry-level coated air fryers of similar capacity, which commonly sell in the ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 range in India. The premium buys three things specifically: the glass and uncoated-steel construction, the multi-mode oven-style cooking range rather than a single-function fryer, and EDT's stated after-sales service network (doorstep service across a claimed 19,000+ pincodes, 1-year warranty, 7-day replacement).

If your only requirement is a basic fries-and-snacks fryer and coating material is not a concern for you, a cheaper coated basket fryer will do that specific job for less money. If avoiding non-stick coatings is a genuine priority, or you want an appliance that covers baking, roasting and grilling as well as frying, LUMA's price makes more sense in context.

Who Should Buy LUMA

Consider it if:

You specifically want to avoid PTFE, PFAS or PFOA coatings on cookware, whether for health, environmental or personal preference reasons

You want one appliance that covers air frying, baking, roasting, grilling and reheating rather than several single-purpose gadgets

You are comfortable with, or actively prefer, the visibility a glass bowl offers during cooking

Think twice if:

Your budget is under ₹ 6,000, and coating material is not a priority for you

You specifically want a compact, single-purpose basket fryer rather than an oven-style multi-mode appliance

You are sensitive to occasional stock availability issues, since glass-bowl air fryers, being a newer manufacturing category, can see longer restock cycles than mass-produced coated fryers

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Frequently Asked Questions Is LUMA actually the first glass air fryer in India? EDT markets LUMA as "India's first 360° PureGlass device with zero coatings." This is the brand's own positioning claim; verify current market alternatives independently if this specific claim is a deciding factor for your purchase. Can the glass bowl crack or shatter? Borosilicate glass, the material used in LUMA's bowl, is specifically chosen in cookware for its resistance to thermal shock (rapid temperature changes) and is significantly more durable under heat than standard glass. EDT states the bowl withstands the appliance's full operating range without deforming. As with any glass cookware, avoid dropping it or subjecting it to sudden extreme impacts. Does the glass bowl get hot to touch during cooking? Yes, glass conducts and retains heat differently from metal. EDT's design uses side-mounted handles made from heat-resistant polymer specifically to keep the actual handling points cooler than the bowl itself, but you should still use the same caution around a hot glass bowl that you would around any hot cookware. Is a 4.5L capacity enough for a family? 4.5L is on the larger side for a single-bowl air fryer and is generally enough for a family of 3 to 5 people, depending on the specific dish and portion sizes. EDT also sells a dual-bowl combo configuration if you regularly need to cook two things simultaneously at different settings. How is LUMA different from a regular convection oven? LUMA is smaller, faster to heat up, and designed specifically around the air-fry style of high-velocity hot air circulation, in a countertop-sized footprint. A full-size convection oven typically has a larger capacity and, on many models, additional functions like a rotisserie, but takes up considerably more counter or storage space and generally takes longer to preheat. Does LUMA need special cleaning products? No special products are required. Because the bowl is glass and the tray is uncoated stainless steel, standard dish soap and, per the brand, a dishwasher, are sufficient. There is no coating to protect from abrasive scrubbing the way there is with a non-stick basket. What happens if the bowl breaks, is it covered under warranty? Warranty coverage for accidental damage, such as a dropped or cracked bowl, typically differs from coverage for manufacturing defects. Check EDT's specific warranty terms for accidental damage versus defect coverage before assuming a broken bowl is automatically covered. Is LUMA compatible with Indian electrical sockets and voltage? Yes, EDT lists it as compatible with a standard 16A Indian plug, and it is imported and marketed specifically for the Indian market by EDTLife Technology Pvt. Ltd. Can I buy replacement glass bowls separately? Yes, EDT sells replacement and additional PureGlass bowls (in both 2.5L and 4.5L sizes) separately, useful if you want a spare or wish to run two capacities interchangeably with the same base unit. Is the "AI Kitchen OS" feature necessary to use the air fryer? No, it is an optional add-on. EDT's Recipe Ramsay AI companion, accessed through WhatsApp, offers recipe suggestions tailored to LUMA's settings, but the appliance functions fully through its own presets and Chef Mode without needing to use this feature at all.