Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Never run out of space: Top 10 64 GB SD cards to enhance your device's storage

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 14, 2023 14:25 IST
Summary:

Discover the best 64 GB SD cards in the market for added storage space. Our top 10 list will help you find the perfect option to enhance your device's memory and improve its performance.

64 GB SD cards expand the storage of your device so that you face no problem in saving large chunk of data.

In the digital age, electronic devices have become essential for storing files and capturing memories. Additional storage capacity is now more important than ever. 64GB SD cards provide an affordable and convenient solution for enhancing your device's storage space. We have compiled a list of the top 10 64GB SD cards based on speed, durability, and compatibility, to help you choose the best option for your needs. Whether you're a photographer, videographer, or an everyday user, find the perfect SD card for your device with our expert evaluations.

1. Samsung EVO Plus

The Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC UHS-I U1 memory card is an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their device's storage capacity. This memory card has a Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating, making it suitable for Full HD and 4K UHD video recording and playback. Its read speeds of up to 130MB/s allow for quick and easy file transfers. The card also comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices.

Specifications

Speed Class: Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1

Read Speed: Up to 130MB/s

Form Factor: microSDXC

Adapter: Included

ProsCons
Fast read speed of up to 130MB/sWrite speed is lower than the read speed
Suitable for Full HD, and 4K UHD video recording 
Comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices 
cellpic 74% off
Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC UHS-I U1 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-MC64KA)
4.3 (142,607)
4.3 (142,607)
74% off
489 1,899
Buy now

2. HP 64GB Class 10

The HP 64GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card is an affordable solution for expanding the storage capacity of your device. With its Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating, this memory card can easily capture and store Full HD and 4K UHD videos. The card's read speed of up to 100MB/s and write speed of up to ensure fast data transfer and smooth performance 70MB/s. The card also comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices.

Specifications

Speed Class: Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1

Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s

Write Speed: Up to 70MB/s

Video Speed: V30

Adapter: Included

ProsCons
Affordable price for a 64GB memory cardNot the fastest read speed on the market
Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating for Full HD and 4K UHD video recording 
cellpic 82% off
HP 64GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card (HP-MSDCWAU1-64GB)
4 (33,643)
4 (33,643)
82% off
519 2,900
Buy now

3. SanDisk Extreme SD UHS

The SanDisk Extreme SD UHS I 64GB Card is an excellent choice for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras that require reliable and fast storage. Its 170MB/s read and 80MB/s write speeds can handle 4K video recording and high-speed burst photography without lag. Additionally, it's built to last with its durable design that's waterproof, temperature-proof, and shockproof.

Specifications

Read Speed: up to 170 MB/s

Write Speed: up to 80 MB/s

Video Speed: C10, U3, V30, A2

ProsCons
Fast read and write speedsNo included adapter
Can handle 4K video recording 
Durable design 
cellpic 53% off
SanDisk Extreme SD UHS I 64GB Card for 4K Video for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras 170MB/s Read & 80MB/s Write
4.5 (214,801)
4.5 (214,801)
53% off
839 1,800
Buy now

4. EVM Elite

EVM Elite 64GB MicroSDXC Class 10 U3 V30 Memory Card is the perfect memory card to store your precious data. Its read speed of 100 mb/s offers fast data transfer rates and is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, cameras, CCTV, and drones. The card supports CPRM standards for the highest security. It has a durable design resistant to water, shock, and X-rays, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures.

Specifications

Speed Class: Class 10, U3, V30

Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s

CPRM Standard supported

Durable design resistant to water, shock, and X-rays

ProsCons
High read speed for fast data transferNo adapter included
Supports CPRM standard for the highest security 
Compatible with a wide range of devices 
cellpic 65% off
EVM Elite 64GB MicroSDXC Class 10 U3 V30 Memory Card Read Speed 100 mb/s Compatible with Mobile Phones, Cameras, CCTV’s & Drones - Fast Data Transfer with CPRM Standard Highest Security
4.7 (12)
4.7 (12)
65% off
349 999
Buy now

5. Verilux Memory Card

The Verilux 64GB Memory Card is a versatile micro-SD card compatible with Nintendo Switch and other devices such as mobile phones, cameras, and CCTV. It is designed to offer fast data transfer with a reading speed of 100MB/s and is suitable for recording 4K UHD videos. It is equipped with UHS-I C10 U3 V30, providing high speed for everyday use.

Specifications

Speed: UHS-I C10 U3 V30

Reading speed: 100MB/s

Suitable for Nintendo-Switch, mobile phones, cameras, and CCTV’s

Compatibility: Samsung, Oppo, VIVO

ProsCons
Compatible with a wide range of devicesNot the fastest read/write speeds available
Suitable for recording 4K UHD videos 
Affordable price 
cellpic 41% off
Verilux® 64GB Memory Card Universal Micro SD Card 64GB SD Card 64GB Compatible with Nintendo-Switch Memory Card, UHS-I C10 U3 V30 4K UHD Video Micro SD Card 100MB/s Reading, for Samsung, Oppo, VIVO
4.1 (19)
4.1 (19)
41% off
599 1,007
Buy now

6. Kingston Canvas Select Plus

Kingston Canvas Select Plus 64GB microSD Card is a highly reliable and efficient storage solution. It features UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s, which makes it perfect for storing and transferring HD videos, high-resolution photos, and other large files. This Class 10 card is water-resistant, shockproof, and X-ray-proof, so you can rest assured that your data is safe and protected. It also comes with an adapter that allows you to use it with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, and drones.

Specifications

UHS-I Speed Class: U1

Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s

Write Speed: Not specified

Video Speed: V10

ProsCons
UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s for fast file transferNo write speed mentioned
Water-resistant, shockproof, and X-ray-proof for protection of your data 
cellpic 14% off
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 64GB microSD Card Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s with Adapter (SDCS2/64GBIN)
4.2 (1,467)
4.2 (1,467)
14% off
519 600
Buy now

7. Silicon Power Elite

The Silicon Power Elite 64GB microSDXC UHS-1 Flash Memory Card is a high-performance, reliable memory card with plenty of storage space and fast read and write speeds. It is designed to work with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, drones, and more. This memory card can record Full HD and 4K UHD videos, making it ideal for capturing high-quality photos and videos. The card comes with a microSDXC to SD adapter, allowing you to transfer files from your mobile device to your computer easily.

Specifications

UHS-1 interface

Read speed up to 85MB/s

Write speed up to 20MB/s

ProsCons
Comes with a microSDXC to SD adapterNo water or shock resistance
Good value for the priceNo warranty information provided
cellpic 62% off
Silicon Power Elite 64GB microSDXC UHS-1 Flash Memory Card (SP064GBSTXBU1V10-SP)
3.9 (319)
3.9 (319)
62% off
455 1,199
Buy now

8. Transcend USD200S

The Transcend USD300S A1 64GB UHS-I U1 Class 10 Micro SD Memory Card is a high-quality memory card designed to provide reliable performance and ample storage space for your devices. It is ideal for smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other devices requiring high-speed memory cards. With a Class 10 speed rating, this memory card can capture high-quality photos and videos at up to 100/20 MB/s.

Specifications

Speed Class: UHS-I U1 Class 10

Read Speed: Up to 100 MB/s

Write Speed: Up to 20 MB/s

ProsCons
Compatible with SDHC/SDXC devicesRelatively expensive compared to others
A1 performance for faster app load 
cellpic 44% off
Transcend USD300S A1 64GB UHS-I U1 Class 10 Micro SD Memory Card up to 100/20 MB/s (TS64GUSD300S)
4 (26,719)
4 (26,719)
44% off
611 1,099
Buy now

9. Acer SC300

The Acer SC300 64GB SD Card is a reliable, high-performance memory card that is perfect for digital cameras, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. With its large storage capacity, fast read and write speeds, and durable design, it is an ideal choice for anyone who needs to store large amounts of data or capture high-quality photos and videos.

Specifications

UHS-I interface

Up to 90MB/s read speed

Up to 45MB/s write speed

Shockproof, waterproof, and X-ray proof design

ProsCons
Waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proofNo included adapter
Fast read speeds 
cellpic 8% off
Acer SC300 64GB SD Card
8% off
1,295 1,400
Buy now

10. SanDisk Ultra

The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card is a high-performance memory card with an impressive 64GB of storage capacity. With read speeds of up to 140MB/s, it is perfect for recording and storing high-quality photos and videos and running apps and games on your smartphone. The card is designed to be shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof, providing a durable and reliable solution for all your storage needs. Plus, with a 10-year warranty, you can rest assured that your data is safe and secure.

Specifications

Up to 140MB/s read speed

Video Speed: UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) and Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

Durability: Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray proof

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

ProsCons
High-speed performanceMay not be suitable for professional photographers and videographers
Durable and reliable 
cellpic 52% off
SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card, 64GB, 140MB/s R, 10 Y Warranty, for Smartphones
4.4 (71,473)
4.4 (71,473)
52% off
479 1,000
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
FeaturesData Transfer SpeedDurabilityWarranty
Samsung EVO Plus100MB/s4-proof protection10-year warranty
HP 64GB Class 10100MB/sShock and water resistance2-year warranty
SanDisk Extreme SD UHS150MB/sShock, water, and X-ray resistanceNone mentioned
EVM Elite100MB/sShock and water resistance5-year warranty
Verilux Memory Card100MB/sShock and water resistanceNone mentioned
Kingston Canvas Select Plus100MB/sShock and vibration resistanceNone mentioned
Silicon Power Elite85MB/sShock, water, and X-ray resistanceBrand Warranty Available
Transcend USD200S90MB/sShock and water resistanceNone mentioned
Acer SC300100MB/sShock and water resistanceNone mentioned
SanDisk Ultra140MB/sShock, water, and X-ray resistance10-year warranty

Best value for money

The SanDisk Ultra is the best value for money among the listed 64GB SD cards. It is affordable, has a high-speed Class 10 rating and is backed by a 10-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for most users. The SanDisk Ultra also has a read speed of up to 100 MB/s, fast enough to handle full HD videos and large image files.

Best overall product

The Samsung EVO Plus is the best overall product in the category. It boasts a high storage capacity, and fast transfer speeds and is compatible with many devices. The EVO Plus is also shock, water, temperature, and X-ray-proof, making it durable and reliable for various settings. Additionally, it comes with an SD adapter, making it versatile and easy to use.

How to choose the perfect 64GB SD card?

When choosing a 64GB SD card, it is important to consider factors such as transfer speed, durability, compatibility, and value for money. The Samsung EVO Plus and SanDisk Ultra are great options based on these factors. The Samsung EVO Plus offers a high storage capacity and fast transfer speeds, making it perfect for professionals who need to transfer large files quickly. The SanDisk Ultra is more affordable and has a 10-year warranty, making it a great option for those looking for a reliable and affordable SD card. Ultimately, the choice depends on individual needs and preferences.

Product Price
Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC UHS-I U1 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-MC64KA) ₹ 489
HP 64GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card (HP-MSDCWAU1-64GB) ₹ 519
SanDisk Extreme SD UHS I 64GB Card for 4K Video for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras 170MB/s Read & 80MB/s Write ₹ 839
EVM Elite 64GB MicroSDXC Class 10 U3 V30 Memory Card Read Speed 100 mb/s Compatible with Mobile Phones, Cameras, CCTV’s & Drones - Fast Data Transfer with CPRM Standard Highest Security ₹ 349
Verilux® 64GB Memory Card Universal Micro SD Card 64GB SD Card 64GB Compatible with Nintendo-Switch Memory Card, UHS-I C10 U3 V30 4K UHD Video Micro SD Card 100MB/s Reading, for Samsung, Oppo, VIVO ₹ 599
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 64GB microSD Card Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s with Adapter (SDCS2/64GBIN) ₹ 519
Silicon Power Elite 64GB microSDXC UHS-1 Flash Memory Card (SP064GBSTXBU1V10-SP) ₹ 455
Transcend USD300S A1 64GB UHS-I U1 Class 10 Micro SD Memory Card up to 100/20 MB/s (TS64GUSD300S) ₹ 611
Acer SC300 64GB SD Card ₹ 1,295
SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card, 64GB, 140MB/s R, 10 Y Warranty, for Smartphones ₹ 479

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
Best 64GB SD Cards

What is the average price of a 64GB microSD card in India?

What is the difference between Class 10 and UHS speed class on SD cards?

What are the benefits of using a high-speed microSD card?

Can a microSD card be used with a smartphone and a camera?

What are the newest releases for 64GB microSD cards in 2023?

