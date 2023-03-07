Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Power up your iPhone with these 10 power banks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 07, 2023 20:32 IST
Summary:

Keep your iPhone battery from running low with these amazing power banks. Browse our top 10 picks and grab a great deal today. Don't miss out on staying connected while on the go.

product info
iPhone power banks ensure your phones are always up and running at all times.

Are you tired of running out of battery on your iPhone when you're out and about? A reliable power bank can be a lifesaver for anyone who relies on their phone throughout the day. With so many options available on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. That's why we've researched for you and created a list of the 10 best iPhone power banks.

Take advantage of our list to find the perfect iPhone power bank for your lifestyle and budget. We chose these products based on several factors: battery capacity, charging speed, durability, MagSafe compatibility, and customer reviews. Whether you need a small, portable option or a high-capacity bank for multiple charges, we've got you covered.

Product list:

1. Belkin 2500mAh

The Belkin Quick Charge Magnetic power bank is a sleek and stylish option for charging your iPhone. Designed specifically for the iPhone 14, 13, and 12 models, this iPhone power bank wireless is compatible with MagSafe covers for easy attachment and detachment. Its 2500mAh capacity provides quick charging to keep you connected and powered up. The compact design makes it perfect for carrying in your pocket or bag so that you can stay connected.

Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 2500mAh

Compatibility: iPhone 14, 13, and 12 models with MagSafe covers

Charging Time: 3 hours

Connectivity: Wireless and USB-C

ProsCons
Wireless and USB-C connectivityLow battery capacity compared to others
Quick charging capability 
cellpic 13% off
Belkin Quick Charge Magnetic Wireless Lithium_ion Power Bank 2500mAh, Sleek Design for All iPhone 14, Iphone13, iPhone 12 Models, Compatible for Magsafe Covers - (White)
3.2 (1,454)
3.2 (1,454)
13% off
3,899 4,495
Buy now

2. Bestland 5000mAh

The Bestland 5000mAh is a wireless portable power bank for iPhone. Compatible with a wide range of iPhone models, including 8, 8+, X, XS, XS MAX, 11, 11PRO, 11PRO MAX, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13mini/13/13pro, this power bank allows for wireless charging or charging via a cable. Its compact and portable design makes it easy to carry around wherever you go, ensuring that your phone is always charged and ready to use.

Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Compatibility: X, XS, XSMAX, 11, 11PRO, 11PRO MAX, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13mini/13/13pro

Charging Time: 2-3 hours

Connectivity: Wireless and USB-C

ProsCons
Wide compatibility with iPhonesOnly one charging port
Compact and portable 
cellpic 50% off
Wireless Portable Power Bank 5000mAh Wireless Charging Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone 8, 8+, X, XS, XSMAX, 11,11PRO, 11PRO MAX, 12,12 Mini,12 Pro,12 Pro Max,13mini/13/13pro Power
3.6 (61)
3.6 (61)
50% off
2,499 4,999
Buy now

3. URBN 10000 mAh

The URBN 10000 mAh 20W pocket power bank for iPhone is a high-performance charging solution for your iPhone. With its quick charge and power delivery features, it can charge your device at a super-fast speed to stay connected all day. The compact and sleek design makes it easy to carry in your pocket or bag, making it an ideal power bank for people on the go.

Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh

Input: Type-C

Output 1: Type-C

Output 2: USB-A

Compatibility: iPhones and other devices

ProsCons
Super-fast chargingNot MagSafe compatible 
High capacity 
cellpic 50% off
URBN 10000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Nano Lithium_ion Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Type C Cable Included (Camo)
4.2 (759)
4.2 (759)
50% off
1,499 2,990
Buy now

4. Ambrane 40000mAh

The Ambrane 40000mAh Power Bank is an ultimate powerhouse that can easily charge your iPhones and other devices. The power bank features a 65W fast charging capacity and triple output ports to ensure that you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. With a massive battery capacity of 40000mAh, you can charge your devices multiple times without worrying about running out of power.

Specifications:

Capacity: 40000mAh

Triple Output ports: Type-C PD and 2 USB-A ports

Compatibility: iPhone, MacBook, smartphones, and other devices

ProsCons
High battery capacitySlightly heavy and bulky
Multiple output ports, Stylish and compact design 
cellpic 48% off
Ambrane 40000mAh Lithium-Polymer Power Bank, 65W Fast Charging, MacBook & Type C Laptops Charging, Triple Output, Type-C PD & USB Ports for iPhones, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo Boost, Blue)
3.9 (34)
3.9 (34)
48% off
4,199 7,999
Buy now

5. Callmate 20000mAh

The Callmate 20000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger that allows you to charge your devices on the go. It can charge multiple devices simultaneously with built-in cables and 4 output ports. With fast charging support and a 15W output, this power bank can quickly charge your devices to full capacity.

Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 20000mAh

Output Power: 15W

Charging Cables: Built-in Type-C & Lightning cables

LED Indicators: Yes

ProsCons
LED Indicators to show battery levelCharging time may increase with multiple devices
Built-in Type-C and Lightning cables, 4 Output Ports for charging multiple devices 
cellpic 39% off
Callmate 20000mAh Power Bank, 15W Fast Charging| Buit-in Cables | 4 Output Ports and 3 Input | for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (15 W, Fast Charging) (Red, Lithium Polymer)
3.5 (234)
3.5 (234)
39% off
1,528 2,499
Buy now

6. Stuffcool PB9018W 10000mAh

The Stuffcool PB9018W 10000mAH Magnetic power bank is designed to work specifically with the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series, a great option for Apple users. This sleek and stylish power bank comes in grey and offers wireless and wired charging options. Its magnetic design ensures that the power bank stays securely attached to your phone, making it easy to charge your device on the go.

Specifications:

Capacity: 10000mAH

Wireless Output: 5W/7.5W/10W

LED indicators to show battery level

ProsCons
Compatible with MagSafe coversOnly compatible with iPhone 12/13/14 series
LED indicators show battery level 
cellpic 19% off
Stuffcool PB9018W 10000mAH Magnetic Wireless Powerbank for iPhone 12/13/14 Series (Grey)
4.1 (6)
4.1 (6)
19% off
4,859 5,990
Buy now

7. Amazon Basics 10000mAh

The Amazon Basics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank is an affordable and versatile option for anyone needing a reliable power bank. With three charging cables included and four-way output, this power bank allows you to charge multiple devices at once. Its sleek design and compact size make it easy to carry with you on the go.

Specifications:

Capacity: 10000mAH

Dual input (Micro USB and Type C) for faster charging

LED indicators to show battery level

ProsCons
Four-way output allows you to charge multiple devices at onceRelatively low battery capacity compared to other models
Three charging cables included 
cellpic 45% off
Amazon Basics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank | 3 Charging Cables Included | Four Way Output (Micro USB, Type C, iPhone Cables and 1 USB Port), Dual Input (Type C, Micro USB) | Black
3.8 (1,152)
3.8 (1,152)
45% off
1,099 1,999
Buy now

8. Ambrane 27000mAh

The Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity and high-performance power bank that can charge multiple devices simultaneously. With 20W fast charging, triple output, Type C PD (Input & Output), and quick charge features, this power bank is compatible with iPhones, smartphones, and other devices. Its li-polymer battery provides multi-layer protection for safe and efficient charging.

Specifications:

Capacity: 27000mAh

Dual input for faster charging

Triple output to keep you connected on the go

ProsCons
High-capacity and high-performance power bankHeavy and bulky
Multiple charging ports for simultaneous use, Multi-layer protection for safe charging 
cellpic 20% off
Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo Pro, Black)
4.1 (3,571)
4.1 (3,571)
20% off
2,399 2,999
Buy now

9. Belkin 10000mAh

The Belkin Pocket Power Lithiumion 10000 Mah Power Bank is a compact and powerful solution for charging your devices on the go. With its 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously with a maximum power output of 15W. Its sleek design and slim profile make it easy to carry in your pocket or bag, while its lithium-ion battery ensures reliable and efficient charging of your devices.

Specifications:

Battery capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging ports: 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port

Maximum power output: 15W

Battery type: Lithium-ion

Compatibility: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel 4, Apple Watch, Apple Airpods, and other devices

ProsCons
Reliable and efficient charging with lithium-ion batteryNot MagSafe compatible
Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously 
cellpic 34% off
Belkin Pocket Power Lithiumion 10000 Mah Power Bank with 2 USB A and 1 USB C Ports - Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously Up to 15W for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel 4, Apple Watch, Apple Airpods(Blue)
4.1 (1,293)
4.1 (1,293)
34% off
2,299 3,499
Buy now

10. Belkin 5000mAh

Belkin 5000mAh is a sleek, portable and stylish wireless portable power bank for iPhone that is designed for all iPhone 14, 13 and 12 models. This power bank comes with a magnetic wireless charging stand that ensures your phone is charged with the utmost convenience. With a charging capacity of 5000mAh, you can charge your phone multiple times with just one full charge. The pocket power bank for iPhone has a slim and compact design and is compatible with MagSafe covers for added protection.

Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Compatible with: iPhone 14, 13 and 12 models

Charging Technology: Quick Charge

Charging Ports: Magnetic Wireless

Stand included

ProsCons
Quick charge technology for faster charging timeHigher price of power bank for iPhone
Compatible with MagSafe covers 
cellpic 37% off
Belkin Quick Charge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5000mAh with Stand, Sleek Design for All iPhone 14, 13 and 12 Models, Compatible with MagSafe Covers - Black Lithium Ion milliamp Hour Black
4.1 (363)
4.1 (363)
37% off
5,699 8,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MagSafe compatibilityConnectivityWeight
Belkin 2500mAhYesWireless and USB-C180g
Bestland 5000mAhYesWireless and USB-C70g
URBN 10000mAhNoUSB-A, USB-C173g
Ambrane 40000mAhNoUSB-C, 2 USB-A900g
Callmate 20000mAhNo4 in-built cables380g
Stuffcool PB9018W 10000mAhYesWireless300g
Amazon Basics 10000mAhNoUSB-A, USB-C234g
Ambrane 27000mAhNoUSB-A, USB-C610g
Belkin 10000mAhNoUSB-C, 2 USB-A250g
Belkin 5000mAhYesWireless177g

Best value for money

The Amazon Basics 10000mAh power bank is the product that offers the best value for money. It is reasonably priced, compact, and comes with three charging cables. It has a four-way output and dual input, making it compatible with most devices. This power bank is perfect for everyday use and provides solid performance at a reasonable price, making it the best value-for-money option among the products listed.

Best overall product

The Belkin Pocket Power Lithiumion 10000mAh power bank is the best overall product in this category. It has a sleek design that can charge up to three devices simultaneously, including an Apple Watch and AirPods. It has two USB A ports and one USB C port with a maximum output of 15W. It is compatible with various devices, making it a versatile option. Additionally, it has safety features like overcharging and short circuit protection, making it a reliable and safe option for charging multiple devices.

How to find the perfect iPhone power bank

When choosing a power bank, there are a few things to consider, including battery capacity, charging speed, and safety features. The Ambrane 40000mAh power bank stands out with its massive battery capacity, making it ideal for extended trips or outdoor activities. It also has a quick charge feature and is compatible with many devices, making it a versatile option. However, its weight and size may make it less convenient for everyday use. Overall, the best power bank for you will depend on your specific needs, usage, and preferences.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

electronics FOR LESS