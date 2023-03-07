Power up your iPhone with these 10 power banks

iPhone power banks ensure your phones are always up and running at all times.

Are you tired of running out of battery on your iPhone when you're out and about? A reliable power bank can be a lifesaver for anyone who relies on their phone throughout the day. With so many options available on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. That's why we've researched for you and created a list of the 10 best iPhone power banks. Take advantage of our list to find the perfect iPhone power bank for your lifestyle and budget. We chose these products based on several factors: battery capacity, charging speed, durability, MagSafe compatibility, and customer reviews. Whether you need a small, portable option or a high-capacity bank for multiple charges, we've got you covered. Product list: 1. Belkin 2500mAh The Belkin Quick Charge Magnetic power bank is a sleek and stylish option for charging your iPhone. Designed specifically for the iPhone 14, 13, and 12 models, this iPhone power bank wireless is compatible with MagSafe covers for easy attachment and detachment. Its 2500mAh capacity provides quick charging to keep you connected and powered up. The compact design makes it perfect for carrying in your pocket or bag so that you can stay connected. Specifications: Battery Capacity: 2500mAh Compatibility: iPhone 14, 13, and 12 models with MagSafe covers Charging Time: 3 hours Connectivity: Wireless and USB-C

Pros Cons Wireless and USB-C connectivity Low battery capacity compared to others Quick charging capability

2. Bestland 5000mAh The Bestland 5000mAh is a wireless portable power bank for iPhone. Compatible with a wide range of iPhone models, including 8, 8+, X, XS, XS MAX, 11, 11PRO, 11PRO MAX, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13mini/13/13pro, this power bank allows for wireless charging or charging via a cable. Its compact and portable design makes it easy to carry around wherever you go, ensuring that your phone is always charged and ready to use. Specifications: Battery Capacity: 5000mAh Compatibility: X, XS, XSMAX, 11, 11PRO, 11PRO MAX, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13mini/13/13pro Charging Time: 2-3 hours Connectivity: Wireless and USB-C

Pros Cons Wide compatibility with iPhones Only one charging port Compact and portable

3. URBN 10000 mAh The URBN 10000 mAh 20W pocket power bank for iPhone is a high-performance charging solution for your iPhone. With its quick charge and power delivery features, it can charge your device at a super-fast speed to stay connected all day. The compact and sleek design makes it easy to carry in your pocket or bag, making it an ideal power bank for people on the go. Specifications: Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh Input: Type-C Output 1: Type-C Output 2: USB-A Compatibility: iPhones and other devices

Pros Cons Super-fast charging Not MagSafe compatible High capacity

4. Ambrane 40000mAh The Ambrane 40000mAh Power Bank is an ultimate powerhouse that can easily charge your iPhones and other devices. The power bank features a 65W fast charging capacity and triple output ports to ensure that you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. With a massive battery capacity of 40000mAh, you can charge your devices multiple times without worrying about running out of power. Specifications: Capacity: 40000mAh Triple Output ports: Type-C PD and 2 USB-A ports Compatibility: iPhone, MacBook, smartphones, and other devices

Pros Cons High battery capacity Slightly heavy and bulky Multiple output ports, Stylish and compact design

5. Callmate 20000mAh The Callmate 20000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger that allows you to charge your devices on the go. It can charge multiple devices simultaneously with built-in cables and 4 output ports. With fast charging support and a 15W output, this power bank can quickly charge your devices to full capacity. Specifications: Battery Capacity: 20000mAh Output Power: 15W Charging Cables: Built-in Type-C & Lightning cables LED Indicators: Yes

Pros Cons LED Indicators to show battery level Charging time may increase with multiple devices Built-in Type-C and Lightning cables, 4 Output Ports for charging multiple devices

6. Stuffcool PB9018W 10000mAh The Stuffcool PB9018W 10000mAH Magnetic power bank is designed to work specifically with the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series, a great option for Apple users. This sleek and stylish power bank comes in grey and offers wireless and wired charging options. Its magnetic design ensures that the power bank stays securely attached to your phone, making it easy to charge your device on the go. Specifications: Capacity: 10000mAH Wireless Output: 5W/7.5W/10W LED indicators to show battery level

Pros Cons Compatible with MagSafe covers Only compatible with iPhone 12/13/14 series LED indicators show battery level

7. Amazon Basics 10000mAh The Amazon Basics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank is an affordable and versatile option for anyone needing a reliable power bank. With three charging cables included and four-way output, this power bank allows you to charge multiple devices at once. Its sleek design and compact size make it easy to carry with you on the go. Specifications: Capacity: 10000mAH Dual input (Micro USB and Type C) for faster charging LED indicators to show battery level

Pros Cons Four-way output allows you to charge multiple devices at once Relatively low battery capacity compared to other models Three charging cables included

8. Ambrane 27000mAh The Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity and high-performance power bank that can charge multiple devices simultaneously. With 20W fast charging, triple output, Type C PD (Input & Output), and quick charge features, this power bank is compatible with iPhones, smartphones, and other devices. Its li-polymer battery provides multi-layer protection for safe and efficient charging. Specifications: Capacity: 27000mAh Dual input for faster charging Triple output to keep you connected on the go

Pros Cons High-capacity and high-performance power bank Heavy and bulky Multiple charging ports for simultaneous use, Multi-layer protection for safe charging

9. Belkin 10000mAh The Belkin Pocket Power Lithiumion 10000 Mah Power Bank is a compact and powerful solution for charging your devices on the go. With its 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously with a maximum power output of 15W. Its sleek design and slim profile make it easy to carry in your pocket or bag, while its lithium-ion battery ensures reliable and efficient charging of your devices. Specifications: Battery capacity: 10000 mAh Charging ports: 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port Maximum power output: 15W Battery type: Lithium-ion Compatibility: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel 4, Apple Watch, Apple Airpods, and other devices

Pros Cons Reliable and efficient charging with lithium-ion battery Not MagSafe compatible Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously

10. Belkin 5000mAh Belkin 5000mAh is a sleek, portable and stylish wireless portable power bank for iPhone that is designed for all iPhone 14, 13 and 12 models. This power bank comes with a magnetic wireless charging stand that ensures your phone is charged with the utmost convenience. With a charging capacity of 5000mAh, you can charge your phone multiple times with just one full charge. The pocket power bank for iPhone has a slim and compact design and is compatible with MagSafe covers for added protection. Specifications: Battery Capacity: 5000mAh Compatible with: iPhone 14, 13 and 12 models Charging Technology: Quick Charge Charging Ports: Magnetic Wireless Stand included

Pros Cons Quick charge technology for faster charging time Higher price of power bank for iPhone Compatible with MagSafe covers

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MagSafe compatibility Connectivity Weight Belkin 2500mAh Yes Wireless and USB-C 180g Bestland 5000mAh Yes Wireless and USB-C 70g URBN 10000mAh No USB-A, USB-C 173g Ambrane 40000mAh No USB-C, 2 USB-A 900g Callmate 20000mAh No 4 in-built cables 380g Stuffcool PB9018W 10000mAh Yes Wireless 300g Amazon Basics 10000mAh No USB-A, USB-C 234g Ambrane 27000mAh No USB-A, USB-C 610g Belkin 10000mAh No USB-C, 2 USB-A 250g Belkin 5000mAh Yes Wireless 177g