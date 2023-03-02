Story Saved
New Delhi 27oCC
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
New Delhi 27oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

8 best solar power banks of 2023: Now, power up anywhere

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 02, 2023 13:21 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Never run out of battery again with our list of top 8 solar power banks for 2023. Stay connected with a battery fully charged at all times wherever you go with these reliable and efficient options.

product info
Solar power banks ensure your devices’ batteries are always fully charged and, while doing so, you don’t harm environment either.

In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable power source for our devices is essential. Whether you are a busy professional or an adventurous traveller, staying connected to your smartphone, tablet, or other electronic devices is crucial. That's where solar power banks come in. A solar power bank is a portable device that can be charged by the sun's energy and used to charge other devices on the go. This article will introduce you to the top 8 solar power banks to buy in 2023. Our selection is based on several criteria: battery capacity, charging speed, durability, and price. So, we've got you covered whether you're heading on a camping trip, going on a road trip, or just needing a reliable backup power source. Let's explore the best solar power banks of 2023.

Product Descriptions:

1. Oukafen 20000mAh Solar Charger

The Oukafen Power bank with solar Charger is a highly efficient and reliable portable power bank designed to charge your electronic devices on the go. With a battery capacity of 20000mAh, this power bank can charge your smartphone, tablet, or other devices multiple times. Its dual USB ports can charge two devices simultaneously, making it ideal for sharing with friends and family. The built-in flashlight also makes it useful in emergency situations. It is also a waterproof solar power bank, perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and beach trips.

Specifications:

Battery capacity: 20000mAh

Solar panel: 1.5W

Dual USB Ports

Built-in flashlight

Waterproof solar power bank

ProsCons
Dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneouslyComparatively heavy and bulky
High battery capacity of 20000mAh, Efficient solar panel for recharging on the go 
cellpic
Oukafen Solar Charger Portable Solar Power Bank for Cell Phone Waterproof External Backup Battery Power Pack Charger Built-in Dual USB/Flashlight
4.2 (1,850)
4.2 (1,850)
6,843
Buy now

2. Kepswin Solar Charger

The Kepswin Solar Charger is a highly durable and efficient portable power bank that can keep your electronic devices charged while on the go. With a massive battery capacity of 20000mAh, this power bank can charge your smartphone, tablet, or other devices multiple times. The dual USB ports charge two devices simultaneously, making it perfect for sharing with friends and family. The built-in LED flashlight is handy in emergency situations, and the waterproof design makes it ideal for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and beach trips.

Specifications:

Battery capacity: 20000mAh

Solar panel: 1.2W

Dual USB Ports

LED flashlight solar power bank

Waterproof solar power bank

ProsCons
Dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneouslyOutput charging speeds are not as fast as some other models
Built-in LED flashlight for emergency situationsComparatively heavier than some other models
Waterproof design makes it ideal for outdoor activities 
cellpic
Kepswin Solar Charger 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Portable Solar Waterproof External Backup Battery Power Bank Charger with 2 USB/LED Flashlights
4.3 (3,216)
4.3 (3,216)
5,715
Buy now

3. Qi Wireless charging solar power bank

The Qi is a10000mah solar power bank that can charge your smartphone, tablet, or other devices multiple times. It comes equipped with dual USB ports and a Type-C input port for faster charging of your devices. Additionally, it has a wireless charging feature compatible with Qi-enabled devices, allowing you to charge your devices wirelessly. The built-in dual flashlight and compass are handy in emergency situations.

Specifications:

Battery capacity: 10000mAh

Solar panel: 1.5W

Dual USB Ports

Qi Wireless Charger

Dual Flashlight and Compass

ProsCons
High battery capacity of 10000mAh, Built-in dual flashlight and compass for emergency situationsWireless charging is not as fast as cable charging
Qi Wireless charging capability for compatible devices 
cellpic
Solar Charger Power Bank, Qi Wireless Charger 10,000mAh External Battery Pack Type C Input Port Dual Flashlight, Compass, Solar Panel Charging (Dark Green)
4.4 (5,405)
4.4 (5,405)
7,746
Buy now

4. ELECTROPRIME Solar Power Bank

The ELECTROPRIME Portable Solar Charger is a compact and durable power bank that can keep your devices charged on the go. This 10000mah solar power bank can charge your smartphone or tablet multiple times. The dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices. This power bank is designed with a sleek silver finish and a sturdy build, making it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures.

Specifications:

Battery capacity: 10000mAh

Solar panel: 1.5W

Dual USB Ports

ProsCons
Compact and lightweight designNo built-in flashlight or compass
Sleek and stylish silver finish 
cellpic 17% off
ELECTROPRIME 10000mAh Portable Solar Charger Dual USB Battery Power Bank Silver
17% off
1,690 2,045
Buy now

5. FEELLE Lithium Polymer Power Bank

The FEELLE Lithium Polymer Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank designed for outdoor enthusiasts. With a massive battery capacity of 25,000mAh, it can charge your devices multiple times, making it perfect for long or extended camping trips. The power bank features four high-efficiency solar panels that provide an alternative charging option for those who love to spend time in the great outdoors. The dual 2.1A USB ports allow you to charge two devices simultaneously. The power bank is designed with a waterproof and durable casing, making it perfect for any weather condition.

Specifications:

Battery capacity: 25,000mAh

Solar panel: 4x 1.2W

Dual USB Ports

ProsCons
Massive battery capacity of 25,000mAhComparatively heavier and bulkier than some other models
Four high-efficiency solar panels for outdoor charging, Waterproof and durable casing 
cellpic
FEELLE 25000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank HI-S025 with 4 Solar Panels Outdoor Waterproof Solar Phone Chargers with Dual 2.1A USB Ports, Black
4.4 (2,332)
4.4 (2,332)
Get Price

6. Oukafen 30000mAh Solar Power Bank

The Oukafen 30000mAh Solar power bank is a high-capacity, waterproof, dustproof power bank with an LED flashlight. Equipped with four efficient solar panels, it can be fully charged in 6-8 hours of direct sunlight. The power bank has a large 30,000mAh battery capacity and two USB outputs, making it ideal for extended outdoor activities, camping trips, and emergencies. It also has a micro-USB input for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 30,000mAh

Solar Panel: 1.2W

Dual USB Ports

Waterproof and Dustproof

ProsCons
Large battery capacity of 30,000mAhLonger charging time due to high battery capacity
Waterproof and dustproof design for durability in harsh weather conditions 
cellpic
Solar Charger 30000mAh, Portable Solar Power Bank External USB Battery Pack with LED Flashlight, Waterproof Solar Phone Charger for Outdoor Camping Travel, Compatible with Cell Phones and Tablet
5 (1)
5 (1)
8,874
Buy now

7. Swisha Turbo Charging Power Bank

The Swisha Turbo Charging Power bank with solar is a high-speed solar power bank with a 10,000mAh battery capacity, making it a great option for charging devices on the go. Its 22.5W output allows quick charging, and the built-in strong flashlight is ideal for outdoor activities. It is lightweight, compact, and compatible with various devices, making it a reliable choice for those who need a fast-charging power bank for their outdoor adventures.

Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 10000mAh

Output: 22.5W

Compatibility: iPhone, Samsung, iPad, and more

Strong flashlight

Weight: 320 g

ProsCons
High-speed charging with 22.5W outputThe battery capacity may not be sufficient for extended outdoor activities
Compatible with various devices, Strong flashlight for outdoor activities 
cellpic 49% off
SWISHA TURBO CHARGING POWER BANK, 22.5W Hyper Speed Solar Power Bank 10000mAh With Strong Flashlight, External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, ext
2.5 (3)
2.5 (3)
49% off
2,550 4,999
Buy now

8. MHT Solar Power Bank

The MHT 20000mah solar power bank is an excellent portable charging device ideal for outdoor activities, camping, and emergencies. It has a massive 20,000mAh battery capacity, which can charge multiple devices multiple times. The LED flashlight can be used as an emergency or torchlight. The power bank is also compatible with a wide range of devices.

Specifications:

Battery capacity: 20,000mAh

Solar panel: 1.5W

LED flash light solar power bank

Compatibility: iPhone, iPad, Samsung, and other smartphones and tablets

ProsCons
Two USB outputs for charging multiple devicesNo battery level indicator
Compatible with a wide range of devices, LED flashlight for emergencies 
cellpic 50% off
MHT 20000mAh Solar Power Bank Fast Charger USB LED Charger Case for Phone Black
50% off
1,285 2,570
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
CapacityLED flashlight Wireless charging solar power bank
Oukafen 20000mAh Solar Charger20000mAhYesNot available
Kepswin Solar Charger20000mAhYesNot available
Qi Wireless charging solar power bank10000mAhYesWireless charging available
ELECTROPRIME Solar power bank10000mAhNoNot available
FEELLE Lithium Polymer Power Bank25000mAhIn SOS modeNot available
Oukafen 30000mAh Solar power bank30000mAhYesNot available
Swisha Turbo Charging Power Bank10000mAhYesNot available
MHT Solar power bank20000mAhYesNot available

Best value for money

The Oukafen 20000mAh Solar Charger offers great value for its price. With a 20000mAh battery capacity, dual USB output ports, and a solar panel, it provides reliable and fast charging for multiple devices. The charger is also waterproof and has a built-in flashlight, making it ideal for outdoor activities. With its durable design and affordable price, this power bank is an excellent value for those who need a reliable and versatile charging solution.

Best overall product

The FEELLE Lithium Polymer Power Bank is the best overall product in the solar power bank category. With a massive 25000mAh battery capacity, three USB output ports, and a built-in LED flashlight, it provides fast and reliable charging for multiple devices. The power bank is also waterproof and shockproof, making it ideal for outdoor activities. The unique feature of this power bank is that it can be charged via solar power or USB, making it a versatile and dependable charging solution for any situation.

How to choose the perfect solar power bank

When choosing a solar power bank, it is essential to consider the battery capacity, charging speed, and durability. A high battery capacity will ensure that your devices can be charged multiple times before recharging. Fast charging is also important to ensure that your devices are charged quickly, especially when time is a concern. The durability of the power bank is also crucial, particularly if you will be using it outdoors. It is also important to consider the price, as some models may offer more features for the same price. Based on these factors, finding the perfect solar power bank will be easier.

Product Price
Oukafen Solar Charger Portable Solar Power Bank for Cell Phone Waterproof External Backup Battery Power Pack Charger Built-in Dual USB/Flashlight ₹ 6,843
Kepswin Solar Charger 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Portable Solar Waterproof External Backup Battery Power Bank Charger with 2 USB/LED Flashlights ₹ 5,715
Solar Charger Power Bank, Qi Wireless Charger 10,000mAh External Battery Pack Type C Input Port Dual Flashlight, Compass, Solar Panel Charging (Dark Green) ₹ 7,746
ELECTROPRIME 10000mAh Portable Solar Charger Dual USB Battery Power Bank Silver ₹ 1,690
FEELLE 25000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank HI-S025 with 4 Solar Panels Outdoor Waterproof Solar Phone Chargers with Dual 2.1A USB Ports, Black
Solar Charger 30000mAh, Portable Solar Power Bank External USB Battery Pack with LED Flashlight, Waterproof Solar Phone Charger for Outdoor Camping Travel, Compatible with Cell Phones and Tablet ₹ 8,874
SWISHA TURBO CHARGING POWER BANK, 22.5W Hyper Speed Solar Power Bank 10000mAh With Strong Flashlight, External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, ext ₹ 2,550
MHT 20000mAh Solar Power Bank Fast Charger USB LED Charger Case for Phone Black ₹ 1,285

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
10 best electric irons: Shopper’s guide
Buyer's guide: Try these top 7 prestige 3 burner gas stoves
LG 185 Litre 5 star refrigerator: A direct-cool single door option for your home
Buying guide: 10 best 4K monitors to consider
Top 10 lightweight and portable irons for easy and convenient use

The Best 8 Solar power banks of 2023

What is the average price of a solar power bank in India?

What features should I consider when buying a solar power bank?

What is the battery capacity of a typical solar power bank?

Are solar power banks effective in charging devices?

What are some of the newest releases in India's solar power bank category?

View More
electronics FOR LESS