Top 10 128GB SD cards: Buying guide

With 128GB SD cards, you can store many video and image files which tend to take a lot of space.

Storage- the big conundrum that plagues everyone's minds these days. With every single aspect of our lives being so digital, having enough place to store everything we like has become more important than ever. While SD cards are the usual answer to that question, 128 Gb SD cards are a different ballpark. Such cards can help you step up your memory game to a new level. This article will help you choose the perfect SD card within your budget and vast in capacity. 1. SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card This SD card is an all-in-one solution to all your memory woes. With a speed of 100MB/s and high capacity, this card allows fast downloads. Not only this, but the card offers phenomenal support for high-definition videos. The card offers a UHS Speed Class 1 for shooting crisp HD videos. The SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card offers astonishing performance and quality. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: MicroSDHC, USB Product Dimensions: 3.2 x 2.39 x 0.22 cm Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Camera Item Weight: 8 Grams

Pros Cons Durable card Less impressive speed Ease of installation

2. SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card Made by one of the leading businesses in this niche, the SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card is a unique memory card designed to harsh environments. A built-to-last wonder, this card offers a 20000-hour recording capacity with extreme durability. The card is waterproof, temperature-proof, and shockproof! Who knew you could get that in an SD card? Available at a very affordable price, the card has long been a crowd favourite. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: MicroSDXC Product Dimensions: 0.1 x 1.5 x 1.09 cm Compatible Devices: Dash Cams, Home Monitoring System Item Weight: 4.54 grams

Pros Cons High endurance The small size makes it difficult to handle Long-lasting recording

3. SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card The SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card is a tried-and-tested remedy by a business beast. With a speed of 140 MB/s and a warranty of 10 years, the card is ideal for avid smartphone users. With such a high speed, the card transfers over 1,000 photos every minute. The card is rated Class 10 for its efficient performance and offers the smoothest HD experience. In addition, the card is compatible with the SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: MicroSDXC Product Dimensions: 0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm Compatible Devices: Android Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Computers Item Weight: 5 Grams

Pros Cons Value for money Increase in temperature after using for a long time Easy to install High Speed

4. Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card Similar to the SanDisk Ultra SDXC UHS-I, this card offers a speed of 100 MB/s and is supported by MicroSDXC. Compatible with any smartphone device, the card is incredibly efficient in its capabilities and is class 10. the card comes with a full-size adapter and the feature of Ultra High Speed and is offered by Amazon Basics. This card is the cheapest 128GB SD card on the market. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Basics Hardware Interface: MicroSDXC Product Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.09 x 0.1 cm Compatible Devices: Smartphone Item Weight: 0.27 grams

Pros Cons Amazing speed One-year warranty Affordable Compatible with most devices

5. Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card This card is a 4K, Ultra High-Definition memory card with a speed of 130MB/s. The card is extremely durable and comes with a warranty of 10 years. Renowned for being drop-proof, the card is compatible with many personal devices. Laptop, Computer, Tablet, you name it. With so many features, this card is indeed a gem to have. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Hardware Interface: Micro SDXC Product Dimensions: 1 x 1.5 x 0.1 cm Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Tablet Item Weight: 0 grams

Pros Cons 10-year warranty Performance may vary Drop-proof Water-resistant

6. HP 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card A UHS-1 and U1 memory card, this card is ideal for all your storing and transferring needs. The card has a reading speed of 80 MB/s to 100 MB/s and writes with a minimum of 30MB/s. The card is exceedingly compatible with mobile phones, tablets, and Chromebooks. While offering such versatility in its compatibility, the HP 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card is affordable. This model is perfect for those who want a high-quality, easy-to-install memory card for their devices. Specifications: Brand: HP Hardware Interface: MicroSDHC, USB Product Dimensions: 16 x 8 x 3 cm Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone, Personal Computer Item Weight: 0.5 grams

Pros Cons Unique design Comparatively lower speed Easy to use Lightweight

7. Strontium Nitro A1 128GB Micro SDXC Memory Card With a reading speed of 100 MB/s, this 128 Gb SD memory card is amazingly versatile in its applications. The card offers you the ability to store high-definition images and videos without any compromise on quality. Also, the card can be installed in devices such as gaming consoles, mobile phones, dash cameras, and tablets. Ideal for gaming enthusiasts, the card provides extra storage capacity to your chosen device. In addition, it is waterproof, Shockproof, X-ray proof and temperature-proof. Specifications: Brand: Strontium Hardware Interface: MicroSD Product Dimensions: 1.09 x 1.5 x 0.1 cm Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone, Tablet Item Weight: 10 grams

Pros Cons Exceedingly durable The available space is 117 Gb, about 10 Gb is required for formatting and other basic maintenance operations. Compatible with gaming consoles

8. Western Digital WD Purple 128GB Surveillance and Security Camera Memory Card Specially designed for surveillance equipment, this card guarantees interruption-free recording, even during temporary disconnection. The 128 GB Memory Card is highly resilient and reliable, with a read speed of 24 MB/s. Not only this, but the card is specifically optimized to ensure 24/7 recording. In addition, the card is designed for high endurance, which makes it withstand high pressure, temperature, and humidity. So, rest assured, even when the weather is against you, the Western Digital Surveillance and Security Camera Memory Card has your back. Specifications: Brand: Western Digital Hardware Interface: MicroSDXC Dimensions: 12.7 x 7.62 x 2.54 centimeter Compatible Devices: Camera Item Weight: 1.42 grams

Pros Cons Resilient product Slow reading speed Lightweight product

9. Silicon Power 128GB High Endurance microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Card Created for uninterrupted recording, the card allows you to record and store high-resolution videos and images with no frame drops. Additionally, the card has V30 speed class performance, with a write speed of 80 MB/s. With a speed of 1,500 read IOPS, the Silicon Power Micro SD Card allows you to load your images faster. This card can be connected to devices like smartphones and tablets. The card even comes with its adapter with a 5-year limited warranty. What more can you even want? This card does everything. Specifications: Brand: SP Silicon Power Hardware Interface: MicroSD Product Dimensions: ‎10.6 x 6 x 0.5 cm Compatible Devices: Camera, Tablet, Smartphone Item Weight: 20 grams

Pros Cons Variety of colours Unreliable performance Highly compatible

10. Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card With enhanced capacity and faster-than-ever speed, the Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card is the best SD card for phones and other handheld Android devices. The storage capacity of the card can be improved up to 512GB1. Not only this, but the card offers a UHS-I speed of over 100MB/s. Optimized for compatibility with the Android interface, the card is compatible with Android phones and tablets. With its sleek design and durable build, the card is long-lasting and a good deal. Specifications: Brand: Kingston Hardware Interface: MicroSD Product Dimensions: 2.4 x 3.2 x 0.2 cm Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone Item Weight: 10 Grams

Pros Cons Resilient Varying performance Fast speed Additional capacities

Top 3 features of products listed

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card Most suitable for point-and-shoot cameras Write speed of 100 Fast speed for better quality pictures and videos SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card Can record for hours on end 2-year manufacturer warranty Designed for durability SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card 10-year warranty High speed for applications Suitable for handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card The extreme speed of transfer Comes with adapter Compatible with smartphones Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card Available with a compatible adapter 6-proof defence Compatible with most handheld devices HP 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card Class 10 High quality Reputed product from a trusted brand Strontium Nitro A1 100 Mbps transfer speed Ease of use Waterproof. Western Digital WD Purple 128GB Surveillance and Security Camera Memory Card Impervious to high humidity and temperature High performance Made with 96-layer 3D NAND Technology Silicon Power 128GB High Endurance microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Card Guarantees no frame drops Fast loading time Unique Error Correction Code (EEC) function Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card Vibration and X-ray proof Compatible with Android devices Enhanced performance