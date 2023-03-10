Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Friday, Mar 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Mar 10, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 128GB SD cards: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 10, 2023 19:04 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article discusses the best quality 128GB SD cards and lists their features and helps you buy one most suited to your needs. Read on to know more.

product info
With 128GB SD cards, you can store many video and image files which tend to take a lot of space.

Storage- the big conundrum that plagues everyone's minds these days. With every single aspect of our lives being so digital, having enough place to store everything we like has become more important than ever. While SD cards are the usual answer to that question, 128 Gb SD cards are a different ballpark. Such cards can help you step up your memory game to a new level. This article will help you choose the perfect SD card within your budget and vast in capacity.

1. SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card

This SD card is an all-in-one solution to all your memory woes. With a speed of 100MB/s and high capacity, this card allows fast downloads. Not only this, but the card offers phenomenal support for high-definition videos. The card offers a UHS Speed Class 1 for shooting crisp HD videos. The SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card offers astonishing performance and quality.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: MicroSDHC, USB

Product Dimensions: 3.2 x 2.39 x 0.22 cm

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Camera

Item Weight: 8 Grams

ProsCons
Durable cardLess impressive speed
Ease of installation 
cellpic 48% off
SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card - SDSDUNR-128G-GN6IN
4.4 (76,240)
4.4 (76,240)
48% off
1,349 2,600
Buy now

2. SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card

Made by one of the leading businesses in this niche, the SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card is a unique memory card designed to harsh environments. A built-to-last wonder, this card offers a 20000-hour recording capacity with extreme durability. The card is waterproof, temperature-proof, and shockproof! Who knew you could get that in an SD card? Available at a very affordable price, the card has long been a crowd favourite.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: MicroSDXC

Product Dimensions: 0.1 x 1.5 x 1.09 cm

Compatible Devices: Dash Cams, Home Monitoring System

Item Weight: 4.54 grams

ProsCons
High endurance The small size makes it difficult to handle
Long-lasting recording 
cellpic 60% off
SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for Dash Cam and Home Monitoring Surveillance Systems - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, Micro SD Card - SDSQQNR-128G-GN6IA
4.6 (39,335)
4.6 (39,335)
60% off
1,289 3,200
Buy now

3. SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card

The SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card is a tried-and-tested remedy by a business beast. With a speed of 140 MB/s and a warranty of 10 years, the card is ideal for avid smartphone users. With such a high speed, the card transfers over 1,000 photos every minute. The card is rated Class 10 for its efficient performance and offers the smoothest HD experience. In addition, the card is compatible with the SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: MicroSDXC

Product Dimensions: 0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm

Compatible Devices: Android Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Computers

Item Weight: 5 Grams

ProsCons
Value for moneyIncrease in temperature after using for a long time
Easy to install 
High Speed 
cellpic 51% off
SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card, 128GB, 140MB/s R, 10 Y Warranty, for Smartphones
4.4 (71,263)
4.4 (71,263)
51% off
879 1,800
Buy now

4. Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card

Similar to the SanDisk Ultra SDXC UHS-I, this card offers a speed of 100 MB/s and is supported by MicroSDXC. Compatible with any smartphone device, the card is incredibly efficient in its capabilities and is class 10. the card comes with a full-size adapter and the feature of Ultra High Speed and is offered by Amazon Basics. This card is the cheapest 128GB SD card on the market.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Hardware Interface: MicroSDXC

Product Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.09 x 0.1 cm

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Item Weight: 0.27 grams

ProsCons
Amazing speedOne-year warranty
Affordable 
Compatible with most devices 
cellpic 57% off
Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter, 100MB/s, U3
4.6 (20,867)
4.6 (20,867)
57% off
1,079 2,500
Buy now

5. Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

This card is a 4K, Ultra High-Definition memory card with a speed of 130MB/s. The card is extremely durable and comes with a warranty of 10 years. Renowned for being drop-proof, the card is compatible with many personal devices. Laptop, Computer, Tablet, you name it. With so many features, this card is indeed a gem to have.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Hardware Interface: Micro SDXC

Product Dimensions: 1 x 1.5 x 0.1 cm

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Tablet

Item Weight: 0 grams

ProsCons
10-year warrantyPerformance may vary
Drop-proof 
Water-resistant 
cellpic 67% off
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-MC128KA)
4.3 (142,499)
4.3 (142,499)
67% off
889 2,699
Buy now

6. HP 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card

A UHS-1 and U1 memory card, this card is ideal for all your storing and transferring needs. The card has a reading speed of 80 MB/s to 100 MB/s and writes with a minimum of 30MB/s. The card is exceedingly compatible with mobile phones, tablets, and Chromebooks. While offering such versatility in its compatibility, the HP 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card is affordable. This model is perfect for those who want a high-quality, easy-to-install memory card for their devices.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Hardware Interface: MicroSDHC, USB

Product Dimensions: 16 x 8 x 3 cm

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone, Personal Computer

Item Weight: 0.5 grams

ProsCons
Unique designComparatively lower speed
Easy to use 
Lightweight 
cellpic 82% off
HP 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card (U1 TF Card  128GB)
4 (33,610)
4 (33,610)
82% off
999 5,700
Buy now

7. Strontium Nitro A1 128GB Micro SDXC Memory Card

With a reading speed of 100 MB/s, this 128 Gb SD memory card is amazingly versatile in its applications. The card offers you the ability to store high-definition images and videos without any compromise on quality. Also, the card can be installed in devices such as gaming consoles, mobile phones, dash cameras, and tablets. Ideal for gaming enthusiasts, the card provides extra storage capacity to your chosen device. In addition, it is waterproof, Shockproof, X-ray proof and temperature-proof.

Specifications:

Brand: Strontium

Hardware Interface: MicroSD

Product Dimensions: 1.09 x 1.5 x 0.1 cm

Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone, Tablet

Item Weight: 10 grams

ProsCons
Exceedingly durable The available space is 117 Gb, about 10 Gb is required for formatting and other basic maintenance operations.
Compatible with gaming consoles 

8. Western Digital WD Purple 128GB Surveillance and Security Camera Memory Card

Specially designed for surveillance equipment, this card guarantees interruption-free recording, even during temporary disconnection. The 128 GB Memory Card is highly resilient and reliable, with a read speed of 24 MB/s. Not only this, but the card is specifically optimized to ensure 24/7 recording. In addition, the card is designed for high endurance, which makes it withstand high pressure, temperature, and humidity. So, rest assured, even when the weather is against you, the Western Digital Surveillance and Security Camera Memory Card has your back.

Specifications:

Brand: Western Digital

Hardware Interface: MicroSDXC

Dimensions: 12.7 x 7.62 x 2.54 centimeter

Compatible Devices: Camera

Item Weight: 1.42 grams

ProsCons
Resilient productSlow reading speed
Lightweight product 
cellpic 65% off
Western Digital WD Purple 128GB Surveillance and Security Camera Memory Card for CCTV & WiFi Cameras (WDD0128G1P0C)
4.4 (3,186)
4.4 (3,186)
65% off
1,169 3,300
Buy now

9. Silicon Power 128GB High Endurance microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Card

Created for uninterrupted recording, the card allows you to record and store high-resolution videos and images with no frame drops. Additionally, the card has V30 speed class performance, with a write speed of 80 MB/s. With a speed of 1,500 read IOPS, the Silicon Power Micro SD Card allows you to load your images faster. This card can be connected to devices like smartphones and tablets. The card even comes with its adapter with a 5-year limited warranty. What more can you even want? This card does everything.

Specifications:

Brand: SP Silicon Power

Hardware Interface: MicroSD

Product Dimensions: ‎10.6 x 6 x 0.5 cm

Compatible Devices: Camera, Tablet, Smartphone

Item Weight: 20 grams

ProsCons
Variety of coloursUnreliable performance
Highly compatible 
cellpic
Silicon Power 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Card with Adapter, Up to 100MB/s Read, Class 10 U1 V10 A1 Full HD Video microSD Memory Card, Elite Series
4.6 (2,340)
4.6 (2,340)
Get Price

10. Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card

With enhanced capacity and faster-than-ever speed, the Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card is the best SD card for phones and other handheld Android devices. The storage capacity of the card can be improved up to 512GB1. Not only this, but the card offers a UHS-I speed of over 100MB/s. Optimized for compatibility with the Android interface, the card is compatible with Android phones and tablets. With its sleek design and durable build, the card is long-lasting and a good deal.

Specifications:

Brand: Kingston

Hardware Interface: MicroSD

Product Dimensions: 2.4 x 3.2 x 0.2 cm

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Item Weight: 10 Grams

ProsCons
ResilientVarying performance
Fast speed 
Additional capacities 
cellpic 33% off
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s with Adapter (SDCS2/128GBIN), Black
4.2 (1,465)
4.2 (1,465)
33% off
1,009 1,500
Buy now

Top 3 features of products listed

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory CardMost suitable for point-and-shoot camerasWrite speed of 100Fast speed for better quality pictures and videos
SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC CardCan record for hours on end2-year manufacturer warrantyDesigned for durability
SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card10-year warrantyHigh speed for applicationsSuitable for handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets
Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory CardThe extreme speed of transferComes with adapterCompatible with smartphones
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory CardAvailable with a compatible adapter6-proof defenceCompatible with most handheld devices
HP 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory CardClass 10High qualityReputed product from a trusted brand
Strontium Nitro A1100 Mbps transfer speedEase of useWaterproof.
Western Digital WD Purple 128GB Surveillance and Security Camera Memory CardImpervious to high humidity and temperatureHigh performanceMade with 96-layer 3D NAND Technology
Silicon Power 128GB High Endurance microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD CardGuarantees no frame dropsFast loading timeUnique Error Correction Code (EEC) function
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD CardVibration and X-ray proofCompatible with Android devicesEnhanced performance

Best overall product

Considering all the factors, the best product among all those listed would be the SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card. This SD card by SanDisk has high speed and can record for thousands of hours. Not only this, but the card offers high compatibility and increased memory capacity with extreme endurance. Moreover, the card is built-to-last and has been specifically tested in extreme conditions, which makes it durable. Priced at Rs. 1,288, this card is a perfect choice overall.

Best value for money

Regarding affordability and quality, the Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card is the best "Value for Money" product. The card can be used for most digital devices, has a massive storage capacity with enhanced speed, and comes with a 10-year limited warranty. In addition, the card is designed for protection against most deterrents, which increases its durability of the card. Not only this but with the price of 949, buying this card is a no-brainer.

How to find the best SD card

First, consider exactly why you want to buy a memory card. For example, consider a high-speed and capacity memory card if you want to store your videos or photos. On the other hand, if you want an SD card for recording or shooting videos, it would be better to pick a durable and long-lasting card capable of uninterrupted recording. Also, make sure to buy a high-quality card to ensure phone security. This will ensure the phone encounters no problems while transferring, such as losing data.

Product Price
SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card - SDSDUNR-128G-GN6IN ₹ 1,349
SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for Dash Cam and Home Monitoring Surveillance Systems - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, Micro SD Card - SDSQQNR-128G-GN6IA ₹ 1,289
SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card, 128GB, 140MB/s R, 10 Y Warranty, for Smartphones ₹ 879
Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter, 100MB/s, U3 ₹ 1,079
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-MC128KA) ₹ 889
HP 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card (U1 TF Card  128GB) ₹ 999
Western Digital WD Purple 128GB Surveillance and Security Camera Memory Card for CCTV & WiFi Cameras (WDD0128G1P0C) ₹ 1,169
Silicon Power 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Card with Adapter, Up to 100MB/s Read, Class 10 U1 V10 A1 Full HD Video microSD Memory Card, Elite Series
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s with Adapter (SDCS2/128GBIN), Black ₹ 1,009

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S23: Which compact flagship should you go for?
Get best addition to your kitchen with these Samsung refrigerators: Top 10 picks
10 best Samsung double-door fridges: Buyer's guide
Top 10 Mercusys routers to buy under 5000
Top 10 picks of micro SD cards to buy in India

Top 128GB SD Cards

Which is better for a mobile phone, a 128 GB SD card or a 64 GB SD card?

What should I consider when buying an SD card?

What does microSDXC mean?

Which is better for my camera, SDHC card or SDXC card?

What card should I use for my android phone?

View More
electronics FOR LESS