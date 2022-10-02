Story Saved
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Top Google phones with 128GB internal memory

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 02, 2022 22:41 IST
Summary:

If you are looking for a smartphone with 128 GB of internal memory, you will be delighted to know that quite a few models are available. Here is all you need to know.

Google phone with 128GB internal memory mobile phones

The never ending list of tasks that can be performed through smartphones makes buyers go for phones with more extensive internal memory. If you would like to store loads of games and apps on your smartphone without caring about an external memory device like a memory card, you need a phone with at least 128 GB of internal memory.

Thankfully, many brands, including Google, have launched mid and high-budget phones with 128 GB variants. Google is known for launching feature-packed smartphones, and the variants are popular due to their high-end specifications and quality cameras.

Here is a comprehensive list of Google 128 GB internal memory mobile phones that you can buy:

1. Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB smartphone (Black)

Google Pixel 6 Smartphone is one of the best smartphones today. It is upgraded with 5G and 128 GB of storage space and a perfect camera setup for photography lovers. Google has crammed an 8-megapixel front-facing camera into a punch hole in the centre of the Full HD+ display that helps take amazing selfies in daylight!

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 12
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Processor : Tensor
  • Camera : Rear camera (50 MP+12 MP) Front camera (8 MP)
  • Storage : 128 GB
  • Display : 6.4 inches AMOLED
  • Battery : 4614 mAH
  • Sound : Stereo speakers
ProsCons
Powerful Google Tensor processorSlow fingerprint sensor.
Connectivity options like Bluetooth and USB are available 
Integrated with a high-quality camera. 
cellpic
Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
56% off 43,860 99,999
Buy now

2. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just black

The Google Pixel 2 sports a back camera bar that houses a completely redesigned camera arrangement compared to its predecessor. It has a primary camera with 12.2 megapixels and a front-facing camera with 8 megapixels. At the front of the device, Google crammed an 8-megapixel front-facing camera into a punch hole in the centre of the Full HD+ display.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 8 Oreo
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Processor : Kryo Snapdragon 835 octa core processor
  • Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP) Front camera (8 MP)
  • Storage : 128 GB
  • Display : 5 inches AMOLED
  • Battery : 2700 mAH
  • Sound : Stereo speakers
ProsCons
A compact phone with a powerful processorOnly 4GB RAM 
Fast charging supportLow battery life
Corning Gorilla Glass 5No headphone jack
cellpic
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Kinda Blue
Check Price on Amazon

3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Google Pixel 6a is one of the most affordable smartphones with an internal memory of 128 GB. It is swift, safe, and powered by Tensor, the first processor explicitly created for Pixel. In addition, the Pixel's camera, which has a resolution of 12 megapixels, is equipped with features such as the Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode.

Specifications:

  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Processor : Tensor
  • Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP+12 MP) Front camera (8 MP)
  • Storage : 128 GB
  • Display : 6.1 inches OLED
  • Battery : 4410 mAH
  • Sound : Stereo speakers
ProsCons
Compact size makes it convenient-to-carry Camera specs could have been better
Excellent ergonomics 
18 W fast charging support  
cellpic
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
32% off 33,790 49,999
Buy now

4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Google Pixel 4a allows you to capture high-quality pictures with its rear camera. Features like live HDR+, night sight, and portrait mode make it a perfect phone for photography enthusiasts. The adaptive battery can continue for up to 24 hours as it remembers which of your applications you use the most and cuts power to the ones you use the least.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 10
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Processor : Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G
  • Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP) Front camera (8 MP)
  • Storage : 128 GB
  • Display : 5.81 inches OLED
  • Battery : 3140 mAH
  • Sound : Stereo speakers
ProsCons
Exceptional rear cameraInadequate RAM size
Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily 
No heating issues 
cellpic
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone

Another fascinating Google phone that captured the users' attention is Google Pixel 4. It features a long-lasting battery life and a sturdy build quality. In addition, the back camera on this Google Pixel 4 smartphone has a flashlight, allowing you to take exceptional photographs in low lighting conditions.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 10
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Processor : Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855
  • Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP+16 MP) Front camera (8 MP)
  • Storage : 128 GB
  • Display : 5.7 inches P-OLED
  • Battery : 2800 mAH
  • Sound : Stereo speakers
ProsCons
HDR supportBattery life is lacklustre
Refresh rate of 90 Hz 
Camera quality is good 
cellpic
Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone
36% off 31,999 49,999
Buy now

6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Google Pixel 3 XL is not just a smartphone but a complete package with sufficient built-in storage and robust battery life. You will have an outstanding viewing experience with this device thanks to its 16 cm (6.3) OLED bezel-less display. Pixel 3XL comes with a notch and 82 per cent body-to-display ratio.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 9.0 Pie
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Processor : Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
  • Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP) Front camera (8 MP)
  • Storage : 128 GB
  • Display : 6.3 inches P-OLED
  • Battery : 3430 mAH
  • Sound : Stereo speakers
ProsCons
Equipped with Adreno 630Comes with only a single rear camera 
Solid build quality with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection 
Exceptional camera 
cellpic
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
71% off 22,999 80,000
Buy now

7. Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage)

The Google Pixel 6 Pro Smartphone is one of the most feature-packed Google phones. It is enabled with 5G data transfer capacity and has two variants, viz. with128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage space. 4K video recording at 30 and 60FPs is possible with this fantastic device. The gyro-EIS feature provides complete stability while recording videos.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 12
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Processor : Tensor
  • Camera : Rear camera (50 MP+48 MP+12 MP) Front camera (11.1 MP)
  • Storage : 128 GB
  • Display : LPT Amoled
  • Battery : 5003 mAH
  • Sound : Stereo speakers
ProsCons
Equipped with 4x optical zoomNone
Battery life is satisfactory 
Stereo speakers provide fantastic sound quality 
cellpic
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stromy Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
24% off 89,999 118,990
Buy now

Best three features

ProudctFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)Updated OS and features5G upgradedPossesses a high-quality camera 
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 display, 128 GB) Just BlackSufficient storage for photos Fast charging supportCompact and lightweight device
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Compact sizeEasy to grip5.2 Bluetooth connectivity
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Camera quality is goodLightweight and fits in the pocket easily No heating issues
Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone Dual-LED flashAdreno 640 GPUCamera Quality is good
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Decent Battery Life4K video recording at 30FPSIP68 dust/water resistant
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)Zoom feature is incredible30W fast charging supportLong-lasting battery backup

Best value for money

The Google Pixel 6a 5G is the best phone you can purchase if you are looking for an affordable option. It has a solid build quality, and its display is fitted with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It supports fast charging at 18 W and is available in chalk, sage, and charcoal colour variants. The octa-core processor integrated into this device is quite powerful and enables you to handle multiple tasks without any issues. The Corning Gorilla 3 protection enhances the display life, and its built quality is also quite sturdy. After considering any applicable discounts, this phone comes under Rs. 36,000, making it a bumper deal.

Best overall

We recommend all the choices available on our top Google Mobile Phones list. One phone that sticks out is the Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone. The display is enormous, and the powerful Tensor processor enables the device to perform smoothly. It works on the latest Android 12 and can also be upgraded to the Android 13 OS. The camera features of this phone are pretty exceptional if we compare it with other pixel phones. The overall camera features and build quality of this phone are awesome. After considering discounts, it is reasonably priced at Rs. 45,990.

How to find the perfect Google mobile with 128 GB internal memory?

While finding the perfect Google mobile with 128 GB internal memory, you can consider these things:

  • Budget: Finding a Google phone with 128 GB of internal memory can be slightly difficult if your budget is low. However, if your budget ranges from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000, it is easy to find a Google phone with 128 GB of internal memory. You can also avail of the exchange offer to further reduce the cost of your Google smartphone. Google smartphones are sturdy and do not get damaged easily. Therefore, they are certainly worth the price they claim!
  • Online reviews: Check the reviews before getting a Google mobile with 128 GB internal memory. It is so because you don't want to get a phone with heating issues and other problems simply because it has sufficient internal memory.
  • Processor & RAM: The processor and RAM should be equally competent to do justice to a Google mobile with 128 GB of internal memory.

Product price list

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)Rs. 45,990
2.Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) Just BlackRs. 20,000
3.Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Rs. 35,570
4.Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Rs. 23,840
5.Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Rs. 63,650
6.Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone 32,820
7.Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Rs. 20,499

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. The Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”

Frequently asked question(FAQs)

1. Is a smartphone equipped with 8 GB of RAM sufficient?

2. Why is a smartphone with 128GB of internal memory required?

3. How many mobile devices with 8 GB or more RAM are available in India?

4. Which are the other smartphone brands that offer phones with 128GB of internal memory?

5. Can exchange offers be availed on Google phones with 128GB of internal memory?

