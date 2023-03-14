Top 10 mechanical keyboards for dynamic typing and gaming experience

Mechanical keyboards make typing and gaming more fun.

The modern world would be handicapped without computers. For now, it is the era of automation, where every process needs to be automated. Behind every automation, there needs to be at least one computer. Now computers are obsolete without keyboards. The keyboards are the primary mode of communication between us and the computers that dwell in the binary world. Speaking of which, are you searching for a mechanical keyboard? Do you want to take your gaming experience to the next level? Then your quest ends here. You ask why? We have listed the ultimate gaming experience for you with these top 10 mechanical keyboards. 1. Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard Switch over to God Mode Gaming with this compact keyboard. It has countered keycaps that lean backwards and forward to ensure easy typing. The device is geared with optical sensors and advanced customizable Outemu Red mechanical switches for the ultimate gaming experience. In addition, it has fold-out legs to help you choose the typing height. What's more, its 18 preset configurations help you choose one that matches your gaming. Specifications Brand: Cosmic Byte Colour: Black Dimensions: 35.8 x 13.5 x 3.5 Cm Weight: 990 grams

Pros Cons 1. The switches are swappable and hence easy to customise 1. Not all keys have backlit LEDs. 2. Keycaps are resistant to scratches

2. HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard This compact backlight mechanical keyboard has an ergonomic design that upgrades your gaming experience. The 104-key rollover guarantees a great anti-ghosting feature. With its upgraded features, your keyboard will never miss a single key press. So, with this beast, you will rule the game arena. It is long-lasting, and this is due to its 50 million times ultra-long lifetime mechanical switch. The matt double injection keycaps and magnetic ring help prevent transmission error and interference. The dynamic rainbow backlight can be easily changed as per convenience. Specifications Brand: HP Colour: Black Dimensions: 43.8 x 13.1 x 3.7 Cm Weight: 870 Grams

Pros Cons 1. The USB Gold-plated interface prevents oxidative damage. 1. The Keyboard does not have a USB port apart from the plug to connect to your PC/Laptop 2. The mechanical switch ensures an unstoppable rhythm during gaming

3. Redragon K617 Fizz RGB Mechanical Keyboard The Redragon has an ultra-compact device with a 60 per cent wired keyboard in an aesthetic style. The non-slip stand ensures it does not displace from its position. It has a hot-swappable switch that makes it easy to register every key press. The 61 compact keys have selected keycaps specially designed for FPS lovers. Moreover, it has a great collection of 20 RGB reset backlights. The keyboard comes with customisable brightness. The switches are made to last 50 million key presses. Specifications Brand: Redragon Colour: White and Grey Dimensions: 31 x 13.5 x 4 Cm Weight: 1 Kg

Pros Cons 1. Keys designed for an ultra-smooth typing 1. A bit heavy 2. Customisable stand with interchangeable 30 and 80-angle

4. Quantum RapidStrike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard This device is a one-hundred per cent lag-free keyboard with a simple plug-and-play feature that ensures uninterrupted transmission. It has RGB key switches built with hyper-processing technology. Ideal for lifetime gamers, this keyboard has a unique metal surface and is extremely durable and lightweight. It gives you a smooth typing experience with no key switch missing a single command. It also has the hot-swappable B23 switches with complete key rollover. In addition, it has an attractive backlight with a complete set of 20 adjustable light modes. Specifications Brand: Quantum Colour: Black Dimensions: 40 x 3 x 12 Cm Weight: 400 Grams

Pros Cons 1. Spill-proof keyboard 1. Cable length could be improved. 2. Body material made of metal and hence durable

5. Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard Armed with clicky and tactile switches that operate with less noise, this keyboard has linear switches that ensure fluid typing. Truly ergonomic design with low-profile key switches with full-size form factor for seamless precision. Its smart backlight illumination technology allows it to adjust automatically to lighting the room's lighting condition. Moreover, this cordless device means more fluidity in working with it. It has a quick workflow design and multi-device control feature. Specifications Brand: Logitech Colour: Graphite Dimensions: 43.4 x 13.2 x 2.6 Cm Weight: 828 Grams

Pros Cons 1. Smart backlit illumination 1. A bit pricey 2. Low-profile key switches

6. Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard With a 60% compact factor, this mechanical keyboard is designed for a quality gaming performance. It does not occupy much of your workspace, and the Outemu red mechanical switches confer high sensitivity to a key press. It has a detachable cable that makes it an ideal travel companion. It is easily customised between 14 different LED modes. Specifications Brand: Ant Esports Colour: Black Dimensions: 28 x 12 x 4 Cm Weight: 390 Grams

Pros Cons 1. lightweight 1. The quality of the cable could be improved 2. Universal compatibility

7. EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical Keyboard Geared with silent Outemu red switches, this marvel is truly customisable. It has Tru Prismatic 16 million true prism RGB backlighting and sixteen lighting effects. It is extremely durable with a gold-plated connector and a braided cable. With a 1 year hassle-free warranty period, you can rest assured that you’ll be compensated for any product damages or issues. Specifications Specifications: Amkette Colour: Red and Black Dimensions: 36.5 x 13.7 x 3.7 Cm Weight: 830 Grams

Pros Cons 1. Compact design 1. No key to adjust screen brightness 2. Non-erasable keys

8. Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Keyboard The product comes with an assurance of a good gaming experience for a lifetime. The frame is of aircraft-grade anodised brushed aluminium. It has a multi-colour RGB backlight and has cherry mx silent mechanical keys. What's more? It has preloaded Corsair icue software that ensures vivid lighting control. Specifications Brand: Corsair Colour: Black Dimensions: 43.79 x 16.59 x 3.89 Cm Weight: 1.25 Kg

Pros Cons 1. A 100% anti-ghosting 1. Less keycap replacement options. 2. Extremely durable

9. HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard An extremely compact keyboard with fine-tuned HyperX mechanical switches for a satisfying gaming experience. It has jazzy RGB lighting with dynamic effects. Highly durable with aircraft grade full aluminium body. The keyboard has three adjustable angles (30, 70 and 110) for a personalised typing experience. It also comes with a removable type C USB cable. Specifications Brand: HyperX Colour: Black Dimensions: 44.2 x 13.21 x 3.81 Cm Weight: 1.09 Kg

Pros Cons 1. RGB lighting could be customised with the HyperX NGENUITY software. 1. No USB pass-through is provided 2. Extremely portable

10. MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard This device is compatible with 22 different backlight modes, 6 brightness levels, and 12 different multimedia shortcuts. It has OUTEMU red and blue switches for gamers to select from. The key switches are wear and tear resistant and anti-fade. Moreover, the key switches have a double injection for effortless typing comfort. It is compatible with different devices. Specifications Brand: MEETION Colour: Black Dimensions: 29.2 x 3.8 x 10.2 Cm Weight: 920 Grams

Pros Cons 1. Ergonomic design 1. Durability could be improved 2. Double injection keycaps.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard 18 preset configuration Optical sensors Swappable key switches HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Anti-ghosting feature USB gold-plated interface 50 million times keypress lifetime Redragon K617 Fizz RGB Mechanical Keyboard 20 different RGB backlight 60 % wired keyboard 61 compact keys Quantum RapidStrike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard Hot-swappable B23 Switches Smooth typing experience Spill-proof keyboard Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard Clicky and tactile switches Low-profile key switches Smart backlight technology Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Detachable cables 14 different LED modes Lightweight EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical Keyboard Compact design Tru Prismatic 16 million colours RGB for backlighting 16 breathing effects Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Keyboard Silent cherry mx mechanical keys Vivid backlighting A 100% anti-ghosting HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard The keyboard could be adjusted to three different angles Removable type-C USB cable Portable MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 22 different backlight modes, 6 brightness levels 12 different multimedia shortcuts