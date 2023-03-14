Story Saved
New Delhi 31oCC
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi 31oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 mechanical keyboards for dynamic typing and gaming experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 14, 2023 18:36 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Searching for mechanical keyboards? We are putting an end to your quest. Here are the top 10 keyboards because we care for your needs.

product info
Mechanical keyboards make typing and gaming more fun.

The modern world would be handicapped without computers. For now, it is the era of automation, where every process needs to be automated. Behind every automation, there needs to be at least one computer. Now computers are obsolete without keyboards. The keyboards are the primary mode of communication between us and the computers that dwell in the binary world. Speaking of which, are you searching for a mechanical keyboard? Do you want to take your gaming experience to the next level? Then your quest ends here. You ask why? We have listed the ultimate gaming experience for you with these top 10 mechanical keyboards.

1. Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard

Switch over to God Mode Gaming with this compact keyboard. It has countered keycaps that lean backwards and forward to ensure easy typing. The device is geared with optical sensors and advanced customizable Outemu Red mechanical switches for the ultimate gaming experience. In addition, it has fold-out legs to help you choose the typing height. What's more, its 18 preset configurations help you choose one that matches your gaming.

Specifications

Brand: Cosmic Byte

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 35.8 x 13.5 x 3.5 Cm

Weight: 990 grams

ProsCons
1. The switches are swappable and hence easy to customise1. Not all keys have backlit LEDs.
2. Keycaps are resistant to scratches 
cellpic 15% off
Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard with Swappable Outemu Blue Switch, Macros, Software (Black)
4.5 (3,750)
4.5 (3,750)
15% off
2,349 2,749
Buy now

2. HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This compact backlight mechanical keyboard has an ergonomic design that upgrades your gaming experience. The 104-key rollover guarantees a great anti-ghosting feature. With its upgraded features, your keyboard will never miss a single key press. So, with this beast, you will rule the game arena. It is long-lasting, and this is due to its 50 million times ultra-long lifetime mechanical switch. The matt double injection keycaps and magnetic ring help prevent transmission error and interference. The dynamic rainbow backlight can be easily changed as per convenience.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 43.8 x 13.1 x 3.7 Cm

Weight: 870 Grams

ProsCons
1. The USB Gold-plated interface prevents oxidative damage.1. The Keyboard does not have a USB port apart from the plug to connect to your PC/Laptop
2. The mechanical switch ensures an unstoppable rhythm during gaming 
cellpic 57% off
HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, and Windows Lock Key, 3 Years Warranty
4.3 (552)
4.3 (552)
57% off
1,499 3,499
Buy now

3. Redragon K617 Fizz RGB Mechanical Keyboard

The Redragon has an ultra-compact device with a 60 per cent wired keyboard in an aesthetic style. The non-slip stand ensures it does not displace from its position. It has a hot-swappable switch that makes it easy to register every key press. The 61 compact keys have selected keycaps specially designed for FPS lovers. Moreover, it has a great collection of 20 RGB reset backlights. The keyboard comes with customisable brightness. The switches are made to last 50 million key presses.

Specifications

Brand: Redragon

Colour: White and Grey

Dimensions: 31 x 13.5 x 4 Cm

Weight: 1 Kg

ProsCons
1. Keys designed for an ultra-smooth typing1. A bit heavy
2. Customisable stand with interchangeable 30 and 80-angle 
cellpic 17% off
Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported
4.5 (2,182)
4.5 (2,182)
17% off
2,899 3,499
Buy now

4. Quantum RapidStrike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard

This device is a one-hundred per cent lag-free keyboard with a simple plug-and-play feature that ensures uninterrupted transmission. It has RGB key switches built with hyper-processing technology. Ideal for lifetime gamers, this keyboard has a unique metal surface and is extremely durable and lightweight. It gives you a smooth typing experience with no key switch missing a single command. It also has the hot-swappable B23 switches with complete key rollover. In addition, it has an attractive backlight with a complete set of 20 adjustable light modes.

Specifications

Brand: Quantum

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 40 x 3 x 12 Cm

Weight: 400 Grams

ProsCons
1. Spill-proof keyboard1. Cable length could be improved.
2. Body material made of metal and hence durable 
cellpic 40% off
Quantum Rapid Strike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard with Dedicated Multimedia Keys, 6-Colour RGB LED, 12 Adjustable Lighting Modes, Spill-Resistant, Aluminium Body and Rupee (₹) Key, QHM9850 (Black)
4.3 (211)
4.3 (211)
40% off
1,499 2,499
Buy now

5. Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard

Armed with clicky and tactile switches that operate with less noise, this keyboard has linear switches that ensure fluid typing. Truly ergonomic design with low-profile key switches with full-size form factor for seamless precision. Its smart backlight illumination technology allows it to adjust automatically to lighting the room's lighting condition. Moreover, this cordless device means more fluidity in working with it. It has a quick workflow design and multi-device control feature.

Specifications

Brand: Logitech

Colour: Graphite

Dimensions: 43.4 x 13.2 x 2.6 Cm

Weight: 828 Grams

ProsCons
1. Smart backlit illumination1. A bit pricey
2. Low-profile key switches 
cellpic 14% off
Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Linear Switches, Backlit Keys, Bluetooth, USB-C, Macos, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, Metal
3.5 (31)
3.5 (31)
14% off
18,995 21,995
Buy now

6. Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

With a 60% compact factor, this mechanical keyboard is designed for a quality gaming performance. It does not occupy much of your workspace, and the Outemu red mechanical switches confer high sensitivity to a key press. It has a detachable cable that makes it an ideal travel companion. It is easily customised between 14 different LED modes.

Specifications

Brand: Ant Esports

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 28 x 12 x 4 Cm

Weight: 390 Grams

ProsCons
1. lightweight1. The quality of the cable could be improved
2. Universal compatibility 
cellpic 49% off
Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with 60% Compact Form Factor - Outemu Red Switches
4 (299)
4 (299)
49% off
2,124 4,199
Buy now

7. EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical Keyboard

Geared with silent Outemu red switches, this marvel is truly customisable. It has Tru Prismatic 16 million true prism RGB backlighting and sixteen lighting effects. It is extremely durable with a gold-plated connector and a braided cable. With a 1 year hassle-free warranty period, you can rest assured that you’ll be compensated for any product damages or issues.

Specifications

Specifications: Amkette

Colour: Red and Black

Dimensions: 36.5 x 13.7 x 3.7 Cm

Weight: 830 Grams

ProsCons
1. Compact design1. No key to adjust screen brightness
2. Non-erasable keys 
cellpic 29% off
EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical Keyboard with Silent Outemu Red Switches | 16 Million True Prism RGB | Powerful Software | 4 Game Modes Presets | 16 Lighting Effects | TKL Keyboard | On Board Memory | Braided Cable with EMI Ring (Red + Black)
4.6 (239)
4.6 (239)
29% off
2,499 3,499
Buy now

8. Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Keyboard

The product comes with an assurance of a good gaming experience for a lifetime. The frame is of aircraft-grade anodised brushed aluminium. It has a multi-colour RGB backlight and has cherry mx silent mechanical keys. What's more? It has preloaded Corsair icue software that ensures vivid lighting control.

Specifications

Brand: Corsair

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 43.79 x 16.59 x 3.89 Cm

Weight: 1.25 Kg

ProsCons
1. A 100% anti-ghosting1. Less keycap replacement options.
2. Extremely durable 
cellpic
Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Silent Gaming Keyboard (Black)
4.5 (9,898)
4.5 (9,898)
Get Price

9. HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard

An extremely compact keyboard with fine-tuned HyperX mechanical switches for a satisfying gaming experience. It has jazzy RGB lighting with dynamic effects. Highly durable with aircraft grade full aluminium body. The keyboard has three adjustable angles (30, 70 and 110) for a personalised typing experience. It also comes with a removable type C USB cable.

Specifications

Brand: HyperX

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 44.2 x 13.21 x 3.81 Cm

Weight: 1.09 Kg

ProsCons
1. RGB lighting could be customised with the HyperX NGENUITY software.1. No USB pass-through is provided
2. Extremely portable 
cellpic 23% off
HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard Software-Controlled Light and Macro Customization, Compact Form Factor, Clicky Switch, Blue, RGB LED Backlit, Black (HX-KB6BLX-US)
4.6 (290)
4.6 (290)
23% off
9,490 12,337
Buy now

10. MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This device is compatible with 22 different backlight modes, 6 brightness levels, and 12 different multimedia shortcuts. It has OUTEMU red and blue switches for gamers to select from. The key switches are wear and tear resistant and anti-fade. Moreover, the key switches have a double injection for effortless typing comfort. It is compatible with different devices.

Specifications

Brand: MEETION

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 29.2 x 3.8 x 10.2 Cm

Weight: 920 Grams

ProsCons
1. Ergonomic design1. Durability could be improved
2. Double injection keycaps. 
cellpic 79% off
MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Black, All-Key Anti Ghosting, 22 Backlight Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, 12 Multimedia Shortcuts, Works with Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/11 MAC OS X
4.2 (31)
4.2 (31)
79% off
1,799 8,499
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard18 preset configurationOptical sensorsSwappable key switches
HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming KeyboardAnti-ghosting featureUSB gold-plated interface50 million times keypress lifetime 
Redragon K617 Fizz RGB Mechanical Keyboard20 different RGB backlight60 % wired keyboard61 compact keys
Quantum RapidStrike Mechanical Wired Gaming KeyboardHot-swappable B23 SwitchesSmooth typing experienceSpill-proof keyboard
Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance KeyboardClicky and tactile switchesLow-profile key switchesSmart backlight technology
Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming KeyboardDetachable cables14 different LED modesLightweight
EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical KeyboardCompact designTru Prismatic 16 million colours RGB for backlighting16 breathing effects
Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical KeyboardSilent cherry mx mechanical keysVivid backlightingA 100% anti-ghosting
HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming KeyboardThe keyboard could be adjusted to three different anglesRemovable type-C USB cablePortable
MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard22 different backlight modes, 6 brightness levels12 different multimedia shortcuts

Overall best product

With so many options, you will get lost in the jungle of different brands. But, the Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard is simply the best. The reasons are many, like its smart backlight mode, convenient ergonomic design and silent operation. The clicky, tactile, low-profile key switches ensure a smooth typing experience. In addition, it has customisable function keys, a multi-device control feature and an improved Logi Options+. With all these features it is the best of all.

Value for money product

The Quantum RapidStrike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard is an entry-level masterpiece. What's so exceptional about this product? For the record, it is spill-proof and has hot-swappable B23 switches with complete key rollover. Moreover, it has the Indian rupee key switch and is exceptionally lightweight. At the same time, it has a metal body and is extremely durable. All these features set it an edge apart from other contemporaries.

How to find the perfect mechanical keyboard.

First comes the budget! There is no upper limitation to the price range. With portals like Amazon, you can have a decent mechanical keyboard like Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Mechanical Keyboard, HP GK320 Wired mechanical keyboard or Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired mechanical keyboard. These might have few features but guarantee a decent user experience. Remember, the wireless ones would be pricey. For a good gaming experience, consider those with customisable backlights and, most importantly, swappable switches. While you might have to extend your budget, it would be for a good cause. Finally, if you want to dig deeper, we suggest you search for your product of choice on the web and choose your pick!

Product Price
Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard with Swappable Outemu Blue Switch, Macros, Software (Black) ₹ 2,349
HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, and Windows Lock Key, 3 Years Warranty ₹ 1,499
Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported ₹ 2,899
Quantum Rapid Strike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard with Dedicated Multimedia Keys, 6-Colour RGB LED, 12 Adjustable Lighting Modes, Spill-Resistant, Aluminium Body and Rupee (₹) Key, QHM9850 (Black) ₹ 1,499
Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Linear Switches, Backlit Keys, Bluetooth, USB-C, Macos, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, Metal ₹ 18,995
Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with 60% Compact Form Factor - Outemu Red Switches ₹ 2,124
EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical Keyboard with Silent Outemu Red Switches | 16 Million True Prism RGB | Powerful Software | 4 Game Modes Presets | 16 Lighting Effects | TKL Keyboard | On Board Memory | Braided Cable with EMI Ring (Red + Black) ₹ 2,499
Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Silent Gaming Keyboard (Black)
HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard Software-Controlled Light and Macro Customization, Compact Form Factor, Clicky Switch, Blue, RGB LED Backlit, Black (HX-KB6BLX-US) ₹ 9,490
MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Black, All-Key Anti Ghosting, 22 Backlight Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, 12 Multimedia Shortcuts, Works with Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/11 MAC OS X ₹ 1,799

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Voltas Mega 70: Bring home this desert cooler to beat summer blues
Top 10 power banks to keep your device charged when on the go
Guide to 10 best Sine Wave inverters
10 best portable Wi-Fi routers: Buyer's guide
Top 10 HP monitors to buy: Buyer's guide

Best Mechanical Keyboards

What are the different types of key switches in a mechanical keyboard?

How is a mechanical keyboard different from a normal keyboard?

Are mechanical keyboards better than normal ones? Should you buy it?

What are OUTEMU switches?

Can a mechanical keyboard last long?

View More
electronics FOR LESS