Top 10 mechanical keyboards for dynamic typing and gaming experience

What are the different types of key switches in a mechanical keyboard?
There are three types: linear, tactile and click. Often, the linear one is marked with red, brown for tactile and blue for clicky.
The modern world would be handicapped without computers. For now, it is the era of automation, where every process needs to be automated. Behind every automation, there needs to be at least one computer. Now computers are obsolete without keyboards. The keyboards are the primary mode of communication between us and the computers that dwell in the binary world. Speaking of which, are you searching for a mechanical keyboard? Do you want to take your gaming experience to the next level? Then your quest ends here. You ask why? We have listed the ultimate gaming experience for you with these top 10 mechanical keyboards.
1. Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard
Switch over to God Mode Gaming with this compact keyboard. It has countered keycaps that lean backwards and forward to ensure easy typing. The device is geared with optical sensors and advanced customizable Outemu Red mechanical switches for the ultimate gaming experience. In addition, it has fold-out legs to help you choose the typing height. What's more, its 18 preset configurations help you choose one that matches your gaming.
Specifications
Brand: Cosmic Byte
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 35.8 x 13.5 x 3.5 Cm
Weight: 990 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|1. The switches are swappable and hence easy to customise
|1. Not all keys have backlit LEDs.
|2. Keycaps are resistant to scratches
2. HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
This compact backlight mechanical keyboard has an ergonomic design that upgrades your gaming experience. The 104-key rollover guarantees a great anti-ghosting feature. With its upgraded features, your keyboard will never miss a single key press. So, with this beast, you will rule the game arena. It is long-lasting, and this is due to its 50 million times ultra-long lifetime mechanical switch. The matt double injection keycaps and magnetic ring help prevent transmission error and interference. The dynamic rainbow backlight can be easily changed as per convenience.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 43.8 x 13.1 x 3.7 Cm
Weight: 870 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|1. The USB Gold-plated interface prevents oxidative damage.
|1. The Keyboard does not have a USB port apart from the plug to connect to your PC/Laptop
|2. The mechanical switch ensures an unstoppable rhythm during gaming
3. Redragon K617 Fizz RGB Mechanical Keyboard
The Redragon has an ultra-compact device with a 60 per cent wired keyboard in an aesthetic style. The non-slip stand ensures it does not displace from its position. It has a hot-swappable switch that makes it easy to register every key press. The 61 compact keys have selected keycaps specially designed for FPS lovers. Moreover, it has a great collection of 20 RGB reset backlights. The keyboard comes with customisable brightness. The switches are made to last 50 million key presses.
Specifications
Brand: Redragon
Colour: White and Grey
Dimensions: 31 x 13.5 x 4 Cm
Weight: 1 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|1. Keys designed for an ultra-smooth typing
|1. A bit heavy
|2. Customisable stand with interchangeable 30 and 80-angle
4. Quantum RapidStrike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard
This device is a one-hundred per cent lag-free keyboard with a simple plug-and-play feature that ensures uninterrupted transmission. It has RGB key switches built with hyper-processing technology. Ideal for lifetime gamers, this keyboard has a unique metal surface and is extremely durable and lightweight. It gives you a smooth typing experience with no key switch missing a single command. It also has the hot-swappable B23 switches with complete key rollover. In addition, it has an attractive backlight with a complete set of 20 adjustable light modes.
Specifications
Brand: Quantum
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 40 x 3 x 12 Cm
Weight: 400 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|1. Spill-proof keyboard
|1. Cable length could be improved.
|2. Body material made of metal and hence durable
5. Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard
Armed with clicky and tactile switches that operate with less noise, this keyboard has linear switches that ensure fluid typing. Truly ergonomic design with low-profile key switches with full-size form factor for seamless precision. Its smart backlight illumination technology allows it to adjust automatically to lighting the room's lighting condition. Moreover, this cordless device means more fluidity in working with it. It has a quick workflow design and multi-device control feature.
Specifications
Brand: Logitech
Colour: Graphite
Dimensions: 43.4 x 13.2 x 2.6 Cm
Weight: 828 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|1. Smart backlit illumination
|1. A bit pricey
|2. Low-profile key switches
6. Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
With a 60% compact factor, this mechanical keyboard is designed for a quality gaming performance. It does not occupy much of your workspace, and the Outemu red mechanical switches confer high sensitivity to a key press. It has a detachable cable that makes it an ideal travel companion. It is easily customised between 14 different LED modes.
Specifications
Brand: Ant Esports
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 28 x 12 x 4 Cm
Weight: 390 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|1. lightweight
|1. The quality of the cable could be improved
|2. Universal compatibility
7. EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical Keyboard
Geared with silent Outemu red switches, this marvel is truly customisable. It has Tru Prismatic 16 million true prism RGB backlighting and sixteen lighting effects. It is extremely durable with a gold-plated connector and a braided cable. With a 1 year hassle-free warranty period, you can rest assured that you’ll be compensated for any product damages or issues.
Specifications
Specifications: Amkette
Colour: Red and Black
Dimensions: 36.5 x 13.7 x 3.7 Cm
Weight: 830 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|1. Compact design
|1. No key to adjust screen brightness
|2. Non-erasable keys
8. Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Keyboard
The product comes with an assurance of a good gaming experience for a lifetime. The frame is of aircraft-grade anodised brushed aluminium. It has a multi-colour RGB backlight and has cherry mx silent mechanical keys. What's more? It has preloaded Corsair icue software that ensures vivid lighting control.
Specifications
Brand: Corsair
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 43.79 x 16.59 x 3.89 Cm
Weight: 1.25 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|1. A 100% anti-ghosting
|1. Less keycap replacement options.
|2. Extremely durable
9. HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard
An extremely compact keyboard with fine-tuned HyperX mechanical switches for a satisfying gaming experience. It has jazzy RGB lighting with dynamic effects. Highly durable with aircraft grade full aluminium body. The keyboard has three adjustable angles (30, 70 and 110) for a personalised typing experience. It also comes with a removable type C USB cable.
Specifications
Brand: HyperX
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 44.2 x 13.21 x 3.81 Cm
Weight: 1.09 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|1. RGB lighting could be customised with the HyperX NGENUITY software.
|1. No USB pass-through is provided
|2. Extremely portable
10. MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
This device is compatible with 22 different backlight modes, 6 brightness levels, and 12 different multimedia shortcuts. It has OUTEMU red and blue switches for gamers to select from. The key switches are wear and tear resistant and anti-fade. Moreover, the key switches have a double injection for effortless typing comfort. It is compatible with different devices.
Specifications
Brand: MEETION
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 29.2 x 3.8 x 10.2 Cm
Weight: 920 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|1. Ergonomic design
|1. Durability could be improved
|2. Double injection keycaps.
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard
|18 preset configuration
|Optical sensors
|Swappable key switches
|HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
|Anti-ghosting feature
|USB gold-plated interface
|50 million times keypress lifetime
|Redragon K617 Fizz RGB Mechanical Keyboard
|20 different RGB backlight
|60 % wired keyboard
|61 compact keys
|Quantum RapidStrike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard
|Hot-swappable B23 Switches
|Smooth typing experience
|Spill-proof keyboard
|Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard
|Clicky and tactile switches
|Low-profile key switches
|Smart backlight technology
|Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
|Detachable cables
|14 different LED modes
|Lightweight
|EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical Keyboard
|Compact design
|Tru Prismatic 16 million colours RGB for backlighting
|16 breathing effects
|Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Keyboard
|Silent cherry mx mechanical keys
|Vivid backlighting
|A 100% anti-ghosting
|HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard
|The keyboard could be adjusted to three different angles
|Removable type-C USB cable
|Portable
|MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
|22 different backlight modes,
|6 brightness levels
|12 different multimedia shortcuts
Overall best product
With so many options, you will get lost in the jungle of different brands. But, the Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard is simply the best. The reasons are many, like its smart backlight mode, convenient ergonomic design and silent operation. The clicky, tactile, low-profile key switches ensure a smooth typing experience. In addition, it has customisable function keys, a multi-device control feature and an improved Logi Options+. With all these features it is the best of all.
Value for money product
The Quantum RapidStrike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard is an entry-level masterpiece. What's so exceptional about this product? For the record, it is spill-proof and has hot-swappable B23 switches with complete key rollover. Moreover, it has the Indian rupee key switch and is exceptionally lightweight. At the same time, it has a metal body and is extremely durable. All these features set it an edge apart from other contemporaries.
How to find the perfect mechanical keyboard.
First comes the budget! There is no upper limitation to the price range. With portals like Amazon, you can have a decent mechanical keyboard like Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Mechanical Keyboard, HP GK320 Wired mechanical keyboard or Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired mechanical keyboard. These might have few features but guarantee a decent user experience. Remember, the wireless ones would be pricey. For a good gaming experience, consider those with customisable backlights and, most importantly, swappable switches. While you might have to extend your budget, it would be for a good cause. Finally, if you want to dig deeper, we suggest you search for your product of choice on the web and choose your pick!
|Product
|Price
|Cosmic Byte CB-GK-16 Firefly Per-Key RGB TKL Mechanical Keyboard with Swappable Outemu Blue Switch, Macros, Software (Black)
|₹ 2,349
|HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, and Windows Lock Key, 3 Years Warranty
|₹ 1,499
|Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported
|₹ 2,899
|Quantum Rapid Strike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard with Dedicated Multimedia Keys, 6-Colour RGB LED, 12 Adjustable Lighting Modes, Spill-Resistant, Aluminium Body and Rupee (₹) Key, QHM9850 (Black)
|₹ 1,499
|Logitech Mx Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Linear Switches, Backlit Keys, Bluetooth, USB-C, Macos, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, Metal
|₹ 18,995
|Ant Esports MK1300 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with 60% Compact Form Factor - Outemu Red Switches
|₹ 2,124
|EvoFox Katana Pro RGB Mechanical Keyboard with Silent Outemu Red Switches | 16 Million True Prism RGB | Powerful Software | 4 Game Modes Presets | 16 Lighting Effects | TKL Keyboard | On Board Memory | Braided Cable with EMI Ring (Red + Black)
|₹ 2,499
|Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Silent Gaming Keyboard (Black)
|HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard Software-Controlled Light and Macro Customization, Compact Form Factor, Clicky Switch, Blue, RGB LED Backlit, Black (HX-KB6BLX-US)
|₹ 9,490
|MEETION MT-MK600MX Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Black, All-Key Anti Ghosting, 22 Backlight Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, 12 Multimedia Shortcuts, Works with Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/11 MAC OS X
|₹ 1,799
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.
The main difference is in typing experience and durability. The normal keyboards have rubber domes that might damage under repeated pressure apart from being less responsive. The mechanical ones have pressure-adjusted resistance and feedback.
Yes. They are extremely responsive to key presses; no key press goes unnoticed. A feature called anti-ghosting. They also have a higher processing speed and mesmerising backlight feature, ensuring a great gaming experience.
These are Chinese-manufactured clones of the cherry mechanical switches. Cherry was the German company that held the patent for mechanical switches. The manufacturing quickly perforated to China after the patent expired.
Yes. If you aren't a fan of technology upgradation, you can use a mechanical keyboard for up to 10 years. However, most products have a guaranteed minimum of 50 million key presses per key switch, which will take a long time.