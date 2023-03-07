Top 10 picks for Wi-Fi 6 routers: Buying guide

Wi-Fi 6 router provides excellent Internet connectivity.

Our entire lives depend on the internet these days. From work to leisure, everything is online. Thus, having a reliable Wi-Fi router is essential. A fault-proof Wi-Fi router that can support your internet and provide a buffering-free experience is the way to go. Some features to take into consideration while purchasing a router are the range, Quality of service, Multiple Input and Multiple Output, Beamforming, and Throughput. It is essential for a router to perform well under all these categories to serve your purpose properly. There are many router options available in the market today. Below, we have discussed the range of features and prices available for the best Wi-Fi 6 routers. You can browse the various options and decide the best features for your internet needs. We do not aim to demotivate our audience from purchasing routers of any other brand than those mentioned in this article. 1. TP-link Wi-Fi 6 AX1500 This smart Wi-Fi 6 router gives you an internet speed of 1.5 Gbps. It has a triple-core CPU instant response feature which provides smooth functioning. It has 4 antennas which give a broader coverage area. It can handle multiple connects at a time and not slow down. It can easily be set up with the Tether app. It also has a unique feature that lets you connect through your voice instead of entering a password. Specifications: Brand- TP-Link Model Name- Archer Frequency Band Class- Dual-Band Wireless Type- 802.11n, 802.11ax

Pros Cons It has a stable next-gen performance. The password may not get through while setting up. It gives a boost to your browsing speed.

2. Netgear Nighthawk AX12 This Wi-Fi 6 router is a 12-stream Wi-Fi router with a triple band wireless speed of up to 10.8 Gbps. It is excellent for large homes and offices because it provides broad coverage. It has a wired ethernet port for computers, gaming consoles, and many other devices and systems. It has a quad-core processor and 8 antennas, amplifying the coverage. It is also compatible with Alexa. It also has parental control options to ensure safety. Specification: Brand- Netgear Model Name- Netgear Nighthawk AX12 Frequency Band Class- Tri-Band Wireless Type- 802.11ax

Pros Cons It gives a coverage area of up to 2500 square feet. The speed can sometimes lag. It can easily connect up to 50 devices.

3. TP-Link Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 This Wi-Fi 6 router is a dual-band router. It is excellent for gaming as it can support high-speed streaming without lags and remain connected to multiple devices. With its high-speed processing unit, your gaming will not be obstructed. It supports 8K streaming. It connects over a hundred devices. It gives extensive coverage with its 6 antennas. It also has a HomeShield feature which keeps the connection secure. It has multiple vents to prevent overheating as well. It has a USB port to facilitate media sharing. It can be set up easily via the Tether app. Specifications: Brand- TP-Link Model Name- Archer AX72 Frequency Band Class- Dual-Band Wireless Type- 802.11n, 802.11ax, 802.11b, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Pros Cons It offers a higher speed with less lagging. It takes time to turn on after a power cut. It can handle multiple devices being used for streaming and gaming at the same time.

4. D-link R15 AX1500 Eagle PRO AI This is a wireless Wi-Fi 6 router with 4 antennas and broad coverage. It has one gigabit WAN and three LAN ports. It is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. It can be set up quickly through the D-Link Eagle Pro AI Mobile app. It has an AI mesh optimizer. It has parental controls and ensures a safe connection. Specifications: Brand-D-Link Model Name- Eagle PRO Frequency Band Class- Dual-Band Wireless Type- 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11ax, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Pros Cons The AI mesh helps navigate any network traffic. The WiFi slows down after turning on multiple features. The parental controls are great.

5. TP-Link AC1200 Mbps Archer A6 Smart Wi-Fi This dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router offers a speed of 867 Mbps at 5 GHz and 400 Mbps at 2.4GHz. It can quickly transfer data for multiple devices owing to its MU-MIMO Technology. It has four antennas and gives broad coverage. It also streamlines the WiFi signals. It can be set up via the Tether app. Specifications: Brand- TP-Link Model Name- Archer Frequency Band Class- Tri-Band Wireless Type- 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Pros Cons It has ten times more speed than other routers. It is not sufficient for multiple users. It provides uninterrupted streaming.

6. MERCUSYS AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router It has excellent speed and is optimal for streaming, gaming, and downloading. It can easily support multiple device connections. It has multidirectional, high-gain antennas responsible for its fault-proof coverage. It provides a strong connection in every corner of the house. It can deliver up to 2402 Mbps on the 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz bands. It has three LAN ports and a unique WAN port for gaming. It easily navigates through other signals and provides efficient transmission. It supports laptops, computers, smart TVs, tablets, and phones. Specification: Brand- MERCUSYS Model Name- MR80X Frequency Band Class- Dual-Band Wireless Type- 802.11ax, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Pros Cons It can connect more than four devices at a time. It does not support extender mode. It provides a signal that can reach quite a distance.

7. ASUS RT-AX53U AX1800 It has MU-MIMO and OFDMA technology which gives better efficiency. It has an ultra-fast speed for wireless connections. You can even share the internet through a dongle. It has the special 1024-QAM for spotless wireless networks. It comes with parental controls. It has an AI protection network compatible with Trend Micro and ASUS AiMesh WiFi. Specifications: Brand- ASUS Model Name- AX53U Frequency Band Class- Dual-Band Wireless Type- 802.11ax, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Pros Cons It reduces power consumption when not in use. There can be some connectivity issues. It has a fast setup and connects to multiple devices.

8. Huawei AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi This is an intelligent Wi-Fi router with a 160 Mhz bandwidth. It gives the proper connectivity for streaming and gaming. It provides up to 3000 Mbps of internet speed. It remains stable through multiple connections and has a capacity of up to 128 devices. It has a unique dynamic narrow bandwidth technology based on chipset energy. It can penetrate walls easily. It reduces power consumption on standby. Additionally, it comes with an adapter and a one-year warranty. Specifications: Brand- Huawei Model Name- Wi-Fi 6 Plus Frequency Band Class- Dual-Band Wireless Type- 802.11ax, 2,4GHz radio frequency, 5 GHz radio frequency

Pros Cons It gives multiple and smooth connections. The signal drops as you move. It has a large bandwidth.

9. Reyee Wi-Fi 6 Router AX3200 This Wi-Fi router is dual-band and gives a 2400 Mbps speed. It tremendously reduces buffering and makes your streaming smooth. It has unique omni-directional antennas with special FEM amplifiers. It allows multiple connections without compromising the internet quality. It has a one-click set-up to connect all the devices in your home in one go, simplifying the process of setting up the device. Specifications: Brand- Reyee Model Name- E5 Frequency Band Class- Dual-Band Wireless Type- 802.11n, 802.11ax, 802.11ac

Pros Cons It comes with high-functioning antennas. It can lag sometimes. It gives a strong connection across thick walls.

10. ASUS ZenWifi Mini XD4 This Wi-Fi 6 router is high-speed, extremely reliable, and has some great technologies. It has a bandwidth of 1800 Mbps. It has an AI Protection feature with parental controls, which enable you to keep detailed information about your network's usage. It has special URL filters and scheduling features, allowing you to control everything. It has a wide coverage and provides an even connection in your house. It has a simple setup. Specifications: Brand- ASUS Model Name- ZenWifi Frequency Band Class- Dual-Band Wireless Type- 802.11ax, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac

Pros Cons It provides coverage in the entire house. The speed is slow. It has smart parental controls.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS ZenWifi Mini XD4 It has AI protection features. It comes with parental control. It has a URL filter. ReyeeWifi 6 Router AX32000 It can navigate through thick walls. It has intelligent mesh technology. It can connect to multiple devices without slowing down. Huawei AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi It has omnidirectional antennas. It has a spotless connection across thick walls. It has a single-step set up to connect all home devices. ASUS RT-AX53U AX1800 It is compatible with Trend Micro and ASUS AIMeshwifi. It has an ultra-fast speed. It has great parental controls. MERCUSYS AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router It has multidirectional, high-gain antennas. It navigates through other signals. It supports multiple connections. TP-Link AC1200 Mbps Archer A6 Smart Wi-Fi It is suitable for data transfers. It streamlines the network traffic. It is excellent for data transfers. D-link R15 AX1500 Eagle PRO AI It is compatible with google Assistant and Alexa. It has an AI mesh optimizer. It has parental controls. TP-Link Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 It supports 8K streaming. It has 6 antennas. It has a HomeShield feature. Netgear Nighthawk AX12 It is a 12-stream Wi-Fi router. It has a wired ethernet port. It is compatible with Alexa. TP-link Wi-Fi 6 AX1500 It has a triple-core CPU. It can be connected through voice. It has a stable connection across multiple devices.