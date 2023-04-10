Top 5 black bluetooth speakers that enhance decor of room, help enjoy music

Bluetooth speakers can be a great addition to your music setup at home.

While a phone can also play music, it cannot fill and amplify an entire room with crystal-clear music. There are numerous features that a device used solely to amplify music and bass for an immersive sound experience can deliver that a regular phone cannot. Sit back and relax while you immerse yourself in the music quality that a Bluetooth speaker has to offer. Nowadays, there are many smart Bluetooth speakers on the market which offer hands-free calling, NFC pairing, dual connectivity, etc. But with many options on the table, selecting one to fit the criteria that you’re looking for can be a task. To help you with that, our list below explores 5 of the best Bluetooth speakers available to get the best music experience out of your playlist. Product list 1. boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker Enjoy your playlist at its best with the powerful stereo sound this Bluetooth speaker has to offer. It has multiple compatibility modes to suit AUX, Bluetooth and the TF card. It is user-friendly as it has access controls which can easily adjust the volume levels and control playback. The best part of this Bluetooth speaker is undoubtedly its area coverage for up to a range of 10 m and it only requires only 1.5-2 hours of charging time! Specifications: Brand: boAt

Maximum Output Power: 10 W

Product Dimensions: ‎9 x 9 x 11 cm

Item Weight: 550 g Pros Cons It has the TWS feature. It is heavy. It has a 10W RMS stereo sound.

2. Tribit XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker Tribit XSound Go is considered the most classy and stylish black Bluetooth speaker in India. Who likes interruptions in their music? This Bluetooth speaker promises 24 hours of playtime with its powerful lithium-ion battery. Experience a seamless music experience without distortions at maximum volumes with its state-of-the-art bass radiators and dual 8W power drivers. This IPX7 water-proof Bluetooth speaker allows you to take it to the beach, pool parties or shower to enjoy crystal high sounds and rich bass everywhere. Specifications: Brand: Tribit

Maximum Output Power: 16 W

Compatible Devices: ‎Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone

Product Dimensions: 17 x 5.6 x 5.8 cm

Item Weight: 379 g Pros Cons It has a type-C charging port. It has poor customer service. It is portable and durable.

3. Infinity JBL Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Infinity JBL is one of the best Bluetooth speaker brands in India, packing numerous functions in a small body. It has an IPX rating of 7 which makes it water-proof, so you don’t have to worry about getting your speaker damaged by a spill! Moreover, its rugged fabric makes it durable and ensures protection against dust. It also has a dual-equalizer technology, dual-connect feature, voice assistant, and deep bass. With this speaker, you can take the phrase, “Great things come in small packaging” literally. Specifications: Brand: Infinity

Maximum Output Power: 4 W

Compatible Devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Music Players, Television, Computer

Product Dimensions: 8.2 x 8.2 x 9 cm

Item Weight: 195 g Pros Cons It is incredibly lightweight. It only has a playtime of 9 hours. Good customer service.

4. MI Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Carry your music wherever you go with the MI Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker. Enabled with a Bluetooth 5.0 dual mode, this affordable black Bluetooth speaker saves you the hassle of reconnecting every time and offers a seamless music experience. Additionally, it has an IPX5 rating which makes it splash-proof and can be used for pool parties and outdoor activities. With a strong battery life of 20 hours, you can rest easy knowing that you can have an uninterrupted experience. Specifications: Brand: MI

Maximum Output Power: 5 W

Compatible Devices: ‎IOS, Android, Windows

Product Dimensions: ‎9.1 x 9.1 x 4.2 cm

Item Weight: 210 g Pros Cons It is compatible with voice assistants. There may be connectivity issues. The microphone is balanced with a high signal-to-noise ratio for clearer calls.

5. Blaupunkt BT02 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Get the best of crystal-clear highs and enhanced bass with the Blaupunkt Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. This is one of the latest black Bluetooth speakers under 2000 which delivers stunning sounds with a 52 mm speaker driver. It has a 1200 mAh battery which allows for 7-8 hours of play-time. It also offers the TWS function, HD sound, an aux output, and an in-built mic for easy phone calls! Specifications: Brand: ‎Blaupunkt

Maximum Output Power: 5 W

Product Dimensions: ‎13.8 x 6 x 13.8 cm

Item Weight: 200 g Pros Cons Excellent sound quality. There is no return or refund policy. Great form factor.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker Its IPX7 water-resistant feature protects it against splashes and terrains. It offers high performance with the best sound quality. It allows you to enjoy the true sound of your playlist with its ergonomic cylindrical design. Tribit XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker This updated version of Tribit is ideal for all weather conditions. Its tough exterior and solid interior protect it against bumps. It can cover up to a 100 ft. range in a stable wireless connection with its Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Infinity JBL Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker It is portable and can be carried on the go. The sound quality of the Fuze100 delivers precise notes. It has wireless Bluetooth streaming which allows you to make calls and connect to voice assistants. MI Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Its premium mesh design ensures durability and rugged rubber housing. It has a one-key call function to answer or end a call with one button. The in-built passive radiator gives you the best sound quality and perfect sound texture. Blaupunkt BT02 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The mobile stand allows you to fix your phone for hands-free usage. It is travel-friendly as it is light and compact. It is made with edge-cutting audio technology from Germany.

Best overall product The Best Overall Product is indubitably the Tribit XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker. This best Bluetooth speaker of 2023 provides an immersive audio experience with clear music and deep bass. The sleek, ultra-compact design makes it lightweight and portable for immersive sound on the go. It also has a built-in microphone, saving you the hassle of disconnecting and reconnecting during a call and a type-C charging port, all of which makes it the best. Lastly, it is equipped with passive bass radiators and full-range power drivers to create an amazing auditory experience. Best value for money The Infinity JBL Fuze 100 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers plenty of features at a reasonable black Bluetooth speaker price. It has the dual EQ feature to enjoy enhanced bass simply with the touch of a button, sufficient battery backup and produces a loud sound which gives a sense which is equivalent to having a home theatre speaker! Moreover, its sound stereo system, bass mode quality, dual connect feature, Bluetooth streaming experience water-resistance and portability give it all the more reason to be deemed as the product with the best value for money. How to find the best bluetooth speaker To get the best Bluetooth speaker to fit your requirements, there are a few parameters to consider so that you can get the best out of your purchase. Firstly, consider the battery life and how much time it takes to charge it. This will help you enjoy hours of playback time with minimum time for charging. Next, check the dimension and weight of the product. This will help you decide if it can be ported easily whenever you have to be away from home. Audio quality is an equally important element which will result in how the audio will turn out. This would include checking the frequency response, sensitivity, and audio output of the product you have in mind. Lastly, ensure that it is water and dust resistant so that the product won’t be damaged due to the build-up of dust or if water gets in it accidentally.