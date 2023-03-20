Top 8 LCD monitors to buy in 2023 that have the finest resolution

LCD monitors ensure we get to see clear, vivid and colourful display.
LCD monitors have changed how we interact with digital devices and other gadgets. They provide an eye-friendly, vibrant, and clear display that is ideal both for work and play. There is an LCD monitor for everyone, with various sizes and features. An LCD monitor is an excellent option to modernise your home office setup or a more prominent, better display for your gaming setup. Why then wait? Invest in a top-notch LCD monitor to start reaping the rewards of a clean display and increased output.
LCD monitors provide a clear, vivid, and colourful display ideal for work and play. LCD monitors are electricity-efficient. LCD monitors cause less eye strain and flicker than CRT monitors, making them more comfortable for extended periods: a crisper display, better colour reproduction, and a minor eye strain.
Product list
1. LG Ultragear Va Panel 80 cm Gaming LCD Monitor
LG Ultragear Gamers with a 1ms response time have a distinct edge because they can notice fast action, obstacles, and opponents almost in real-time. This monitor offers vibrant colours and realistic contrast with HDR10 compatibility and sRGB 95%. It is beneficial for players to see the different shades and experience high-resolution, fast-paced, flawless, and fluid movement with FreeSync Premium technology. Also, it reduces the screen's tearing and stuttering, which is one of its core elemental features.
Specifications
Brand: LG
Display Resolution Maximum: 2560 x 1440 Pixels
Screen Size: 32 Inches
Refresh Rate: 165 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a great viewing angle.
|There is a risk of potential ghosting.
|The monitor delivers clear picture quality.
51%
off
LG Ultragear - 32Gn650 Qhd 32 Inch(80 Cm) 2560 X 1440 Pixels, 165 Hz 1Ms, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, HDR 10, Hdmi, Tilt, Height, Pivot Stand, Va Panel Gaming LCD Monitor, Black
4.5
(3,666)
₹ 24,499
₹ 49,500
51%
off
4.5
(3,666)
2. LG Ultragear 68.5 cm Pivot Gaming Monitor
With a screen size of 27 (68.58 cm) and a 16:9 aspect ratio (1920 x 1080), LG's Ultragear IPS display offers rich colour, improved contrast, clarity, and detail, as well as lightning-quick 1ms response time. Moreover, it delivers the most excellent frame rate of 240Hz, enabling gamers to react immediately without any interruptions. You get HDR10 technology that improves picture quality, gives increased colour and a more dynamic visual immersion experience. It is also compatible with the NVIDIA G-SYNC graphics card processor for an ultimate gaming experience.
Specifications
Brand: LG
Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|The IPS display is impressive.
|It has limited viewing angles.
|It offers the best colour grading.
31%
off
LG Ultragear - 27Gp750-B Full Hd IPS, 27 Inch (68.5 Cm) 240 Hz Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium,LCD, 1920 X 1080 Pixels, HDR 10, Hdmi, USB, Tilt, Height, Pivot Gaming Monitor (Black)
4.4
(36)
₹ 24,999
₹ 36,344
31%
off
4.4
(36)
3. LG Ultragear 69 cm Gaming LCD Monitor
You experience the ultimate fluid and seamless gameplay with excellent visual quality thanks to its G-Sync support, HDR 10 technology, and 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor also has a pivoting, height-adjustable stand that makes finding the ideal viewing position simple. Your devices can be connected quickly using Display Port and HDMI x 2 connectivity. Thanks to the 27GL650F's quick 1ms reaction time and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, you won't miss a beat. This black gaming monitor, proudly made in India, complements any gamer's setup.
Specifications
Brand: LG
Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Refresh Rate: 144 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|It may not support HDR 10 for some games.
|It does not offer a 4k display resolution.
|The monitor has a robust build-up.
43%
off
LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small
4.5
(5,532)
₹ 18,199
₹ 32,000
43%
off
4.5
(5,532)
4. Acer Nitro Vg270 68.58 cm LCD Monitor with LED Backlight
The 27-inch LCD monitor from Acer Nitro VG270 S will improve your gaming experience. With its vivid colours and clear images, this monitor's Full HD IPS display offers spectacular graphics and clarity. You may play fast-paced video games without motion blur with a 0.5 ms response time. Also, it gives AMD Radeon FreeSync technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering, two HDMI connectors and one DP port, making connecting all of your devices simple.
Specifications
Brand: Acer
Screen Size: 27 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Refresh Rate: 165 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|You get a three-year warranty on the monitor.
|The product is expensive.
|The display panel provides 400 nits’ brightness.
5. Samsung 68.46 cm Flat Monitor
Experience the gameplay like never before by upgrading to the Samsung 27-Inch Gaming Monitor. You won't miss a beat thanks to the quick 240Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. The IPS display offers impressive graphics with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and HDR10 support. This ultrawide monitor provides a realistic gaming experience with an increased field of view and is suitable with Nvidia G-Sync technology. With the Samsung 27-Inch Gaming Monitor, you can improve your gaming setup without settling for subpar performance.
Specifications
Brand: Samsung
Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Screen Size: 27 Inches
Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|The monitor is designed with an energy-saving display.
|There are no pixels in the resolution.
|The product setup is easy.
22%
off
Samsung 27-Inch(68.46Cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels Gaming, 240Hz, 1ms, IPS, Flat Monitor, FHD, HAS, HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS27BG400EWXXL, Black)
4.3
(63)
₹ 31,000
₹ 39,888
22%
off
4.3
(63)
6. Samsung 68.60 cm AMD FreeSync Premium Monitor
The Samsung 27-Inch Gaming Monitor is now available. You may experience seamless and fluid gameplay thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. An immersive and interactive experience is made possible by the 3-sided frameless design and brilliant FHD display. Also, you get Eye-Saver for lesser eye strain and AMD FreeSync Premium technology to prevent screen stuttering.
Specifications
Brand: Samsung
Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Screen Size: 27 Inches
Refresh Rate: 144 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|It has an ergonomic body build.
|The brand does not provide adapters.
|You get a flicker-free gaming experience.
Samsung 27-inch(68.60cm) Gaming, FHD, 144 Hz, 1 Ms, Flat Monitor, HAS, 3-Sided Borderless Display, Eye-Saver Mode, AMD FreeSync Premium, (LS27AG300NWXXL, Black)
4.5
(33)
4.5
(33)
7. Acer EK220Q 54.61 Cm Full VA Panel LCD Monitor
Acer EK220Q 21.5-Inch Full HD Monitor and take advantage of a crisper display and more vibrant than ever. The VA panel LCD provides quality and realistic image resolution. You can watch content with vivid colours and deep black at 250 nits of luminance. Also, it can be connected to various devices thanks to the flexible connectivity options offered by the HDMI and VGA connectors. For individuals with a small workstation, the compact form is ideal.
Specifications
Brand: Acer
Screen Size: 21.5 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Refresh Rate: 75 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|It has good brightness levels.
|The user interface is average.
8. ViewSonic Crossover Monitor 32 Inch
The 10-bit VA panel produces over 1.07 billion colours for vibrant and lifelike visuals. You'll have a truly immersive watching experience with the 300 nits of luminance and HDR 10 support. Moreover, the 3ms response time and two speakers make high-quality audio playback possible. The device can be connected easily with 2.0 and DP connectors.
Specifications
Brand: ViewSonic
Screen Size: 32 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum: 3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|You get a picture-in-picture feature.
|The television does not deliver the promised screen resolution.
|The monitor is designed with in-built speakers.
|
43%
off
ViewSonic Crossover Monitor Vx3211-4K-Mhd 32 Inch (80.01 Cm) 3840 X 2160 Pixel, LCD 4K, 10 Bit Va Panel, 300 Nits, 1.07 Billion Colors, 3Ms, Dual Speakers, Hdmi 2.0 X 2, Dp Port, Pip, HDR 10 Black
4.2
(525)
₹ 28,999
₹ 51,200
43%
off
4.2
(525)
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG Ultragear Va Panel 80 cm Gaming LCD Monitor
|It delivers a broad viewing angle.
|You get high-end resolution.
|It is designed with Dynamic Action Sync technology.
|LG Ultragear 68.5 cm Pivot Gaming Monitor
|It offers an FHD IPS display resolution.
|The device comes with good connectivity options.
|It has an Nvidia G-Sync feature.
|LG Ultragear 69 cm Gaming LCD Monitor
|It supports HDR 10 plus technology.
|The screen resolution has sRGB mode.
|The monitor has a solid design.
|Acer Nitro Vg270 68.58 cm LCD Monitor with LED Backlight
|The device has AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
|It offers good gaming resolution.
|You get a warranty of three years.
|Samsung 68.46 cm Flat Monitor
|The screen is incorporated with an energy-saving mode.
|The monitor has Nvidia G-sync technology.
|It has a quick response time
|Samsung 68.60 cm AMD FreeSync Premium Monitor
|It comes with a 3-sided borderless design.
|You get a 144Hz refresh rate.
|You can experience a flicker-free display.
|Acer EK220Q 54.61 Cm Full VA Panel LCD Monitor
|The monitor offers 250 nits’ brightness.
|It has a compact design.
|It has ample connectivity.
|ViewSonic Crossover Monitor 32 Inch
|It has a Mega Dynamic Contrast feature.
|The device gives picture-in-picture mode.
|The screen resolution has a wide colour range.
Best overall product
This LG Ultragear Va Panel 80 cm Gaming LCD Monitor offers everything you wish to get in a computer monitor, like smooth and detailed graphics, high-resolution display, quick refresh rate and response time, motion blur, and G-Sync technology. Also, the monitor's tilt, height, and design make it a favourable choice for a gaming enthusiast.
Best value for money
The 21.5-inch Acer EK220Q LCD monitor provides excellent value for the money thanks to its cost-effectiveness and performance. This monitor offers a sharp, colourful picture with a Full HD resolution and good portability with HDMI and VGA for better connectivity. Additionally, any office may easily accommodate its streamlined, minimalist black style. The Acer EK220Q is a fantastic option for people seeking a cost-effective monitor that doesn't sacrifice performance thanks to its low price and high-quality performance.
How to find the perfect LCD displays?
The most crucial stage is to thoroughly examine each LCD model in the segment utilising the most up-to-date characteristics and features that each model offers. Choose the one with the best balance of accessibility, cost, and design from among these few. Next, make it a habit to read consumer reviews and complaints on numerous channels because the objection is the best facilitator. Watch videos from YouTube to find genuine reviews. Finally, choose the most applauded item with few customer complaints. Furthermore, choose products with extended warranty claims to ensure you will not have to spend money on maintenance anytime soon. Whenever it comes to product maintenance, a warranty is essential.
|Product
|Price
|LG Ultragear - 32Gn650 Qhd 32 Inch(80 Cm) 2560 X 1440 Pixels, 165 Hz 1Ms, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, HDR 10, Hdmi, Tilt, Height, Pivot Stand, Va Panel Gaming LCD Monitor, Black
|₹ 24,499
|LG Ultragear - 27Gp750-B Full Hd IPS, 27 Inch (68.5 Cm) 240 Hz Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium,LCD, 1920 X 1080 Pixels, HDR 10, Hdmi, USB, Tilt, Height, Pivot Gaming Monitor (Black)
|₹ 24,999
|LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small
|₹ 18,199
|Acer Nitro Vg270 S 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Monitor with LED Backlight Full Hd IPS Gaming I 0.5 Ms Response Time I 165Hz Refresh Rate I HDR 10 I AMD Radeon Free Sync I (Black)
|₹ 14,888
|Samsung 27-Inch(68.46Cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels Gaming, 240Hz, 1ms, IPS, Flat Monitor, FHD, HAS, HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS27BG400EWXXL, Black)
|₹ 31,000
|Samsung 27-inch(68.60cm) Gaming, FHD, 144 Hz, 1 Ms, Flat Monitor, HAS, 3-Sided Borderless Display, Eye-Saver Mode, AMD FreeSync Premium, (LS27AG300NWXXL, Black)
|Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 Cm) Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports (Black)
|₹ 6,249
|ViewSonic Crossover Monitor Vx3211-4K-Mhd 32 Inch (80.01 Cm) 3840 X 2160 Pixel, LCD 4K, 10 Bit Va Panel, 300 Nits, 1.07 Billion Colors, 3Ms, Dual Speakers, Hdmi 2.0 X 2, Dp Port, Pip, HDR 10 Black
|₹ 28,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.