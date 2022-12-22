Amazon end of season sale: Get stylish women bottom wear at up to 82% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
With varying moods, women feel the need to slip into different types of bottomwear. When they want to feel confident and exude oomph, they would go for a well-fitted pair of jeans. When they are in a mood to chill and unwind, they would prefer something with a more relaxed fit that wide leg jeans come in. Women must have an eclectic collection of bottom wear to make a statement and pander to their different moods.
There are many options available on Amazon. After navigating through them, we have curated a list of bottom wear for women. They come in different colour options, fits and styles. The best part is there is a discount on each one of the listed apparels, thanks to the Amazon end of season sale. You can grab up to 82% off. So, without any ado just scroll on to take a look at our selections. Happy shopping!
AKA CHIC Women's Wide Leg Jeans
Want a pair of jeans that is easy to slip into and has a relaxed fit? Then this pair of wide leg jeans is the one for you. It has a high rise waistline and is made from denim cotton fabric. The material of the garment feels super soft, breathable and comfortable. It is available in Mid stone colour and has 60% off on it.
Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Women's Skinny Track Pants
This pair of skinny fit track pants is made from lightweight fabric that is also super breathable. It can be worn all year round and has an elasticated waistband with drawstrings. There are also cutaway pockets on either side of the joggers and text graphic features on the left pocket. There are many solid colour options available in this one. Get 42% off on it.
AKA CHIC Women's Skinny Jeans
This pair of skinny fit jeans has a high rise waistline. It has five pockets and comes with a button closure. Available in light blue and grey colours, you will love the flattering fit of this garment. Throw on a pair of white sneakers with this one to round off the look. Grab 63% off on it. It is a must buy pair.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Work Utility Pants
This pair of work utility pants for women is available in slim fit. It has a high rise tapered fit and is an ankle length garment. It is made from lightweight and stretchy cotton fabric that feels super comfortable. It comes with an elasticated paper bag waistline and has slant pockets on both sides. It is available in a slew of solid colour options and looks super smart and classy. Grab this pair at 62% off.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Women Leggings
This pair of leggings comes in skinny fit. It is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex fabrics. It has a high rise waistline. It is available in many solid colour options. It has a flattering fit and can be machine washed. This garment is made from lightweight and durable fabric. There's 82% off on it. It is a must buy for sure.
|Bottomwear
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Women's Skinny Track Pants
|₹639 - ₹665
|AKA CHIC Women's Wide Leg Jeans
|₹709 - ₹799
|AKA CHIC Women's Skinny Jeans
|₹1,039 - ₹1,109
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Work Utility Pants
|₹769
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Women Leggings
|₹240.83 - ₹569
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.