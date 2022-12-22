Amazon end of season sale: Get stylish women bottom wear at up to 82% off

Bottom wear for women are available at discounted rates on Amazon.

With varying moods, women feel the need to slip into different types of bottomwear. When they want to feel confident and exude oomph, they would go for a well-fitted pair of jeans. When they are in a mood to chill and unwind, they would prefer something with a more relaxed fit that wide leg jeans come in. Women must have an eclectic collection of bottom wear to make a statement and pander to their different moods. There are many options available on Amazon. After navigating through them, we have curated a list of bottom wear for women. They come in different colour options, fits and styles. The best part is there is a discount on each one of the listed apparels, thanks to the Amazon end of season sale. You can grab up to 82% off. So, without any ado just scroll on to take a look at our selections. Happy shopping!



AKA CHIC Women's Wide Leg Jeans

Want a pair of jeans that is easy to slip into and has a relaxed fit? Then this pair of wide leg jeans is the one for you. It has a high rise waistline and is made from denim cotton fabric. The material of the garment feels super soft, breathable and comfortable. It is available in Mid stone colour and has 60% off on it.

Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Women's Skinny Track Pants

This pair of skinny fit track pants is made from lightweight fabric that is also super breathable. It can be worn all year round and has an elasticated waistband with drawstrings. There are also cutaway pockets on either side of the joggers and text graphic features on the left pocket. There are many solid colour options available in this one. Get 42% off on it.

AKA CHIC Women's Skinny Jeans

This pair of skinny fit jeans has a high rise waistline. It has five pockets and comes with a button closure. Available in light blue and grey colours, you will love the flattering fit of this garment. Throw on a pair of white sneakers with this one to round off the look. Grab 63% off on it. It is a must buy pair.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Work Utility Pants

This pair of work utility pants for women is available in slim fit. It has a high rise tapered fit and is an ankle length garment. It is made from lightweight and stretchy cotton fabric that feels super comfortable. It comes with an elasticated paper bag waistline and has slant pockets on both sides. It is available in a slew of solid colour options and looks super smart and classy. Grab this pair at 62% off.

Amazon Brand - Symactive Women Leggings

This pair of leggings comes in skinny fit. It is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex fabrics. It has a high rise waistline. It is available in many solid colour options. It has a flattering fit and can be machine washed. This garment is made from lightweight and durable fabric. There's 82% off on it. It is a must buy for sure.

Price of bottom wear for women at a glance:

Bottomwear Price Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Women's Skinny Track Pants ₹ 639 - ₹ 665 AKA CHIC Women's Wide Leg Jeans ₹ 709 - ₹ 799 AKA CHIC Women's Skinny Jeans ₹ 1,039 - ₹ 1,109 Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Work Utility Pants ₹ 769 Amazon Brand - Symactive Women Leggings ₹ 240.83 - ₹ 569