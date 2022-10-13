Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Necklace sets up for grabs at up to 93% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to jewellery accessories, women can't have enough of them ever. There are so many different designs, styles, colours and types available in necklace sets, earrings, pendant necklaces and so on. Since the festive season is about to begin, most of us are busy finding that pair of earrings or necklace set that can best complement with our attire. The job is not easy, but there is good news. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and this is the time when women can really shop to their heart's content without worrying about disturbing their finances. Some really dainty pieces are up for grabs. Imagine as much as 93% off on jewellery pieces! Are you swooning already?
Hold on and wait till you see our top picks for you in our list below. They look striking and what we can assure you is by throwing them on this festive season, you will look the part and charming. So, scroll on to see our top selections for you.
Shining Diva Traditional Oxidised Silver Necklace Jewellery Set
This necklace set is made from oxidised silver and has a very distinct and appealing look. Made from handpicked material, you can throw on this necklace on both traditional and western attire. It will enhance your look and add to the charm. Available at whopping 85% off, this one is a must buy. Besides, it also makes for a thoughtful gifting option.
Sukkhi Modish Gold Plated Necklace Set for Women
This necklace set for women comes with a pair of matching earrings. It is made from alloy material and looks very pretty. The gold plating on it is what makes it look so striking. Women can wear this one with sarees and on festive occasions to look the part. A good option to introduce to one's collection, it has a massive 93% off on it.
Brado Jewellery Multi Wearing Heart Necklace
A pretty pendant necklace, this one will attract the attention of girls and women from different age groups. This is a light and comfortable wear and features four heart pendants in it. You can easily wear this one in your daily wear as well as festive occasions to look charming and stylish. Grab this one at 86% off. Besides, you can also give it to your pals and dear ones this festive season.
YouBella Jewellery Bohemian Multi-Color Earrings for Girls and Women
Sometimes all one needs is a pair of striking earrings to round off the look with style and stand out. This pair of multi-colour earrings is a cool option to introduce to one's collection. Available at 91% off, this one is free from nickel and lead that can be prone to triggering skin reactions. It comes with high quality polish for long-lasting finish. Suitable to be worn on all occasions, including festive, it is a must buy.
Shining Diva Fashion Latest pairs Earrings Combo Set
Women love to change their earrings every now and then. Hence, this set of 24 pairs of earrings will definitely come in handy and help them keep things interesting. 12 pairs in this set come in silver plating and the rest come in gold plating. You will find some really cute designs in this collection. Grab it at 88% off right away.
|Products
|Price
|Shining Diva Fashion Stylish Traditional Oxidised Silver Necklace Jewellery Set
|₹1,999.00
|Brado Jewellery Multi Wearing Heart Necklace
|₹999.00
|YouBella Jewellery Bohemian Multi-Color Earrings for Girls and Women
|₹1,999.00
|Shining Diva Fashion Latest pairs Earrings Combo Set
|₹1,999.00
|Sukkhi Modish Gold Plated Necklace Set for Women
|₹2,445.00
