Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 40% off on Fossil watches

What is the purpose of a wrist watch? To show time, most of us will agree. However, watches today are much more than simple devices that show time. Today, a smartwatch is much more than that - it is pretty much a person's health and lifestyle manager. A smartwatch is built in such a way that it keeps a tab on our health parameters - oxygen saturation, blood pressure and health monitor. It also helps one remember important days like birthdays, anniversaries etc. Ever since smartwatches flooded the market, it was believed by some that the analog watches would die a natural death. However, that has not happened; in fact the analog watches have undergone a quiet change and become items of jewellery too apart from being a watch. Today, analog watches come with pretty makeovers - stone studded ones to those made in rose gold.

There are many companies that make such watches - smartwatches as well as analog watches. Fossil is one such a brand. We have curated a list from Amazon as now is the good time to buy from the e-commerce platform as it is conducting a mega sale called Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Take a look.

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch

This is a smartphone that comes with a speaker. So now, you can have audible alerts, can listen to music while on the go and take phone calls without the need for wireless earphones or mobile phones. It comes with new, smart battery modes which ensure that your battery lasts for multiple days. This works as heart rate and activity tracking device. Its display too is touchscreen. Some other details include a built-in GPS for distance tracking, swim-proof design 3ATM, G Pay and responses from Google Assistant. You get a 35% discount on this watch.