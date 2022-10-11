Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 40% off on Fossil watches

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
What is the purpose of a wrist watch? To show time, most of us will agree. However, watches today are much more than simple devices that show time. Today, a smartwatch is much more than that - it is pretty much a person's health and lifestyle manager. A smartwatch is built in such a way that it keeps a tab on our health parameters - oxygen saturation, blood pressure and health monitor. It also helps one remember important days like birthdays, anniversaries etc. Ever since smartwatches flooded the market, it was believed by some that the analog watches would die a natural death. However, that has not happened; in fact the analog watches have undergone a quiet change and become items of jewellery too apart from being a watch. Today, analog watches come with pretty makeovers - stone studded ones to those made in rose gold.
There are many companies that make such watches - smartwatches as well as analog watches. Fossil is one such a brand. We have curated a list from Amazon as now is the good time to buy from the e-commerce platform as it is conducting a mega sale called Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Take a look.
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch
This is a smartphone that comes with a speaker. So now, you can have audible alerts, can listen to music while on the go and take phone calls without the need for wireless earphones or mobile phones. It comes with new, smart battery modes which ensure that your battery lasts for multiple days. This works as heart rate and activity tracking device. Its display too is touchscreen. Some other details include a built-in GPS for distance tracking, swim-proof design 3ATM, G Pay and responses from Google Assistant. You get a 35% discount on this watch.
Fossil Chronograph Black Men Watch
This smart-looking watch for men is a must have in any man's collection. It looks cool and uber stylish. It's band colour is brown while its band material is leather. The case shape of this watch is round while its dial glass is made of mineral. Soom other details include - watch movement type (quartz) and display type (chronograph). It comes with a water resistance depth of 100 meters. You get a cool 40% off on buying this watch.
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch
This smartwatch comes with an in-built speaker and, hence, it can become your smartphone to play an audible alert. The watch's battery life is extended by multiple days thanks to its new, smart battery modes. This watch is also heart rate and activity tracked thanks to Google Fit. It also comes with built-in GPS for distance tracking, swim-proof design 3 ATM, G Pay. It also has Google Assistant to assist you with your lifestyle requirements. You get a cool 20% off on this watch.
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen
This pretty-looking smartwatch for women is powered with Wear OS by Google that work well with iPhone and android phones. Some of its other features include built-in speaker for phone calls, Google Assistant as one's personal assistant and as a device that monitors SpO2 levels. It also comes with GPS fitting and can be used for distance monitoring. There is a 20% discount on this smartwatch.
Fossil Tillie Analog White Dial Women's Watch
This is a very classy-looking analog watch that can be used as a piece of jewellery on a festive occasion. Some of its details include a rose-gold plated stainless steel case and white dial without date window. It also has a rose gold stainless steel bracelet with double locking fold-over clasp closure. It also comes with water resistance to 165 feet (50 meters): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering but not for diving or snorkeling. Expect a 40% discount on this watch.
|Product
|Price
|Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch
|₹22,995
|Fossil Chronograph Black Men Watch
|₹8,995
|Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch
|₹22,995
|Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen
|₹18,495
|Fossil Tillie Analog White Dial Women's Watch
|₹9,995
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.