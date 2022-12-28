Amazon end of season sale: Ayurvedic beauty products up for grabs, up to 11% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
We are living in times where we are witnessing an influx of skincare and beauty products in the market every now and then. With each one of the brands claiming that their products are organic and can work wonders for your skin, it can really get confusing. And that's when some of us are really gravitated towards Ayurvedic products. The term Ayurveda is something that most associate with nature, purity, goodness and something that is time tested. We have curated a range of Ayurvedic products for our readers in a list below that will nourish their skin and also treat many of the skin woes like pigmentation, dullness and other age spots.
They come at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon end of season sale. You will see the difference in the form of improved and supple skin. You may end up swearing by these products till eternity. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.
Auravedic Sunscreen SPF 50 Vitamin C Face Cream
This face cream has SPF 50 content in it. It not only nourishes the skin, but also protects the skin from nasty UV rays. It helps in keeping skin hydrated and also brightens its skin tone. It has a nice and pleasant fragrance of Almond and Avocado. Perfect formulation to repair your skin, this one can be grabbed at 11% off.
Auravedic Vitamin E oil for face
This vitamin E oil is meant for facial use. It has a scent akin to that Olive. Suitable for all skin types, it is free from paraben. It helps in brightening the skin tone and keeps skin hydrated and smooth. It is vegan and soothes skin overnight. An ultra lightweight, non-greasy and fast-absorbing formulation, it is a must buy and is available at 11% off.
Auravedic Kumkumadi Face Cream
This face cream is meant to be applied on the face. It is suitable for all skin types. It helps in brightening skin tone and making it even. It nourishes your skin and helps it recover from harmful effects of pollution and tiredness. It is made from the goodness of Blue lotus, Padmaka, Saffron oil and Wheat Germ oil and helps in giving a boost to skin radiance and glow. Grab this one at 11% off.
Auravedic Relaxing Body Massage oil
This body massage oil is an Ayurvedic formulation. The scent of this oil is akin to that of Mint and Peppermint. Enriched with the goodness of Lavender oil, Eucalyptus oil and Mint oil, it helps in relieving stress and calms down the senses. It can be applied by both men and women. It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and is available at 11% off.
AURAVEDIC Kumkumadi Skin Brightening Gel
This Ayurvedic skin brightening gel is meant to be applied on the face. It is suitable for all skin types. It helps in brightening the skin tone and treating dark spots and pigmentation. It aids in reviving dull skin and boosting skin radiance. Rich in antioxidants, this formulation makes skin feel soft and smooth. It is available at 11% off.
|Beauty products
|Price in Rs
|Auravedic Sunscreen SPF 50 Vitamin C Face Cream
|450
|Auravedic Vitamin E oil for face
|400
|Auravedic Kumkumadi Face Cream
|400
|Auravedic Relaxing Body Massage oil
|400
|AURAVEDIC Kumkumadi Skin Brightening Gel
|400
