singapore-summit-speakers

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:36 IST

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the Chairman and CEO of One97 Communications and its consumer brand Paytm. He has played a critical role in developing the mobile payments and commerce ecosystem in India.

His goal is to build India’s biggest payments, commerce and financial services conglomerate and the country’s first $100-billion company. A strong believer in emerging technologies, Vijay Shekhar founded Paytm in August 2010 and continues to oversee the company’s key strategic efforts, including engineering, design and marketing. He has also launched the Paytm Payments Bank and brought a new business model to the world of banking.

Vijay Shekhar has featured in Time Magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ 2017 List. He has also earned several other top industry honors such as GQ Man of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year at ET Awards for Corporate Excellence. He has a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications from the Delhi College of Engineering.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 14:36 IST