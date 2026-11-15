Back in rhythm, Lakshya Sen clinches second title of season

Lakshya Sen was battling fatigue, swirling stadium drift and a fiercely partisan home crowd at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium. So, the victory was sweeter as the ace Indian shuttler sealed a hard-fought 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 win in the final against Japan’s Koki Watanabe to become the first Indian to lift the $500,000 Japan Masters title on Sunday.

The triumph in Kumamoto was the continuation of a sensational November resurgence for the Almora-born Lakshya. (BWF/Badminton Photo)

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The triumph in Kumamoto was the continuation of a sensational November resurgence for the Almora-born Lakshya.

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Coming on the back of his triumphant campaign at the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany, earlier this month, the world No.13 has now clinched back-to-back BWF World Tour Super 500 titles. It marked his second title of the season from three finals, breaking a four-year drought of multi-title seasons.

Not since 2022 — when he claimed the India Open and the Commonwealth Games gold alongside runner-up finishes at the German Open and the All England Open — had Lakshya hoisted two trophies in a single calendar year.

The path to the men’s singles summit showdown was fraught with gruelling battles. Entering the final, Lakshya had already been tested to his limits, having navigated a three-game semi-final against rising Indonesian shuttler Alwi Farhan, winning 21-12, 15-21, 21-11 — his first victory in three meetings against the world No.10.

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{{^usCountry}} Watanabe, meanwhile, had booked his ticket to the title clash via an exhausting 14-21, 21-11, 23-21 thriller against former world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watanabe, meanwhile, had booked his ticket to the title clash via an exhausting 14-21, 21-11, 23-21 thriller against former world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. {{/usCountry}}

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When the final commenced, it was the home favourite who seized the early initiative racing to a 7-1 lead before extending it to 12-6. Lakshya briefly sparked hope by winning five consecutive points to narrow the gap to 12-11. However, the world No.15 from Japan tightened his grip on the rallies, snapping up nine of the next 11 points to comfortably pocket the opening game.

"The sides were a little bit difficult to play. There was some wind in the stadium. In the first game, I made some easy lifts, which allowed him to smash through me,” said Lakshya.

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Needing a swift tactical pivot in the second, the eighth-seeded Indian raced to a 5-0 lead, stretching his cushion to 9-2. Playing with sharper length, commanding control, and aggressive intent, Lakshya dominated the mid-game exchanges, marching comfortably to a 19-10 lead.

Just as victory in the second game seemed a formality, Lakshya’s rhythm wavered, his accuracy dipped, and a flurry of errant shots drifted wide of the lines.

Seizing the opening, Watanabe strung together seven consecutive points to 17-19. But Lakshya regrouped just in time and took the game 21-18 to force the decider.

Not rattled even after the first-game loss

"Even after losing the first game, I kept my confidence up," Lakshya said. "In the second and third games, I focused on giving a better length and playing more aggressively."

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The deciding game tested both players' physical reserves and mental resilience. The opening exchanges were fiercely contested, with the two shuttlers staying within touching distance at 4-4. But once Lakshya found his groove, his play became electric. Displaying trademark court coverage and heavy, punishing smashes, he opened up a 10-6 lead.

From 10-7, the Indian unleashed an unstoppable wave of aggression, winning seven points on the trot to make it 17-7. Though Watanabe made a late, desperate push to narrow the margin, Lakshya maintained his composure and ultimately secured the title with a cross-court smash and a jubilant roar. The match lasted 64 minutes.

This memorable victory marked Lakshya’s fifth win over Watanabe in eight career head-to-head encounters.

"Yes, definitely that is one thing which we will be fighting for," Lakshya said when asked about qualifying for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. "This tournament will definitely help me to get good points for that as well. Now I have one more tournament, the Hong Kong Open, so my focus is squarely on that."

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The Hong Kong Open starts on Tuesday where Lakshya will open against local favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu, who has a 4-2 record against the Indian, having also won the previous three meetings.