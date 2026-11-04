I'm not young anymore. But 31 is the new 21: PV Sindhu

For PV Sindhu, 2026 has been a career-reviving year that has seen her reach three finals, secure two titles, and beat top opponents to climb back to No.6 in the world for the first time since December 2022.

India's Venkata Sindhu Pusarla in action during her women's team quarter final match against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi (REUTERS)

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Having also booked a spot in the elite BWF World Tour Finals — a tournament she won in 2018 — for the first time in five years, Sindhu’s journey this year is a testament to her maturity, tactical evolution, and unyielding passion for the sport.

‘31 is the new 21’

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At 31, the former world champion no longer approaches the long, gruelling circuit with the relentless volume of matches from her early 20s. Instead, her resurgence is anchored by wisdom earned through experience, careful body management, and a strong support system.

“I'm not young anymore. But 31 is the new 21,” laughed Sindhu in an interaction facilitated by the Badminton Association of India (BAI). “So I need to take care of my body.”

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{{^usCountry}} The secret behind her physical consistency lies in a newly assembled team comprising strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard, physios Heera Mundluru and Shreyasi Sanjay, and coach Irwansyah. Rather than grinding through every single tournament, Sindhu and her team have embraced strategic selectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The secret behind her physical consistency lies in a newly assembled team comprising strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard, physios Heera Mundluru and Shreyasi Sanjay, and coach Irwansyah. Rather than grinding through every single tournament, Sindhu and her team have embraced strategic selectivity. {{/usCountry}}

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“We make sure we smartly take decisions of what tournaments to be played and how is the body condition; am I feeling good, am I feeling 100%? Every single day, we analyse and accordingly take decisions. If we are not 100%, we make sure we change the schedule or accordingly work on what my body condition is,” explained Sindhu.

This behind-the-scenes synergy has allowed her to bounce back from a difficult period when results weren't going her way.

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“When you're enjoying it, you just go with the flow. It's not just me. Yes, on court, you’ll see it's just me playing. But a lot of people don't see what's going on off-court... all aspects coming together allow me to give my 100%,” said Sindhu.

Evolution

Having shared the court with legends — from Tai Tzu Ying and Carolina Marin to contemporary titans like Chen Yufei and An Se Young — Sindhu has witnessed firsthand how the sport has transformed.

“Badminton as a sport has definitely changed. And I am happy that I was able to compete back then with that generation and also now with this generation,” she said. “Back then it was more of an attacking game. But now it's more of these rallies, you know, staying more patient on court.”

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This evolution extends beyond playing styles to structural and rule changes on the horizon, including the impending shift to the 15-point scoring system. According to Sindhu, the 15-point system will fundamentally alter match dynamics.

“In the new system, it's important that you have to be alert from the beginning. Half the game is over in 15 points. So, it is definitely going to be very intense from the beginning. You’ll need to be on your toes,” she said.

As a senior stateswoman and chair of the BWF Athletes’ Commission, the two-time Olympic medallist has also been a crucial voice in listing out player concerns. Yet, even as she addresses global rule changes, she looks at the domestic landscape, saying that India's rising stars are ready for the changes that will be implemented next season.

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“We are seeing a lot of youngsters and I am happy that there are 4-5 girls who are coming up and are doing really well. Ashmita (Chaliha) has done really well and Anmol (Kharb) had been doing really well. Of course, Unnati (Hooda) and Tanvi (Sharma) too,” said Sindhu, welcoming the depth building within Indian women's badminton.

Road ahead

With two titles under her belt this season, Sindhu’s competitive fire is burning brightly. While defeats —such as her tactical lessons against An Se Young in the French Open final — still demand rigorous self-assessment, the victories taste infinitely sweeter now.

“When you lose, it is much harder... But now you understand what is going through and what's happening. And at the same time, yes, getting wins now is much sweeter,” she said.

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But Sindhu is far from satisfied. With her body firing on all cylinders and her mind in a peaceful, focused space, her next target is locked in: performing at her absolute best at the BWF World Tour Finals.

“The major takeaways this year would be the confidence, the passion that I can still keep pushing myself. And I just feel that there is a lot more space, a lot more room to improve. I am getting there but I'm happy,” concluded Sindhu.