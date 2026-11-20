Kowloon (Hong Kong): Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen continued his rampaging run, storming into the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open with a three-game win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore on Friday.

Lakshya Sen (REUTERS)

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The 25-year-old from Almora, who has already sealed his place in the BWF World Tour Finals, notched up an impressive 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 win over eighth seed Loh in the men's singles quarterfinals.

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The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, who won the Hylo Open and the Kumamoto Masters Japan, will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between Denmark's Anders Antonsen and China's third seed Zhu Xuan Chen.

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty marched into the men's doubles semifinals of the Super 500 badminton tournament with a three-game win over China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi.

The fifth-seeded Indians won the opening game comfortably but lost their way in the second before regrouping to register a 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 victory in 59 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} Satwik and Chirag, who won two Super 750 titles at the Singapore and China Opens this season, will face either Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard or Malaysia's eighth seeds Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun for a place in the final. Rakshitha falters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satwik and Chirag, who won two Super 750 titles at the Singapore and China Opens this season, will face either Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard or Malaysia's eighth seeds Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun for a place in the final. Rakshitha falters {{/usCountry}}

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However, Rakshitha Ramraj's dream run in women's singles came to an end with a 19-21, 16-21 defeat to Thailand's fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the quarterfinals.

The 2026 season has been a breakthrough for Rakshitha. She had stunned China's second seed Chen Yu Fei 21-18, 24-22 in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round.

"I was having a little soreness in my legs. But I think I did really well today. It's just that she was better, stroke-wise, and the experience she had. I think I learnt a lot today," Rakshitha said.

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"I think I was consistent till the very end of the game. She was pulling all the shuttle by my side. She committed very few errors. I think that's something I have to learn from her.

"It has been a very good tournament. And I think I've learnt so many things from this tournament. I'll carry forward everything for the upcoming tournaments. And I'll try my best."

Rakshitha said she would next be playing in the Syed Modi International in Lucknow.

"I'm very excited to play in India. I'm very confident. This week has been really great. So I think I'll do the same in the Syed Modi event."

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will face Thailand's second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

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On Thursday, Lakshya beat Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-11, 21-18, while Srikanth recovered from a game down to beat Korea's Yoo Tae Bin 12-21, 21-18, 21-14.

Srikanth had knocked out Japan's Koki Watanabe in the first round on Wednesday, a result that sealed Lakshya's spot in the season-ending event in Hangzhou.