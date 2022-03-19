Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Live

Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Streaming: Lakshya Sen continued his stellar form and made it to the semi-finals but he faces a tough task against reigning All England champ - Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. Lakshya's previous meeting with the Malaysian was way back in 2016, during the junior days of both players. The Indian was triumphant on the occasion and he would expect a similar result, especially after getting a day's rest.

While the 20-year-old Lakshya didn't play the quarters after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover, Lee Zii Jia advanced to the semis after a tough fight against World No. 2 Kento Momota. Lee Zii Jia beat Momota 21-7, 13-21, 21-11 in the quarter-finals. Earlier, Sen had stunned World No 3 and two-time medallist at World Championships Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-16 21-18. He had also defeated world no 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark on his way to his maiden Super 300 final last week.

In the meantime, let's take a look at the live streaming details of the All England Open 2022 Semifinals between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia.

Where is the All England Open 2022 Semifinals; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia taking place?

The All England Open 2022 Semifinals; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia will take place at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At what time does the All England Open 2022 Semifinals; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia take place?

The All England Open 2022 Semifinals; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia will take place on March 19. The semi-finals of the event will be shown from 3:30 PM IST. The Lakshya-Lee game will begin around 6:30 PM IST approximately.

Where to watch the live coverage of the All England Open 2022 Semifinals; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia?

The All England Open 2022 Semifinals; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia will be aired live on VH1, MTV, History TV 18 channels in India.

How to watch the All England Open 2022 Semifinals; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia online?

The online streaming of the All England Open 2022 Semifinals; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia will be available on the Voot Select app and website.