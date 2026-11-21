Gangtok: Defending champion Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka underlined her class as she beat fellow state player Lakshya Rajesh to retain the girls' singles crown, while Gnana Dattu triumphed over Akhil Reddy Bobba in an all-Telangana boys' singles final at the Yonex-Sunrise National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships on Saturday.

Shaina Manimuthu after her win. (Filmmingo sports network (FSN)) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Top seed Shaina was in control throughout against Lakshya, winning the final 15-10, 15-12 to defend the title she had won last year.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In the boys' singles final, Dattu beat Akhil 17-15, 15-11 in just under half an hour.

Chhattisgarh's Divyansh Agrawal and Varna Prabhuanand of Tamil Nadu defeated Amitb Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy 15-12, 15-8 in the mixed doubles final.

However, the combination of Divyansh and Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam lost to second seeds Punith S and Pavan S of Karnataka 14-16, 9-15 in the boys' doubles final.

Top seeds Diya Bheemaiah and Baruni Parshwal clinched the girls' doubles crown, beating seventh seeds Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera 10-15, 15-12, 15-12.